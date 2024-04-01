Run It Back: Are the Dallas Mavericks Serious NBA Title Contenders?

Luka Doncic has been among the best players in the league over the last five years, but the Dallas Mavericks have yet to reach the NBA Finals since being drafted in 2018.

With the addition of All-NBA guard Kyrie Irving at last year's trade deadline, the team hoped to improve on their 2022 Western Conference Finals appearance, but they failed.

In year two together now, Doncic and Irving are combining for 59.3 points, 14.1 rebounds, and 15.1 assists per game, with the Mavericks sitting the fifth seed in the West.

On Monday's episode of Run It Back, NBA insider Shams Charania talked about the chemistry the two All-Stars have developed and why this team might be the most dangerous Doncic has had since being drafted.

"Last year they went through a lot of lows on the court, but I think that time that they got with each other, to be able to build up the chemistry to this point, I think has only helped them."@ShamsCharania on Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving #Mavericks #MFFL



The Mavericks currently have +1400 odds to win the West and +3200 to win the NBA Championship.

Are you backing Doncic, Irving, and the Mavericks to make a run in the playoffs?

