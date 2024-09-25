Royals vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 25

Odds updated as of 3:11 p.m.

The Wednesday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Kansas City Royals and the Washington Nationals.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Royals vs Nationals Game Info

Kansas City Royals (83-74) vs. Washington Nationals (69-88)

Date: Wednesday, September 25, 2024

Wednesday, September 25, 2024 Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Venue: Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: MASN2

Royals vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: KC: (-130) | WSH: (+110)

KC: (-130) | WSH: (+110) Spread: KC: -1.5 (+132) | WSH: +1.5 (-160)

KC: -1.5 (+132) | WSH: +1.5 (-160) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Royals vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Michael Lorenzen (Royals) - 7-6, 3.43 ERA vs DJ Herz (Nationals) - 4-8, 4.30 ERA

The probable pitchers are Michael Lorenzen (7-6) for the Royals and DJ Herz (4-8) for the Nationals. When Lorenzen starts, his team is 10-13-0 against the spread this season. Lorenzen's team is 2-6 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Nationals are 8-10-0 ATS in Herz's 18 starts that had a set spread. The Nationals have been the moneyline underdog in 13 of Herz's starts this season, and they went 4-9 in those games.

Royals vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Nationals win (56.9%)

Royals vs Nationals Moneyline

Kansas City is a -130 favorite on the moneyline, while Washington is a +110 underdog at home.

Royals vs Nationals Spread

The Nationals are at +1.5 on the runline against the Royals. The Nationals are -160 to cover the spread, and the Royals are +132.

Royals vs Nationals Over/Under

A total of 7.5 runs has been set for the Royals-Nationals game on Sept. 25, with the over available at -118 and the under at -104.

Bet on Kansas City Royals vs. Washington Nationals on FanDuel today!

Royals vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Royals have been favorites in 72 games this season and have come away with the win 44 times (61.1%) in those contests.

This year Kansas City has won 31 of 51 games when listed as at least -130 on the moneyline.

The Royals and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 70 of their 153 opportunities.

In 153 games with a line this season, the Royals have a mark of 82-71-0 against the spread.

The Nationals have been the moneyline underdog 122 total times this season. They've finished 53-69 in those games.

Washington has a 40-61 record (winning only 39.6% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +110 or longer.

The Nationals have combined with opponents to go over the total 70 times this season for a 70-75-6 record against the over/under.

The Nationals have covered 55.6% of their games this season, going 84-67-0 against the spread.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has 208 hits and an OBP of .392 to go with a slugging percentage of .597. All three of those stats rank first among Kansas City hitters this season. He has a .335 batting average, as well.

Among qualifying batters, he is first in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks fourth, and he is third in slugging.

Witt has hit safely in five games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .471 with two doubles and three walks.

Salvador Perez is hitting .271 with 27 doubles, 27 home runs and 44 walks. He's slugging .459 with an on-base percentage of .331.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 37th, his on-base percentage 54th, and his slugging percentage 41st.

Maikel Garcia has collected 133 base hits, an OBP of .283 and a slugging percentage of .339 this season.

Kyle Isbel is batting .233 with a .289 OBP and 42 RBI for Kansas City this season.

Isbel takes a two-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .143 with a walk.

Nationals Player Leaders

Luis Garcia has totaled 134 hits with a .318 on-base percentage and a .437 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the Nationals. He's batting .280.

He ranks 26th in batting average, 84th in on-base percentage and 57th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the big leagues.

Keibert Ruiz is batting .224 with 21 doubles, 13 home runs and 16 walks. He's slugging .359 with an on-base percentage of .256.

Jacob Young is batting .254 with 24 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 28 walks.

James Wood is hitting .266 with 13 doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 38 walks.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!