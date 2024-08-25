Royals vs Phillies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 25

Odds updated as of 2:11 p.m.

The MLB schedule on Sunday includes the Kansas City Royals taking on the Philadelphia Phillies.

Royals vs Phillies Game Info

Kansas City Royals (72-57) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (75-54)

Date: Sunday, August 25, 2024

Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri Coverage: NBCS-PH

Royals vs Phillies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: KC: (-138) | PHI: (+118)

Spread: KC: -1.5 (+142) | PHI: +1.5 (-176)

Total: 10.5 -- Over: (+102) | Under: (-124)

Royals vs Phillies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Seth Lugo (Royals) - 14-7, 3.02 ERA vs Kolby Allard (Phillies) - 1-0, 3.46 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Royals will send Seth Lugo (14-7) to the mound, while Kolby Allard (1-0) will take the ball for the Phillies. Lugo's team is 15-11-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Lugo's team has won 60% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (9-6). Allard has started two games with set spreads, and the Phillies went 1-1-0. The Phillies were named the moneyline underdog for one Allard start this season -- they won.

Royals vs Phillies Moneyline

Philadelphia is the underdog, +118 on the moneyline, while Kansas City is a -138 favorite at home.

Royals vs Phillies Spread

The Phillies are at the Royals, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Phillies are +142 to cover the spread, and the Royals are -176.

Royals vs Phillies Over/Under

Royals versus Phillies, on August 25, has an over/under of 10.5, with the over being +102 and the under -124.

Royals vs Phillies Betting Trends

The Royals have won in 39, or 63.9%, of the 61 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Kansas City has a record of 26-8 when favored by -138 or more this year.

The Royals and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 61 of their 126 opportunities.

The Royals have posted a record of 71-55-0 against the spread this season.

The Phillies have been the moneyline underdog 27 total times this season. They've finished 13-14 in those games.

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +118 or longer, Philadelphia has a 4-3 record (winning 57.1% of its games).

The Phillies have played in 124 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 58 times (58-64-2).

The Phillies have a 60-64-0 record ATS this season (covering 48.4% of the time).

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. leads Kansas City in OBP (.395), slugging percentage (.606) and total hits (178) this season. He has a .346 batting average.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks first, his on-base percentage ranks third, and he is third in slugging.

Vinnie Pasquantino is batting .267 with 29 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 40 walks. He's slugging .452 with an on-base percentage of .321.

Among all qualifying players, he is 43rd in batting average, 72nd in on-base percentage and 43rd in slugging percentage.

Pasquantino takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .278 with two doubles, three walks and four RBI.

Salvador Perez has 128 hits this season and has a slash line of .274/.332/.471.

Maikel Garcia has six home runs, 49 RBI and a batting average of .235 this season.

Phillies Player Leaders

Alec Bohm has put up a team-high .467 slugging percentage. He's batting .292 with an on-base percentage of .345.

Including all qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average puts him 15th, his on-base percentage ranks 29th, and he is 34th in slugging.

Bryce Harper has collected 119 hits to lead his team. He has a batting average of .274 while slugging .521 with an on-base percentage of .362.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 29th, his on-base percentage ranks 17th, and he is 14th in slugging.

Kyle Schwarber has a team-high .372 on-base percentage.

Nicholas Castellanos has 26 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs and 32 walks while batting .251.

Royals vs Phillies Head to Head

8/24/2024: 11-2 PHI (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

11-2 PHI (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 8/23/2024: 7-4 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

7-4 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 8/6/2023: 8-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

8-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 8/5/2023: 9-6 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

9-6 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 8/4/2023: 7-5 KC (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

