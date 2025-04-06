Royals vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 6

Odds updated as of 11:15 a.m.

The MLB schedule on Sunday includes the Kansas City Royals facing the Baltimore Orioles.

Royals vs Orioles Game Info

Kansas City Royals (3-5) vs. Baltimore Orioles (4-5)

Date: Sunday, April 6, 2025

Sunday, April 6, 2025 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri Coverage: FDSKC and MASN

Royals vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: KC: (-108) | BAL: (-108)

KC: (-108) | BAL: (-108) Spread: KC: +1.5 (-172) | BAL: -1.5 (+142)

KC: +1.5 (-172) | BAL: -1.5 (+142) Total: 8 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Royals vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kris Bubic (Royals) - 1-0, 0.00 ERA vs Cade Povich (Orioles) - 0-0, 6.23 ERA

The Royals will give the nod to Kris Bubic (1-0) against the Orioles and Cade Povich. Bubic helped his team cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. This will be Bubic's first game as the moneyline favorite this season. Povich has started just one game with a set spread, which the Orioles covered. The Orioles have not been a moneyline underdog when Povich starts this season.

Royals vs Orioles Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Royals win (58.3%)

Royals vs Orioles Moneyline

The Royals vs Orioles moneyline has Kansas City as a -108 favorite, while Baltimore is a -108 underdog on the road.

Royals vs Orioles Spread

Royals vs Orioles Over/Under

A combined run total of 8 has been set for Royals-Orioles on April 6, with the over at -108 and the under at -112.

Royals vs Orioles Betting Trends

The Royals have been favorites in four games this season and have come away with the win one time (25%) in those contests.

Kansas City has a record of 1-3 when favored by -108 or more this year.

The Royals and their opponents have hit the over in five of their eight games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Royals have an against the spread record of 3-5-0 in eight games with a line this season.

The Orioles have gone 3-3 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 50% of those games).

Baltimore is 3-3 (winning 50% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of -108 or longer.

The Orioles have played in nine games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total seven times (7-2-0).

The Orioles have a 4-5-0 record ATS this season (covering 44.4% of the time).

Royals Player Leaders

Maikel Garcia leads Kansas City with eight hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .680. He's batting .320 with an on-base percentage of .370.

Among qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 31st, his on-base percentage ranks 51st, and he is 13th in slugging.

Bobby Witt Jr. leads Kansas City in slugging percentage (.394) thanks to three extra-base hits. He's batting .242 with an on-base percentage of .324.

He ranks 92nd in batting average, 95th in on-base percentage and 100th in slugging in the major leagues.

Witt enters this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with a double, a home run, two walks and two RBI.

Vinnie Pasquantino has six hits this season and has a slash line of .222/.300/.444.

Pasquantino enters this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is hitting .200 with a triple, a walk and four RBI.

Jonathan India leads the Royals with an OPS of .722. He has a slash line of .267/.389/.333 this season.

Orioles Player Leaders

Cedric Mullins leads the Orioles with 10 hits. He's batting .313 and slugging .656 with an on-base percentage of .436.

Including all the qualified players in the majors, his batting average ranks 39th, his on-base percentage ranks 19th, and he is 15th in slugging.

Mullins heads into this game on a three-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .313 with two doubles, a home run, four walks and five RBI.

Tyler O'Neill is slugging .655 to pace his team. He has a batting average of .379 with an on-base percentage of .424.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 10th in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage and 16th in slugging percentage.

Jordan Westburg is hitting .303 with three home runs and three walks.

Adley Rutschman is batting .258 with a double, two home runs and four walks.

Royals vs Orioles Head to Head

4/5/2025: 8-1 BAL (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

8-1 BAL (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/4/2025: 8-2 KC (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

8-2 KC (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 10/2/2024: 2-1 KC (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

2-1 KC (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 10/1/2024: 1-0 KC (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

1-0 KC (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 4/21/2024: 5-0 BAL (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

5-0 BAL (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 4/20/2024: 9-7 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

9-7 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/19/2024: 9-4 KC (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

9-4 KC (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 4/2/2024: 4-1 KC (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

4-1 KC (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 4/1/2024: 6-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

6-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 6/11/2023: 11-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

