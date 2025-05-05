FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Monday’s MLB Strikeout Props - May 5

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Monday’s MLB Strikeout Props - May 5

Will Cole Ragans strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Shane Smith exceed 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on May 5, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals

  • Cole Ragans (Royals): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -152, Under +120) | 2025 Stats: 7.7 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances
  • Shane Smith (White Sox): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +114, Under -152) | 2025 Stats: 4.3 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances

Houston Astros at Milwaukee Brewers

  • Tobias Myers (Brewers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -130, Under +104) | 2025 Stats: 2 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances
  • Ronel Blanco (Astros): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +122, Under -162) | 2025 Stats: 4.3 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances

San Diego Padres at New York Yankees

  • Carlos Rodon (Yankees): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -118, Under -108) | 2025 Stats: 7.4 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances
  • Nicholas Pivetta (Padres): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -166, Under +124) | 2025 Stats: 6.5 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances

Cincinnati Reds at Atlanta Braves

  • AJ Smith-Shawver (Braves): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -146, Under +114) | 2025 Stats: 5.5 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances
  • Brady Singer (Reds): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +112, Under -148) | 2025 Stats: 6 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances

Pittsburgh Pirates at St. Louis Cardinals

  • Carmen Mlodzinski (Pirates): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -102, Under -130) | 2025 Stats: 3.7 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances
  • Miles Mikolas (Cardinals): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -124, Under -102) | 2025 Stats: 2.8 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances

Cleveland Guardians at Washington Nationals

  • Jake Irvin (Nationals): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -102, Under -124) | 2025 Stats: 4.7 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances
  • Luis Ortiz (Guardians): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -144, Under +108) | 2025 Stats: 6 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances

Los Angeles Dodgers at Miami Marlins

  • Sandy Alcantara (Marlins): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -122, Under -106) | 2025 Stats: 3.2 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances

New York Mets at Arizona Diamondbacks

  • Griffin Canning (Mets): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -180, Under +134) | 2025 Stats: 5.2 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances
  • Ryne Nelson (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -140, Under +110) | 2025 Stats: 2.9 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances

San Francisco Giants at Chicago Cubs

  • Matthew Boyd (Cubs): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -116, Under -110) | 2025 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances
  • Landen Roupp (Giants): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -140, Under +110) | 2025 Stats: 5.8 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances

Seattle Mariners at Athletics

  • Luis Severino (Athletics): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -136, Under +106) | 2025 Stats: 4.7 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances
  • Bryce Miller (Mariners): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -144, Under +108) | 2025 Stats: 5.2 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances

