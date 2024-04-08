Run It Back: Shams Charania Injury Update on Timberwolves Star Karl-Anthony Towns

When Karl-Anthony Towns went down with a torn meniscus on March 4th, there was fear the All-Star center would be out for the season, but the Minnesota Timberwolves might be getting him back before the playoffs.

On Monday's episode of Run It Back, NBA insider Shams Charania shared what he's hearing about the star center's status as we approach the end of the season.

Below is the clip discussed above:

"Great news for Karl-Anthony Towns, he participated in his first team scrimmage on Sunday...There is optimism that Karl-Anthony Towns will play before the playoffs start."@ShamsCharania updates on KAT's potential return #Timberwolves 👏



📺: https://t.co/oxMs3CAEGu pic.twitter.com/MutwybwQKn — Run It Back (@RunItBackFDTV) April 8, 2024

The Timberwolves have stayed atop the Western Conference standings in Towns' absence but will need him back in the lineup if they want to make a run in the playoffs.

Despite their place in the standings, they have the 7th best odds to win the NBA Finals at +2200 and 4th to win the West at +750.

Run It Back airs Monday - Friday on FanDuel TV from 10 to 11 a.m. Eastern. Michelle Beadle, Shams Charania, and former NBA stars Chandler Parsons and Lou Williams discuss the day's biggest NBA games, matchups, and most talked about storylines from around the league.

