Royals vs Guardians Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 8

Odds updated as of 8:12 p.m.

The Wednesday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Kansas City Royals and the Cleveland Guardians.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Royals vs Guardians Game Info

Kansas City Royals (5-6) vs. Cleveland Guardians (7-5)

Date: Wednesday, April 8, 2026

Wednesday, April 8, 2026 Time: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: CleGuardians.TV and Royals.TV

Royals vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: KC: (-126) | CLE: (+108)

KC: (-126) | CLE: (+108) Spread: KC: -1.5 (+138) | CLE: +1.5 (-166)

KC: -1.5 (+138) | CLE: +1.5 (-166) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)

Royals vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Cole Ragans (Royals) - 0-2, 3.60 ERA vs Joey Cantillo (Guardians) - 0-0, 3.00 ERA

The Royals will give the nod to Cole Ragans (0-2) against the Guardians and Joey Cantillo. Ragans has a record of 0-2-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Ragans' team lost his only start as a favorite this season. Cantillo has started two games with set spreads, and the Guardians covered in both opportunities. The Guardians were named the moneyline underdog for two Cantillo starts this season -- they won both.

Royals vs Guardians Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Royals win (50.8%)

Royals vs Guardians Moneyline

Kansas City is the favorite, -126 on the moneyline, while Cleveland is a +108 underdog despite being at home.

Royals vs Guardians Spread

The Guardians are +1.5 on the run line against the Royals. The Guardians are -166 to cover, and the Royals are +138.

Royals vs Guardians Over/Under

The over/under for the Royals versus Guardians game on April 8 has been set at 7.5, with +100 odds on the over and -122 odds on the under.

Bet on Kansas City Royals vs. Cleveland Guardians on FanDuel today!

Royals vs Guardians Betting Trends

The Royals have been victorious in two of the four contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Kansas City has been listed as a favorite of -126 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

The Royals and their opponents have gone over in three of their 11 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Royals are 5-6-0 against the spread in their 11 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Guardians have won 60% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (6-4).

Cleveland has a 4-4 record (winning 50% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +108 or longer.

In the 12 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Guardians, they have combined with opponents to go over the total four times (4-8-0).

The Guardians have covered 66.7% of their games this season, going 8-4-0 ATS.

Royals Player Leaders

Maikel Garcia leads Kansas City with 13 hits and an OBP of .388, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .476. He's batting .310.

He ranks 34th in batting average, 42nd in on-base percentage, and 56th in slugging among all qualifying batters in baseball.

Kyle Isbel is batting .429 with a double, two home runs and two walks, while slugging .679 with an on-base percentage of .467.

Jonathan India has seven hits this season and has a slash line of .226/.333/.419.

Salvador Perez is batting .171 with a .244 OBP and two RBI for Kansas City this season.

Guardians Player Leaders

Chase DeLauter has put up an on-base percentage of .350 and has 10 hits, both team-high numbers for the Guardians. He's batting .286 and slugging .714.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average is 47th, his on-base percentage is 73rd, and he is sixth in slugging.

Steven Kwan is slugging .356 to lead his team. He has a batting average of .244 with an on-base percentage of .320.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 87th in batting average, 100th in on-base percentage and 109th in slugging percentage.

Brayan Rocchio has a double, a home run and five walks while hitting .206.

Jose Ramirez has two doubles, a home run and five walks while hitting .133.

Royals vs Guardians Head to Head

4/7/2026: 2-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

2-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 4/6/2026: 4-2 KC (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100)

4-2 KC (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100) 9/11/2025: 3-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

3-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/10/2025: 4-3 KC (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

4-3 KC (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 9/9/2025: 2-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

2-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 9/8/2025: 10-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

10-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/27/2025: 4-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

4-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/26/2025: 6-4 CLE (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

6-4 CLE (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 7/26/2025: 5-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/13/2025: 4-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

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