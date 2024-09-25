Royals vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 25
Odds updated as of 3:11 p.m.
The Wednesday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Kansas City Royals and the Washington Nationals.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Royals vs Nationals Game Info
- Kansas City Royals (83-74) vs. Washington Nationals (69-88)
- Date: Wednesday, September 25, 2024
- Time: 6:45 p.m. ET
- Venue: Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia
- Coverage: MASN2
Royals vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: KC: (-130) | WSH: (+110)
- Spread: KC: -1.5 (+132) | WSH: +1.5 (-160)
- Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)
Royals vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Michael Lorenzen (Royals) - 7-6, 3.43 ERA vs DJ Herz (Nationals) - 4-8, 4.30 ERA
The probable pitchers are Michael Lorenzen (7-6) for the Royals and DJ Herz (4-8) for the Nationals. When Lorenzen starts, his team is 10-13-0 against the spread this season. Lorenzen's team is 2-6 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Nationals are 8-10-0 ATS in Herz's 18 starts that had a set spread. The Nationals have been the moneyline underdog in 13 of Herz's starts this season, and they went 4-9 in those games.
Royals vs Nationals Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Nationals win (56.9%)
Royals vs Nationals Moneyline
- Kansas City is a -130 favorite on the moneyline, while Washington is a +110 underdog at home.
Royals vs Nationals Spread
- The Nationals are at +1.5 on the runline against the Royals. The Nationals are -160 to cover the spread, and the Royals are +132.
Royals vs Nationals Over/Under
- A total of 7.5 runs has been set for the Royals-Nationals game on Sept. 25, with the over available at -118 and the under at -104.
Royals vs Nationals Betting Trends
- The Royals have been favorites in 72 games this season and have come away with the win 44 times (61.1%) in those contests.
- This year Kansas City has won 31 of 51 games when listed as at least -130 on the moneyline.
- The Royals and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 70 of their 153 opportunities.
- In 153 games with a line this season, the Royals have a mark of 82-71-0 against the spread.
- The Nationals have been the moneyline underdog 122 total times this season. They've finished 53-69 in those games.
- Washington has a 40-61 record (winning only 39.6% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +110 or longer.
- The Nationals have combined with opponents to go over the total 70 times this season for a 70-75-6 record against the over/under.
- The Nationals have covered 55.6% of their games this season, going 84-67-0 against the spread.
Royals Player Leaders
- Bobby Witt Jr. has 208 hits and an OBP of .392 to go with a slugging percentage of .597. All three of those stats rank first among Kansas City hitters this season. He has a .335 batting average, as well.
- Among qualifying batters, he is first in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks fourth, and he is third in slugging.
- Witt has hit safely in five games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .471 with two doubles and three walks.
- Salvador Perez is hitting .271 with 27 doubles, 27 home runs and 44 walks. He's slugging .459 with an on-base percentage of .331.
- Among qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 37th, his on-base percentage 54th, and his slugging percentage 41st.
- Maikel Garcia has collected 133 base hits, an OBP of .283 and a slugging percentage of .339 this season.
- Kyle Isbel is batting .233 with a .289 OBP and 42 RBI for Kansas City this season.
- Isbel takes a two-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .143 with a walk.
Nationals Player Leaders
- Luis Garcia has totaled 134 hits with a .318 on-base percentage and a .437 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the Nationals. He's batting .280.
- He ranks 26th in batting average, 84th in on-base percentage and 57th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the big leagues.
- Keibert Ruiz is batting .224 with 21 doubles, 13 home runs and 16 walks. He's slugging .359 with an on-base percentage of .256.
- Jacob Young is batting .254 with 24 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 28 walks.
- James Wood is hitting .266 with 13 doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 38 walks.
