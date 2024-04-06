Royals vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 6

Odds updated as of 3:26 PM

Saturday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Kansas City Royals and the Chicago White Sox.

Royals vs White Sox Game Info

Kansas City Royals (4-4) vs. Chicago White Sox (1-6)

Date: Saturday, April 6, 2024

Saturday, April 6, 2024 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri Coverage: NBCS-CHI

Royals vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: KC: (-225) | CHW: (+188)

KC: (-225) | CHW: (+188) Spread: KC: -1.5 (-111) | CHW: +1.5 (-108)

KC: -1.5 (-111) | CHW: +1.5 (-108) Total: 9 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Royals vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Michael Wacha (Royals) - 0-0, 5.40 ERA vs Chris Flexen (White Sox) - 0-1, 8.31 ERA

The probable pitchers are Michael Wacha for the Royals and Chris Flexen (0-1) for the White Sox. Wacha and his team failed to cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. This will be Wacha's first start this season with his team as the moneyline favorite. Flexen has started only one game with a set spread, which the White Sox failed to cover. The White Sox were named the moneyline underdog for one Flexen start this season -- they lost.

Royals vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Royals win (62.1%)

Royals vs White Sox Moneyline

Chicago is a +188 underdog on the moneyline, while Kansas City is a -225 favorite at home.

Royals vs White Sox Spread

The White Sox are at +1.5 on the runline against the Royals. The White Sox are -108 to cover the spread, and the Royals are -111.

The over/under for Royals-White Sox on April 6 is 9. The over is -115, and the under is -105.

Royals vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Royals have won in each of the two contests they've played as odds-on favorites this season.

These are the best odds of a victory sportsbooks have given Kansas City this season, with a -225 moneyline set for this game.

The Royals' games have gone over the total in three of their seven opportunities.

The Royals have posted a record of 3-4-0 against the spread this season.

The White Sox have been the moneyline underdog seven total times this season. They've gone 1-6 in those games.

Chicago has played as a moneyline underdog of +188 or longer in just one game this season, which it lost.

In the seven games bookmakers have set an over/under for the White Sox, they have combined with opponents to go over the total two times (2-4-1).

The White Sox have put together a 5-2-0 record against the spread this season (covering 71.4% of the time).

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. leads Kansas City in OBP (.444), slugging percentage (.781) and total hits (12) this season. He has a .375 batting average.

Among all qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 18th, his on-base percentage ranks 19th, and he is fifth in slugging.

Salvador Perez leads Kansas City in slugging percentage (.613) thanks to three extra-base hits. He's batting .387 with an on-base percentage of .424.

His batting average ranks 15th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 27th, and his slugging percentage 28th.

Maikel Garcia has eight hits this season and has a slash line of .235/.250/.618.

MJ Melendez has one home run, four RBI and a batting average of .333 this season.

Melendez enters this game on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .313 with three doubles, a home run, three walks and three RBI.

White Sox Player Leaders

Luis Robert has racked up six hits, a team-high for the White Sox. He's batting .214 and slugging .500 with an on-base percentage of .241.

He is 134th in batting average, 173rd in on-base percentage and 61st in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the majors.

Yoan Moncada leads his team with a .379 OBP, and has a club-leading .440 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .280.

He is currently 74th in batting average, 56th in on-base percentage and 84th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Gavin Sheets is hitting .364 with a double, a home run and four walks.

Braden Shewmake has a home run and a walk while hitting .231.

Royals vs White Sox Head to Head

4/5/2024: 2-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

2-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 4/4/2024: 10-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

10-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 9/13/2023: 7-1 KC (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

7-1 KC (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 9/12/2023: 11-10 KC (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

11-10 KC (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/12/2023: 6-2 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

6-2 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 9/6/2023: 6-4 CHW (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

6-4 CHW (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/5/2023: 7-6 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

7-6 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 9/4/2023: 12-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

12-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 5/10/2023: 9-1 KC (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

9-1 KC (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 5/9/2023: 4-2 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

