Royals vs Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 11

Odds updated as of 9:11 p.m.

The Kansas City Royals versus the Boston Red Sox is on the MLB schedule for Sunday.

Royals vs Red Sox Game Info

Kansas City Royals (24-16) vs. Boston Red Sox (20-20)

Date: Sunday, May 11, 2025

Sunday, May 11, 2025 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri Coverage: FDSKC and NESN

Royals vs Red Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: KC: (-130) | BOS: (+110)

KC: (-130) | BOS: (+110) Spread: KC: -1.5 (+152) | BOS: +1.5 (-184)

KC: -1.5 (+152) | BOS: +1.5 (-184) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Royals vs Red Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Seth Lugo (Royals) - 3-3, 2.84 ERA vs Lucas Giolito (Red Sox) - 0-1, 8.38 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Royals will send Seth Lugo (3-3) to the mound, while Lucas Giolito (0-1) will get the nod for the Red Sox. Lugo and his team are 4-4-0 ATS this season when he starts. Lugo's team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. Giolito has started two games with set spreads, and the Red Sox failed to cover in both opportunities. The Red Sox were named the moneyline underdog for one Giolito start this season -- they lost.

Royals vs Red Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Royals win (57.5%)

Royals vs Red Sox Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Royals-Red Sox, Kansas City is the favorite at -130, and Boston is +110 playing on the road.

Royals vs Red Sox Spread

The Royals are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Red Sox. The Royals are +152 to cover, and the Red Sox are -184.

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Royals-Red Sox on May 11, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Royals vs Red Sox Betting Trends

The Royals have won in 13, or 76.5%, of the 17 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Kansas City has a record of 8-2 when favored by -130 or more this year.

The Royals and their opponents have gone over in 13 of their 40 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Royals are 21-19-0 against the spread in their 40 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Red Sox have won 37.5% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (3-5).

Boston has played as a moneyline underdog of +110 or longer in only two games this season, which it lost both.

In the 40 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Red Sox, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 18 times (18-20-2).

The Red Sox have covered 50% of their games this season, going 20-20-0 against the spread.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. leads Kansas City with 49 hits and an OBP of .392, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .519. He's batting .318.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks ninth, his on-base percentage ranks 12th, and he is 20th in slugging.

Maikel Garcia is hitting .316 with 10 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 16 walks, while slugging .493 with an on-base percentage of .386.

He is 11th in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage and 31st in slugging in MLB.

Vinnie Pasquantino has collected 33 base hits, an OBP of .267 and a slugging percentage of .379 this season.

Pasquantino has logged a hit or more in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with a walk and two RBIs.

Jonathan India is batting .237 with a .338 OBP and nine RBI for Kansas City this season.

India has hit safely in six straight games. During his last 10 outings he is batting .293 with three doubles, a home run, five walks and four RBIs.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Alexander Bregman has a team-best OBP (.392) and slugging percentage (.587), and leads the Red Sox in hits (49, while batting .316).

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average places him 11th, his on-base percentage ranks 12th, and he is fifth in slugging.

Wilyer Abreu is hitting .273 with seven doubles, nine home runs and 21 walks. He's slugging .539 with an on-base percentage of .376.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 52nd in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage and 16th in slugging percentage.

Rafael Devers is hitting .253 with 11 doubles, six home runs and 29 walks.

Jarren Duran has nine doubles, four triples, two home runs and 10 walks while hitting .251.

Royals vs Red Sox Head to Head

5/9/2025: 2-1 KC (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

2-1 KC (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 8/7/2024: 8-4 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

8-4 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/6/2024: 6-5 BOS (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-5 BOS (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/5/2024: 9-5 BOS (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

9-5 BOS (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 7/14/2024: 5-4 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

5-4 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 7/13/2024: 5-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

5-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 7/12/2024: 6-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 9/3/2023: 7-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -194, Underdog Moneyline: +162)

7-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -194, Underdog Moneyline: +162) 9/2/2023: 9-5 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

9-5 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 9/1/2023: 13-2 KC (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

