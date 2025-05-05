Monday’s MLB Home Run Props - May 5

Will Bobby Witt Jr. or Salvador Pérez go yard on Monday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on May 5, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals

Bobby Witt Jr. (Royals): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 35 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 35 games (has homered in 11.4% of games) Salvador Pérez (Royals): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 32 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 32 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Vinnie Pasquantino (Royals): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 34 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 34 games (has homered in 17.6% of games) Luis Robert (White Sox): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 32 games (has homered in 15.6% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 32 games (has homered in 15.6% of games) Jonathan India (Royals): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 32 games (has homered in 3.1% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 32 games (has homered in 3.1% of games) Michael Massey (Royals): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 31 games (has homered in 3.2% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 31 games (has homered in 3.2% of games) Andrew Vaughn (White Sox): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 32 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 32 games (has homered in 9.4% of games) Drew Waters (Royals): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.8% of games) Maikel Garcia (Royals): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 33 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 33 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Miguel Vargas (White Sox): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 33 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 33 games (has homered in 6.1% of games) Josh Rojas (White Sox): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+1000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Lenyn Sosa (White Sox): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 33 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 33 games (has homered in 6.1% of games) Brooks Baldwin (White Sox): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 31 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 31 games (has homered in 9.7% of games) Michael Taylor (White Sox): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games) Chase Meidroth (White Sox): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 12 games

+1100 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 12 games Freddy Fermin (Royals): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 19 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 19 games (has homered in 5.3% of games) Kyle Isbel (Royals): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)

+1300 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games) Andrew Benintendi (White Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 24 games (has homered in 20.8% of games)

Houston Astros at Milwaukee Brewers

Yordan Alvarez (Astros): +300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 29 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+300 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 29 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Christian Walker (Astros): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 32 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 32 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Jackson Chourio (Brewers): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 34 games (has homered in 14.7% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 34 games (has homered in 14.7% of games) Rhys Hoskins (Brewers): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 32 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 32 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Christian Yelich (Brewers): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 33 games (has homered in 15.2% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 33 games (has homered in 15.2% of games) William Contreras (Brewers): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 33 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 33 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Jakob Bauers (Brewers): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 20 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 20 games (has homered in 9.5% of games) Jose Altuve (Astros): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 32 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 32 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Yainer Diaz (Astros): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 28 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 28 games (has homered in 10.7% of games) Isaac Paredes (Astros): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 32 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 32 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Jeremy Pena (Astros): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 33 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 33 games (has homered in 12.1% of games) Cam Smith (Astros): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Brendan Rodgers (Astros): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 19 games

+750 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 19 games Jake Meyers (Astros): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 3.7% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 3.7% of games) Caleb Durbin (Brewers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Brice Turang (Brewers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 34 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 34 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) Joey Ortiz (Brewers): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 34 games

+1000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 34 games Sal Frelick (Brewers): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 34 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 34 games (has homered in 2.9% of games) Mauricio Dubon (Astros): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 15 games

San Diego Padres at New York Yankees

Aaron Judge (Yankees): +210 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 34 games (has homered in 26.5% of games)

+210 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 34 games (has homered in 26.5% of games) Manny Machado (Padres): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 33 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 33 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Trent Grisham (Yankees): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 26 games (has homered in 26.9% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 26 games (has homered in 26.9% of games) Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 32 games (has homered in 21.9% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 32 games (has homered in 21.9% of games) Jackson Merrill (Padres): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 10 games (has homered in 30% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 10 games (has homered in 30% of games) Ben Rice (Yankees): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 29 games (has homered in 24.1% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 29 games (has homered in 24.1% of games) Paul Goldschmidt (Yankees): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 34 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 34 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) Austin Wells (Yankees): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 28 games (has homered in 21.4% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 28 games (has homered in 21.4% of games) Brandon Lockridge (Padres): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 14 games

+630 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 14 games Cody Bellinger (Yankees): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 31 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 31 games (has homered in 12.9% of games) Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 33 games (has homered in 3% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 33 games (has homered in 3% of games) Oscar Gonzalez (Padres): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 17 games

+830 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 17 games Martin Maldonado (Padres): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games) Anthony Volpe (Yankees): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 33 games (has homered in 15.2% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 33 games (has homered in 15.2% of games) Oswaldo Cabrera (Yankees): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 27 games (has homered in 3.7% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 27 games (has homered in 3.7% of games) Jorbit Vivas (Yankees): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games

+1400 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 3 games Luis Arraez (Padres): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 27 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+1500 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 27 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) José Iglesias (Padres): +1700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 25 games

+1700 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 25 games Jason Heyward (Padres): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.8% of games) Tyler Wade (Padres): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 15 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 15 games Jazz Chisholm (Yankees): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 30 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 30 games (has homered in 20% of games) Oswald Peraza (Yankees): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

Cincinnati Reds at Atlanta Braves

Marcell Ozuna (Braves): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 30 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 30 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Austin Riley (Braves): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 33 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 33 games (has homered in 18.2% of games) Matt Olson (Braves): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 33 games (has homered in 15.2% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 33 games (has homered in 15.2% of games) Sean Murphy (Braves): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 19 games (has homered in 31.6% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 19 games (has homered in 31.6% of games) Elly De La Cruz (Reds): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 35 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 35 games (has homered in 11.4% of games) Matt McLain (Reds): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 26 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 26 games (has homered in 15.4% of games) Michael Harris II (Braves): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 33 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 33 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Noelvi Marte (Reds): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 18 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 18 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Ozzie Albies (Braves): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 33 games (has homered in 15.2% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 33 games (has homered in 15.2% of games) Spencer Steer (Reds): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 28 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 28 games (has homered in 10.7% of games) Tyler Callihan (Reds): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games

+800 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 3 games TJ Friedl (Reds): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 32 games (has homered in 3.1% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 32 games (has homered in 3.1% of games) Eli White (Braves): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 18 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 18 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Gavin Lux (Reds): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 32 games (has homered in 3.1% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 32 games (has homered in 3.1% of games) Jose Trevino (Reds): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 24 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 24 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Jake Fraley (Reds): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 24 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 24 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Alex Verdugo (Braves): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 13 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 13 games Nick Allen (Braves): +2000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 24 games

Pittsburgh Pirates at St. Louis Cardinals

Oneil Cruz (Pirates): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 32 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 32 games (has homered in 25% of games) Nolan Gorman (Cardinals): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games) Andrew McCutchen (Pirates): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 29 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 29 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Lars Nootbaar (Cardinals): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 34 games (has homered in 14.7% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 34 games (has homered in 14.7% of games) Bryan Reynolds (Pirates): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 34 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 34 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Willson Contreras (Cardinals): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 34 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 34 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Alec Burleson (Cardinals): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 31 games (has homered in 3.2% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 31 games (has homered in 3.2% of games) Joey Bart (Pirates): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.8% of games) Enmanuel Valdez (Pirates): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games) Pedro Pages (Cardinals): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Brendan Donovan (Cardinals): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 33 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 33 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Jared Triolo (Pirates): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 19 games

+1000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 19 games Thomas Pham (Pirates): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 29 games

+1000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 29 games Nolan Arenado (Cardinals): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 32 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 32 games (has homered in 9.4% of games) Ke'Bryan Hayes (Pirates): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 32 games (has homered in 3.1% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 32 games (has homered in 3.1% of games) Jose Barrero (Cardinals): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games

+1000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 3 games Victor Scott II (Cardinals): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games) Adam Frazier (Pirates): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 32 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+1500 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 32 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Jordan Walker (Cardinals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 29 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 29 games (has homered in 6.9% of games) Masyn Winn (Cardinals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Isiah Kiner-Falefa (Pirates): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 30 games

Cleveland Guardians at Washington Nationals

Kyle Manzardo (Guardians): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 31 games (has homered in 25.8% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 31 games (has homered in 25.8% of games) José Ramírez (Guardians): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 32 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 32 games (has homered in 9.4% of games) James Wood (Nationals): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 35 games (has homered in 22.9% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 35 games (has homered in 22.9% of games) Bo Naylor (Guardians): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 25 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 25 games (has homered in 20% of games) C.J. Abrams (Nationals): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 22 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 22 games (has homered in 18.2% of games) Carlos Santana (Guardians): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 32 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 32 games (has homered in 9.4% of games) Jhonkensy Noel (Guardians): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games) Nathaniel Lowe (Nationals): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 35 games (has homered in 17.1% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 35 games (has homered in 17.1% of games) Joshua Bell (Nationals): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 30 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 30 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Gabriel Arias (Guardians): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 30 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 30 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Luis Garcia (Nationals): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 31 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 31 games (has homered in 9.7% of games) Keibert Ruiz (Nationals): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games) Dylan Crews (Nationals): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 32 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 32 games (has homered in 9.4% of games) Angel Martinez (Guardians): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 21 games

+830 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 21 games Brayan Rocchio (Guardians): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 29 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 29 games Jose Tena (Nationals): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 17 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 17 games Steven Kwan (Guardians): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 34 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 34 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Jacob Young (Nationals): +1700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 26 games

+1700 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 26 games Nolan Jones (Guardians): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 30 games (has homered in 3.3% of games)

Los Angeles Dodgers at Miami Marlins

Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +285 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 32 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+285 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 32 games (has homered in 25% of games) Freddie Freeman (Dodgers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 23 games (has homered in 26.1% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 23 games (has homered in 26.1% of games) Enriqué Hernández (Dodgers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 24 games (has homered in 20.8% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 24 games (has homered in 20.8% of games) Max Muncy (Dodgers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 32 games (has homered in 3.1% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 32 games (has homered in 3.1% of games) Jesus Sanchez (Marlins): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Agustin Ramirez (Marlins): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 11 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 11 games (has homered in 18.2% of games) Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 32 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 32 games (has homered in 25% of games) Kyle Stowers (Marlins): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 31 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 31 games (has homered in 12.9% of games) Connor Norby (Marlins): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Matt Mervis (Marlins): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 26 games (has homered in 23.1% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 26 games (has homered in 23.1% of games) Will Smith (Dodgers): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 27 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 27 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Mookie Betts (Dodgers): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 31 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 31 games (has homered in 12.9% of games) Michael Conforto (Dodgers): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games) Eric Wagaman (Marlins): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 29 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 29 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Dane Myers (Marlins): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 22 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 22 games (has homered in 13.6% of games) Andy Pages (Dodgers): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 31 games (has homered in 19.4% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 31 games (has homered in 19.4% of games) Javier Sanoja (Marlins): +1700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 19 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

+1700 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 19 games (has homered in 4.8% of games) Xavier Edwards (Marlins): +2200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 33 games

+2200 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 33 games Liam Hicks (Marlins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games) Otto Lopez (Marlins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 29 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 29 games (has homered in 6.9% of games) Tommy Edman (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 30 games (has homered in 26.7% of games)

New York Mets at Arizona Diamondbacks

Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks): +330 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 34 games (has homered in 20.6% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 34 games (has homered in 20.6% of games) Pete Alonso (Mets): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 35 games (has homered in 22.9% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 35 games (has homered in 22.9% of games) Eugenio Suárez (Diamondbacks): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 34 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 34 games (has homered in 17.6% of games) Ketel Marte (Diamondbacks): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 10 games

+400 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 10 games Juan Soto (Mets): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 35 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 35 games (has homered in 11.4% of games) Francisco Lindor (Mets): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 34 games (has homered in 14.7% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 34 games (has homered in 14.7% of games) Mark Vientos (Mets): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 32 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 32 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Pavin Smith (Diamondbacks): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 31 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 31 games (has homered in 12.9% of games) Josh Naylor (Diamondbacks): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 33 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 33 games (has homered in 12.1% of games) Francisco Álvarez (Mets): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Brandon Nimmo (Mets): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 33 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 33 games (has homered in 18.2% of games) Lourdes Gurriel (Diamondbacks): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 31 games (has homered in 16.1% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 31 games (has homered in 16.1% of games) Jeff McNeil (Mets): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Jose Azocar (Mets): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Tyrone Taylor (Mets): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 27 games (has homered in 3.7% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 27 games (has homered in 3.7% of games) Alek Thomas (Diamondbacks): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 26 games

+1000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 26 games Gabriel Moreno (Diamondbacks): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 26 games

+1100 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 26 games Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 34 games (has homered in 14.7% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 34 games (has homered in 14.7% of games) Tim Tawa (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 20 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 20 games (has homered in 25% of games) Jesse Winker (Mets): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games) Luisangel Acuna (Mets): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 26 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 26 games Randal Grichuk (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 24 games

San Francisco Giants at Chicago Cubs

Matt Chapman (Giants): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 35 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 35 games (has homered in 20% of games) Kyle Tucker (Cubs): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 35 games (has homered in 25.7% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 35 games (has homered in 25.7% of games) Heliot Ramos (Giants): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 34 games (has homered in 14.7% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 34 games (has homered in 14.7% of games) Seiya Suzuki (Cubs): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 31 games (has homered in 22.6% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 31 games (has homered in 22.6% of games) Michael Busch (Cubs): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 33 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 33 games (has homered in 18.2% of games) Willy Adames (Giants): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 35 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 35 games (has homered in 8.6% of games) Wilmer Flores (Giants): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 34 games (has homered in 20.6% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 34 games (has homered in 20.6% of games) Luis Matos (Giants): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 14 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 14 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Carson Kelly (Cubs): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 19 games (has homered in 26.3% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 19 games (has homered in 26.3% of games) Dansby Swanson (Cubs): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 35 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 35 games (has homered in 20% of games) Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 35 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 35 games (has homered in 20% of games) Ian Happ (Cubs): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 35 games (has homered in 5.7% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 35 games (has homered in 5.7% of games) David Villar (Giants): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 3 games Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 34 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 34 games (has homered in 5.9% of games) Patrick Bailey (Giants): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 28 games

+1060 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 28 games Christian Koss (Giants): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games

+1200 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 11 games Nico Hoerner (Cubs): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 31 games

+1500 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 31 games Jonathon Berti (Cubs): +1700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 20 games

+1700 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 20 games Tyler Fitzgerald (Giants): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 25 games (has homered in 8% of games)

Seattle Mariners at Athletics