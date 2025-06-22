FanDuel MLB DFS Picks: Sunday 6/22/25

Our daily fantasy helper is available every day to analyze FanDuel's main slate and give you a starting point when you're building lineups.

Be sure to incorporate our MLB DFS projections into your research process.

Let's check out the top options on today's main slate.

Note: All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Top MLB DFS Picks

Pitcher Breakdown

Chris Bassitt ($9,600)

To me, Chris Bassitt might be two full tiers above any other pitcher on the slate as Logan Gilbert and Andrew Abbott draw outlierishly difficult matchups. Bassitt gets the pitiful Chicago White Sox at home, and the right-hander is a relatively safe proposition with a rock-solid 3.59 skill-interactive ERA (SIERA) that comes with both decent strikeout upside (22.3% K rate) and an outstanding rate of limiting hard-hit balls (31.1%). I'm just finding a way to make him work.

Jack Leiter ($8,600)

As a believer in Jack Leiter's stuff, I can see a contrarian dart at him working if you're determined to save salary beyond Bassitt. The righty draws the Pittsburgh Pirates, who have a bottom-six team OPS (.657) and strikeout rate (23.5%) against right-handers in the past 30 days. Leiter has coughed up 10 earned in his last two starts at home, but this is a shaky gut feeling based on Pittsburgh's ineptitude and his 26.7% K rate at Triple-A this season.

Brandon Pfaadt ($7,900)

Balancing the Colorado Rockies' horrible offense and their home ballpark has been a bit tougher as Colorado has improved to a .744 team OPS against righties in the past month. Searching for answers beyond Bassitt, Brandon Pfaadt's prospects aren't terrible because the Rox still have a league-high 26.6% K rate against righties in this time. Pfaadt's swinging-strike rate is 2.2 percentage points lower than last year, but he's shown the ability to miss bats.

Stacks to Target

Arizona Diamondbacks

Players to Target: Ketel Marte ($4,300), Corbin Carroll ($4,300), Josh Naylor ($3,900), Lourdes Gurriel Jr. ($3,500)

Kudos to FanDuel's salary-makers for making a four-man Arizona Diamondbacks stack virtually impossible with Bassitt. I'm leaning toward the hurler despite the fact the Snakes will likely bully Antonio Senzatela (5.18 SIERA) and a Colorado bullpen that holds MLB's fifth-worst SIERA over the past month (3.86). Beware of Geraldo Perdomo at $3,800 on his worse side of the plate after a homer last night; he's mustered just a .543 OPS against righties in the past 30 days.

Atlanta Braves

Players to Target: Ronald Acuna Jr. ($4,500), Matt Olson ($3,700), Austin Riley ($3,200), Ozzie Albies ($2,800)

As mentioned in today's best MLB bets, Sandy Alcantara has, unfortunately, dipped into the "automatically target" tier of pitchers in 2025. Alcantara's ugly 4.78 xERA has been built on struggles with walks (10.5% rate) while giving up his own fair share of barrels (9.3% rate) and homers (1.32 HR/9). The Atlanta Braves will be an extremely contrarian use of salary given the D-Backs' slate-best outlook, and Alcantara plus a Miami Marlins bullpen that's struggled all season could fail to keep them in check.

Toronto Blue Jays

Players to Target: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. ($3,200), Bo Bichette ($3,100), Addison Barger ($3,000), Alejandro Kirk ($2,800)

It'll be interesting to see how the Toronto Blue Jays' popularity shakes out given Adrian Houser's 2.15 ERA for the ChiSox. Houser's peripherals are much worse, totaling a 4.38 SIERA while giving up plenty of hard contact (44.7% rate) and failing to miss many bats (8.8% swinging-strike rate). The sinkerballer is usually a good target when he's run too well for too long, and the Jays have smashed right-handed pitching for a .757 team OPS in the past month of play.

