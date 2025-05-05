NBA Playoff Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - May 5

The New York Knicks versus the Boston Celtics is one of many strong options on today's NBA Playoff slate.

Ready to dive in the betting info for today's NBA action? Let's dissect them together.

Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks

Projected Favorite: Celtics (65.94% win probability)

Celtics (65.94% win probability) Spread: Celtics (-9)

Celtics (-9) Total: 212.5

212.5 Moneyline: Celtics -391, Knicks +310

Celtics -391, Knicks +310 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, truTV, MAX

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Denver Nuggets

Projected Favorite: Thunder (74.62% win probability)

Thunder (74.62% win probability) Spread: Thunder (-9.5)

Thunder (-9.5) Total: 225

225 Moneyline: Thunder -450, Nuggets +350

Thunder -450, Nuggets +350 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, truTV, MAX

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

