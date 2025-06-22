5 Best WNBA Bets and Player Props for Sunday 6/22/25

Each day in the WNBA, we've got countless betting options.

You can ride with traditional markets such as spreads or totals or bet on which players will erupt via the player-prop markets.

Which bets stand out for tonight's slate?

Let's run through the top options in FanDuel Sportsbook's WNBA betting odds, leaning on advanced stats from the WNBA to help us find an edge in the market.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes via the official WNBA player news wire.

WNBA Betting Picks and Props for Today

Indiana Fever at Las Vegas Aces

The Aces beat the Fever in all four matchups last season with a +53 combined point differential. Indiana has made significant roster changes, but this line seems like an extreme overreaction.

The Fever are the WNBA's rock band with a loud, passionate fanbase. That's led to a +7.4 net rating (NRTG) at home, but it's -1.0 on the road. They just lost to Golden State, an expansion squad, by 11 on Friday.

Las Vegas' bumpy, 5-6 start might have gotten just what it needed with A'ja Wilson's recent absence. Jewell Loyd now seems more settled with her new team, eclipsing 12 points in four straight games -- the latter of those coming with Wilson back.

I've somewhat buried the lede that Vegas has lost three in a row, but they've come without Wilson and/or against three of the W's best: Seattle, Phoenix, and Minnesota.

It might seem blasphemous to say this, but the Fever away from their diehard fanbase aren't quite the same test.

Caitlin Clark's betting lines are perhaps the most public spot in basketball. There's always value on the under, but the transcendent talent will pop off for her fair share of overs.

I don't love this particular spot for her scoring. She averaged just 13.8 points per game in four matchups with the Aces last year as Becky Hammon's squad really turned her into a facilitator. She has also only mustered 11.0 points per game on the road this year.

Additionally, Clark will have to navigate a solid Las Vegas three-point defense. The home side allows the second-fewest three-point attempts per game (22.2) in the WNBA.

If the Aces are going to win, Clark going nuts probably doesn't correlate. Rotowire projects the guard for just 17.6 points, providing plenty of value in backing this under.

Dallas Wings at Washington Mystics

The Dallas Wings are somewhat fortunate that they're just third-worst in opponent points per game (86.9 PPG).

Dallas combines the W's third-worst defensive rating (107.9) with its third-fastest pace (96.4). Paige Bueckers and Arike Ogunbowale give the Wings confidence to play a bit faster than other WNBA bottom feeders, and frankly, they've done that well to top 80 points in four straight games. That's why I'm just sticking to the Washington Mystics' team total here.

Washington's 95.9 pace will get a boost in this matchup, and I think they're a bit undervalued in this spot just because they haven't shot the ball very well at home. Their eFG% at Capital One Arena (51.5%) is well behind what it sits on the road (55.0%). That should reverse in time.

The 'Stics have topped 90 in two of their last four, oscillating a great deal based on shooting results. Dallas' weak D is a good chance to find the favorable side.

Now that Shakira Austin has reclaimed the Mystics' starting center spot, she's in a great spot to build on her best game of the season.

Against Atlanta's two-center group on Friday, Austin poured in 28 points and 10 rebounds in 32 minutes. That was a second straight contest north of 27 minutes from the starting five.

For the entire season, the former top-five pick is averaging 20.2 points and 12.2 rebounds per 36 minutes. She just needed the opportunity.

Dallas represents an excellent one. They're allowing the third-most points (43.0) and rebounds (16.5) to opposing frontcourt players, and it'll likely stay that way (or worsen) as 6'1" Myisha Hines-Allen is left as the Wings' lone six-footer in the rotation.

Rotowire projects Austin for 14.7 points and 10.2 rebounds in 28.0 minutes, which is a conservative projection of playing time.

New York Liberty at Seattle Storm

Because they're the defending champs, we've given the New York Liberty a bit of leeway to assume they're for real after a 9-1 start.

However, that came against eight squads with a losing record. Otherwise, they just split a series at one with Indiana.

As they enter a more difficult part of the schedule, New York escaped Atlanta by just five points earlier this week, and the most alarming result came on Thursday as an improving Phoenix team dispatched the Liberty at Barclays. They're just not this dominant force that deserves all benefit of the doubt -- like laying a basket on the road against the Seattle Storm.

Climate Pledge Arena is one of the toughest venues in the W, and Seattle has rode its home crowd to a +6.5 NRTG. New York's road point differential against winning teams, as mentioned, is -10.

DRatings has this median spread at just 1.5 points. I'll take the spread, but Storm Moneyline (+124) is also undervalued in this spot for a team that has covered the spread in four of six home tilts.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which bets stand out to you for tonight's games? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest WNBA betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.