Royals vs Tigers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 18

The Kansas City Royals will take on the Detroit Tigers in MLB action on Friday.

Royals vs Tigers Game Info

Kansas City Royals (8-12) vs. Detroit Tigers (11-8)

Date: Friday, April 18, 2025

Friday, April 18, 2025 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: FDSDET and FDSKC

Royals vs Tigers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: KC: (-142) | DET: (+120)

KC: (-142) | DET: (+120) Spread: KC: -1.5 (+126) | DET: +1.5 (-152)

KC: -1.5 (+126) | DET: +1.5 (-152) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Royals vs Tigers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Cole Ragans (Royals) - 1-0, 2.28 ERA vs Jackson Jobe (Tigers) - 1-0, 3.00 ERA

The Royals will look to Cole Ragans (1-0) versus the Tigers and Jackson Jobe (1-0). Ragans' team is 1-3-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Ragans' team has won 66.7% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (2-1). The Tigers have a 2-1-0 record against the spread in Jobe's starts. The Tigers were the moneyline underdog for two Jobe starts this season -- they won both.

Royals vs Tigers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Royals win (52.6%)

Royals vs Tigers Moneyline

Kansas City is a -142 favorite on the moneyline, while Detroit is a +120 underdog at home.

Royals vs Tigers Spread

The Royals are at the Tigers and are favored by 1.5 runs (+126 to cover) on the runline. Detroit is -152 to cover.

Royals vs Tigers Over/Under

The over/under for Royals-Tigers on April 18 is 7.5. The over is -104, and the under is -118.

Royals vs Tigers Betting Trends

The Royals have won in six of the nine contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Kansas City has been listed as a favorite of -142 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

The Royals and their opponents have hit the over in seven of their 20 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Royals have posted a record of 8-12-0 against the spread this season.

The Tigers are 5-6 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 45.5% of those games).

Detroit has gone 3-5 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer (37.5%).

The Tigers have played in 19 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total eight times (8-10-1).

The Tigers have collected an 11-8-0 record ATS this season.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has 23 hits and an OBP of .384 to go with a slugging percentage of .493. All three of those stats are best among Kansas City hitters this season. He has a .307 batting average, as well.

Among all qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 26th in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage, and 41st in slugging.

Witt hopes to build on a 10-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is hitting .382 with five doubles, a home run, six walks and three RBI.

Maikel Garcia is batting .270 with four doubles, two home runs and five walks, while slugging .429 with an on-base percentage of .319.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 57th in batting average, 90th in on-base percentage and 74th in slugging percentage.

Vinnie Pasquantino is batting .188 with a .333 slugging percentage and 11 RBI this year.

Jonathan India is batting .185 with a .303 OBP and four RBI for Kansas City this season.

Tigers Player Leaders

Spencer Torkelson has accumulated 20 hits with a .629 slugging percentage, both team-high numbers for the Tigers. He's batting .286 and with an on-base percentage of .381.

He is 46th in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage and eighth in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in MLB.

Kerry Carpenter is hitting .295 with three doubles, five home runs and a walk. He's slugging .590 with an on-base percentage of .323.

Including all qualifying players, he is 38th in batting average, 85th in on-base percentage and 12th in slugging percentage.

Zach McKinstry has a team-best .382 on-base percentage.

Trey Sweeney is batting .200 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and five walks.

Royals vs Tigers Head to Head

4/17/2025: 6-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

6-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 9/18/2024: 4-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

4-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/17/2024: 3-1 DET (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

3-1 DET (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 9/16/2024: 7-6 DET (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-6 DET (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/4/2024: 3-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

3-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/3/2024: 6-5 DET (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

6-5 DET (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/2/2024: 9-2 KC (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

9-2 KC (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/1/2024: 7-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

7-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/22/2024: 8-3 KC (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

8-3 KC (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/21/2024: 10-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

