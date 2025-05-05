Royals vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 5

Odds updated as of 6:11 a.m.

On Monday in MLB, the Kansas City Royals are playing the Chicago White Sox.

Royals vs White Sox Game Info

Kansas City Royals (19-16) vs. Chicago White Sox (10-24)

Date: Monday, May 5, 2025

Monday, May 5, 2025 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri Coverage: FDSKC and CHSN

Royals vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: KC: (-250) | CHW: (+205)

KC: (-250) | CHW: (+205) Spread: KC: -1.5 (-118) | CHW: +1.5 (-102)

KC: -1.5 (-118) | CHW: +1.5 (-102) Total: 8 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Royals vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Cole Ragans (Royals) - 1-1, 4.40 ERA vs Shane Smith (White Sox) - 1-1, 2.23 ERA

The Royals will give the nod to Cole Ragans (1-1) versus the White Sox and Shane Smith (1-1). Ragans' team is 2-4-0 against the spread in his starts this season. When Ragans starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 3-2. The White Sox are 3-3-0 ATS in Smith's six starts that had a set spread. The White Sox are 1-5 in Smith's six starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Royals vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Royals win (68.6%)

Royals vs White Sox Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Royals vs. White Sox reveal Kansas City as the favorite (-250) and Chicago as the underdog (+205) on the road.

Royals vs White Sox Spread

The White Sox are at the Royals, and are +1.5 on the runline. The White Sox are -118 to cover the spread, and the Royals are -102.

The over/under for Royals-White Sox on May 5 is 8. The over is -115, and the under is -105.

Royals vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Royals have been victorious in nine, or 69.2%, of the 13 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Kansas City has been listed as a favorite of -250 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

The Royals and their opponents have gone over in 12 of their 35 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Royals have posted a record of 18-17-0 against the spread this season.

The White Sox have put together a 10-24 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 29.4% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +205 or longer, Chicago has a 1-3 record (winning only 25% of its games).

The White Sox have played in 34 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 17 times (17-15-2).

The White Sox have gone 18-16-0 against the spread this season.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. leads Kansas City with an OBP of .379, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .493. He's batting .306 on the season.

Among qualified hitters, he is 14th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 25th, and he is 29th in slugging.

Maikel Garcia leads Kansas City with 38 hits and an OBP of .379 this season. He's batting .319 and slugging .496.

Among qualified hitters, he is ninth in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage and 27th in slugging percentage.

Garcia brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is hitting .550 with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and four RBI.

Vinnie Pasquantino has collected 26 base hits, an OBP of .252 and a slugging percentage of .386 this season.

Pasquantino takes a two-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .304 with two doubles, three home runs and six RBI.

Salvador Perez has been key for Kansas City with 30 hits, an OBP of .285 plus a slugging percentage of .382.

Perez heads into this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .400 with three doubles and two RBI.

White Sox Player Leaders

Luis Robert has racked up 22 hits with a .313 on-base percentage, leading the White Sox in both categories. He's batting .195 and slugging .354.

Including all the qualifying players in the big leagues, he is 148th in batting average, 95th in on-base percentage and 123rd in slugging percentage.

Miguel Vargas paces his team with a .313 on-base percentage. He has a batting average of .220 while slugging .322.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 119th in batting average, 95th in on-base percentage and 139th in slugging percentage.

Andrew Benintendi is hitting .224 with five home runs and eight walks.

Lenyn Sosa is slugging .342 to lead his team.

