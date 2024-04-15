Run It Back: Monday, April 15th, 2024

In today’s episode, NBA insider Shams Charania reports on Grayson Allen signing a contract extension with the Phoenix Suns.

Then, the crew reacts to the Oklahoma City Thunder being the 1st seed in the West, the New York Knicks clinching the 2nd seed in the East, the latest on Giannis Antetokounmpo’s calf injury, the Los Angeles Lakers claiming the 8th seed in the West, and Kawhi Leonard’s status.

Next, Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jordan McLaughlin discusses facing the Suns in the first round of the playoffs, playing with Anthony Edwards, why Rudy Gobert gets so much hate, and what Mike Conley’s brought to the team since being traded for.

After that, Shams talks about his takeaways from the sit-down interview with Chet Holmgren, and Chandler Parsons and Lou Williams reveal their 2023-24 NBA awards picks.

Finally, the crew shares their thoughts on Allen Iverson’s statue.

Run It Back airs weekdays on FanDuel TV from 10 a.m. to Noon Eastern. Michelle Beadle, Shams Charania, and former NBA stars Chandler Parsons and Lou Williams discuss the day's biggest NBA games, match-ups, and most talked about storylines from around the league.

