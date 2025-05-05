Royals vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 5
Odds updated as of 6:11 a.m.
On Monday in MLB, the Kansas City Royals are playing the Chicago White Sox.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Royals vs White Sox Game Info
- Kansas City Royals (19-16) vs. Chicago White Sox (10-24)
- Date: Monday, May 5, 2025
- Time: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri
- Coverage: FDSKC and CHSN
Royals vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: KC: (-250) | CHW: (+205)
- Spread: KC: -1.5 (-118) | CHW: +1.5 (-102)
- Total: 8 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)
Royals vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Cole Ragans (Royals) - 1-1, 4.40 ERA vs Shane Smith (White Sox) - 1-1, 2.23 ERA
The Royals will give the nod to Cole Ragans (1-1) versus the White Sox and Shane Smith (1-1). Ragans' team is 2-4-0 against the spread in his starts this season. When Ragans starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 3-2. The White Sox are 3-3-0 ATS in Smith's six starts that had a set spread. The White Sox are 1-5 in Smith's six starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.
Royals vs White Sox Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Royals win (68.6%)
Royals vs White Sox Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Royals vs. White Sox reveal Kansas City as the favorite (-250) and Chicago as the underdog (+205) on the road.
Royals vs White Sox Spread
- The White Sox are at the Royals, and are +1.5 on the runline. The White Sox are -118 to cover the spread, and the Royals are -102.
Royals vs White Sox Over/Under
- The over/under for Royals-White Sox on May 5 is 8. The over is -115, and the under is -105.
Bet on Kansas City Royals vs. Chicago White Sox on FanDuel today!
Royals vs White Sox Betting Trends
- The Royals have been victorious in nine, or 69.2%, of the 13 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.
- Kansas City has been listed as a favorite of -250 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.
- The Royals and their opponents have gone over in 12 of their 35 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Royals have posted a record of 18-17-0 against the spread this season.
- The White Sox have put together a 10-24 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 29.4% of those games).
- When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +205 or longer, Chicago has a 1-3 record (winning only 25% of its games).
- The White Sox have played in 34 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 17 times (17-15-2).
- The White Sox have gone 18-16-0 against the spread this season.
Royals Player Leaders
- Bobby Witt Jr. leads Kansas City with an OBP of .379, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .493. He's batting .306 on the season.
- Among qualified hitters, he is 14th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 25th, and he is 29th in slugging.
- Maikel Garcia leads Kansas City with 38 hits and an OBP of .379 this season. He's batting .319 and slugging .496.
- Among qualified hitters, he is ninth in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage and 27th in slugging percentage.
- Garcia brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is hitting .550 with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and four RBI.
- Vinnie Pasquantino has collected 26 base hits, an OBP of .252 and a slugging percentage of .386 this season.
- Pasquantino takes a two-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .304 with two doubles, three home runs and six RBI.
- Salvador Perez has been key for Kansas City with 30 hits, an OBP of .285 plus a slugging percentage of .382.
- Perez heads into this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .400 with three doubles and two RBI.
White Sox Player Leaders
- Luis Robert has racked up 22 hits with a .313 on-base percentage, leading the White Sox in both categories. He's batting .195 and slugging .354.
- Including all the qualifying players in the big leagues, he is 148th in batting average, 95th in on-base percentage and 123rd in slugging percentage.
- Miguel Vargas paces his team with a .313 on-base percentage. He has a batting average of .220 while slugging .322.
- Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 119th in batting average, 95th in on-base percentage and 139th in slugging percentage.
- Andrew Benintendi is hitting .224 with five home runs and eight walks.
- Lenyn Sosa is slugging .342 to lead his team.
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!