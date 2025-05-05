Mariners vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 5

Odds updated as of 6:11 a.m.

MLB action on Monday includes the Seattle Mariners taking on the Athletics.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Mariners vs Athletics Game Info

Seattle Mariners (20-13) vs. Athletics (19-16)

Date: Monday, May 5, 2025

Monday, May 5, 2025 Time: 10:05 p.m. ET

10:05 p.m. ET Venue: Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California

Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California Coverage: NBCS-CA and ROOT Sports NW

Mariners vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SEA: (-110) | OAK: (-106)

SEA: (-110) | OAK: (-106) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+134) | OAK: +1.5 (-162)

SEA: -1.5 (+134) | OAK: +1.5 (-162) Total: 9 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Mariners vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bryce Miller (Mariners) - 2-3, 3.52 ERA vs Luis Severino (Athletics) - 1-3, 3.30 ERA

The Mariners will give the nod to Bryce Miller (2-3, 3.52 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Athletics will turn to Luis Severino (1-3, 3.30 ERA). Miller and his team are 3-3-0 ATS this season when he starts. When Miller starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 2-1. The Athletics have gone 3-4-0 against the spread when Severino starts. The Athletics are 2-4 in Severino's six starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Mariners vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mariners win (59.9%)

Mariners vs Athletics Moneyline

The Mariners vs Athletics moneyline has the Mariners as a -110 favorite, while the Athletics are a -106 underdog at home.

Mariners vs Athletics Spread

The Mariners are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Mariners are +134 to cover, while the Athletics are -162 to cover.

Mariners vs Athletics Over/Under

Mariners versus Athletics, on May 5, has an over/under of 9, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Bet on Seattle Mariners vs. Athletics on FanDuel today!

Mariners vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Mariners have been victorious in 14, or 66.7%, of the 21 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season, the Mariners have come away with a win 14 times in 21 chances when named as a favorite of at least -110 or better on the moneyline.

The Mariners and their opponents have hit the over in 19 of their 33 games with a total this season.

The Mariners are 17-16-0 against the spread in their 33 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Athletics have been the moneyline underdog 20 total times this season. They've gone 8-12 in those games.

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -106 or longer, the Athletics have gone 8-12 (40%).

The Athletics have combined with their opponents to go over the total 16 times this season for a 16-16-3 record against the over/under.

The Athletics have gone 18-17-0 ATS this season.

Mariners Player Leaders

Cal Raleigh leads Seattle with 31 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .587. He's batting .246 with an on-base percentage of .358.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 87th in batting average, 44th in on-base percentage, and third in slugging.

Jorge Polanco is batting .380 with five doubles, nine home runs and five walks. He's slugging .785 with an on-base percentage of .419.

Julio Rodriguez has 28 hits this season and has a slash line of .212/.311/.386.

Randy Arozarena is batting .224 with a .366 OBP and 18 RBI for Seattle this season.

Arozarena takes a four-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .353 with a double, a home run, two walks and an RBI.

Athletics Player Leaders

Tyler Soderstrom has put up 37 hits, a team-high for the Athletics. He's batting .282 and slugging .527 with an on-base percentage of .345.

Including all qualified hitters in the big leagues, he is 38th in batting average, 58th in on-base percentage and 20th in slugging percentage.

Jacob Wilson paces his team with a .358 OBP, and has a club-best .450 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .333.

Including all qualified players, his batting average places him fifth, his on-base percentage is 44th, and he is 52nd in slugging.

Brent Rooker is batting .243 with five doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 12 walks.

JJ Bleday has seven doubles, four home runs and 18 walks while batting .225.

Mariners vs Athletics Head to Head

3/30/2025: 2-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

2-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 3/29/2025: 4-2 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

4-2 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 3/28/2025: 7-0 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

7-0 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 3/27/2025: 4-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

4-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 9/29/2024: 6-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

6-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 9/28/2024: 7-6 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

7-6 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 9/27/2024: 2-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

2-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 9/5/2024: 6-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

6-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 9/4/2024: 16-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

16-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 9/3/2024: 3-2 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!