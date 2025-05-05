Mets vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 5

Odds updated as of 6:11 a.m.

MLB action on Monday includes the New York Mets playing the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Mets vs Diamondbacks Game Info

New York Mets (22-13) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (18-16)

Date: Monday, May 5, 2025

Monday, May 5, 2025 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: ARID and SNY

Mets vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYM: (-110) | ARI: (-106)

NYM: (-110) | ARI: (-106) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (+136) | ARI: +1.5 (-164)

NYM: -1.5 (+136) | ARI: +1.5 (-164) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Mets vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Griffin Canning (Mets) - 4-1, 2.61 ERA vs Ryne Nelson (Diamondbacks) - 1-0, 5.82 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mets will send Griffin Canning (4-1) to the mound, while Ryne Nelson (1-0) will answer the bell for the Diamondbacks. Canning's team is 4-2-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Canning has started four games with his team as the moneyline favorite and won each of them. Last season when Nelson pitched his team went 14-11-0 against the spread. Nelson and his team finished 9-8 in the 17 games he pitched when they were moneyline underdogs a season ago.

Mets vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mets win (54%)

Mets vs Diamondbacks Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Mets-Diamondbacks, New York is the favorite at -110, and Arizona is -106 playing at home.

Mets vs Diamondbacks Spread

The Mets are at the Diamondbacks and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Mets are +136 to cover the runline, with the Diamondbacks being -164.

Mets vs Diamondbacks Over/Under

A total of 9.5 runs has been set for the Mets-Diamondbacks contest on May 5, with the over available at -105 and the under at -115.

Mets vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends

The Mets have won in 17, or 68%, of the 25 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

New York has a record of 17-8 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -110 or more on the moneyline.

The Mets and their opponents have gone over in 14 of their 34 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Mets are 18-16-0 against the spread in their 34 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Diamondbacks have been the underdog on the moneyline 11 total times this season. They've gone 5-6 in those games.

Arizona is 5-6 (winning 45.5% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of -106 or longer.

The Diamondbacks have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 33 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 17 of those games (17-14-2).

The Diamondbacks have gone 16-17-0 ATS this season.

Mets Player Leaders

Pete Alonso has 43 hits and an OBP of .468 to go with a slugging percentage of .656. All three of those stats rank first among New York hitters this season. He has a .344 batting average, as well.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks third, his on-base percentage ranks second, and he is second in slugging.

Alonso hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .333 with two doubles, a home run, five walks and three RBI.

Juan Soto is batting .256 with eight doubles, five home runs and 25 walks. He's slugging .434 with an on-base percentage of .374.

Among all qualifying hitters, he is 70th in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage and 60th in slugging percentage.

Soto has picked up at least one hit in four straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .286 with a double, two home runs, three walks and two RBI.

Francisco Lindor has collected 40 base hits, an OBP of .357 and a slugging percentage of .457 this season.

Lindor brings a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .227 with a double, three walks and three RBI.

Brandon Nimmo has seven home runs, 23 RBI and a batting average of .220 this season.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Geraldo Perdomo has accumulated a team-best .400 on-base percentage. He's batting .292 and slugging .475.

Including all qualifying players, he is 26th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks seventh and he is 39th in slugging.

Corbin Carroll leads his team with 41 hits and has a club-high .575 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .281 with an on-base percentage of .344.

His batting average ranks 40th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 60th, and he is seventh in slugging.

Josh Naylor is batting .304 with nine doubles, four home runs and 16 walks.

Eugenio Suarez is hitting .189 with five doubles, 10 home runs and 12 walks.

Mets vs Diamondbacks Head to Head

5/1/2025: 4-2 ARI (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

4-2 ARI (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 4/30/2025: 4-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/29/2025: 8-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

8-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/29/2024: 3-2 NYM (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

3-2 NYM (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 8/28/2024: 8-5 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

8-5 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 8/27/2024: 8-3 NYM (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

8-3 NYM (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 6/2/2024: 5-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

5-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 6/1/2024: 10-5 ARI (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

10-5 ARI (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/31/2024: 10-9 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

10-9 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/30/2024: 3-2 NYM (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

