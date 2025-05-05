Monday’s MLB Strikeout Props - May 5

Will Cole Ragans strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Shane Smith exceed 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on May 5, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals

Cole Ragans (Royals): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -152, Under +120) | 2025 Stats: 7.7 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances

Shane Smith (White Sox): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +114, Under -152) | 2025 Stats: 4.3 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances

Houston Astros at Milwaukee Brewers

Tobias Myers (Brewers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -130, Under +104) | 2025 Stats: 2 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances

Ronel Blanco (Astros): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +122, Under -162) | 2025 Stats: 4.3 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances

San Diego Padres at New York Yankees

Carlos Rodon (Yankees): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -118, Under -108) | 2025 Stats: 7.4 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances

Nicholas Pivetta (Padres): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -166, Under +124) | 2025 Stats: 6.5 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances

Cincinnati Reds at Atlanta Braves

AJ Smith-Shawver (Braves): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -146, Under +114) | 2025 Stats: 5.5 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances

Brady Singer (Reds): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +112, Under -148) | 2025 Stats: 6 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances

Pittsburgh Pirates at St. Louis Cardinals

Carmen Mlodzinski (Pirates): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -102, Under -130) | 2025 Stats: 3.7 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances

Miles Mikolas (Cardinals): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -124, Under -102) | 2025 Stats: 2.8 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances

Cleveland Guardians at Washington Nationals

Jake Irvin (Nationals): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -102, Under -124) | 2025 Stats: 4.7 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances

Luis Ortiz (Guardians): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -144, Under +108) | 2025 Stats: 6 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances

Los Angeles Dodgers at Miami Marlins

Sandy Alcantara (Marlins): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -122, Under -106) | 2025 Stats: 3.2 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances

New York Mets at Arizona Diamondbacks

Griffin Canning (Mets): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -180, Under +134) | 2025 Stats: 5.2 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances

Ryne Nelson (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -140, Under +110) | 2025 Stats: 2.9 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances

San Francisco Giants at Chicago Cubs

Matthew Boyd (Cubs): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -116, Under -110) | 2025 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances

Landen Roupp (Giants): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -140, Under +110) | 2025 Stats: 5.8 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances

Seattle Mariners at Athletics