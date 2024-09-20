Royals vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 20

Odds updated as of 4:11 p.m.

On Friday in MLB, the Kansas City Royals are playing the San Francisco Giants.

Royals vs Giants Game Info

Kansas City Royals (82-71) vs. San Francisco Giants (74-79)

Date: Friday, September 20, 2024

Friday, September 20, 2024 Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri Coverage: NBCS-BA

Royals vs Giants Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: KC: (-184) | SF: (+154)

KC: (-184) | SF: (+154) Spread: KC: -1.5 (+112) | SF: +1.5 (-134)

KC: -1.5 (+112) | SF: +1.5 (-134) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Royals vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Michael Wacha (Royals) - 13-7, 3.29 ERA vs Mason Black (Giants) - 0-4, 7.07 ERA

The Royals will give the nod to Michael Wacha (13-7) versus the Giants and Mason Black (0-4). Wacha's team is 14-13-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Wacha's team has been victorious in 76.9% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 10-3. The Giants have a 2-4-0 record against the spread in Black's starts. The Giants have a 1-3 record in Black's four starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Royals vs Giants Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Royals win (62.6%)

Royals vs Giants Moneyline

San Francisco is a +154 underdog on the moneyline, while Kansas City is a -184 favorite at home.

Royals vs Giants Spread

The Royals are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Giants. The Royals are +112 to cover, and the Giants are -134.

Royals vs Giants Over/Under

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Royals-Giants on Sept. 20, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Royals vs Giants Betting Trends

The Royals have been victorious in 44, or 62.9%, of the 70 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Kansas City has been victorious 14 times in 18 chances when named as a favorite of at least -184 on the moneyline.

The Royals and their opponents have hit the over in 69 of their 150 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Royals have posted a record of 82-68-0 against the spread this season.

The Giants have been the underdog on the moneyline 68 total times this season. They've gone 28-40 in those games.

San Francisco has a 4-7 record (winning only 36.4% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +154 or longer.

The Giants have played in 151 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 76 times (76-70-5).

The Giants have a 73-78-0 record against the spread this season (covering 48.3% of the time).

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. leads Kansas City with 201 hits and an OBP of .387, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .598. He's batting .331.

Among qualifying batters in MLB, he is first in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage, and third in slugging.

Salvador Perez is batting .276 with 27 doubles, 27 home runs and 43 walks. He's slugging .470 with an on-base percentage of .337.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average places him 31st, his on-base percentage 43rd, and his slugging percentage 31st.

Perez has picked up at least one hit in four straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .227 with a walk and an RBI.

Maikel Garcia has collected 132 base hits, an OBP of .284 and a slugging percentage of .344 this season.

Kyle Isbel has been key for Kansas City with 86 hits, an OBP of .290 plus a slugging percentage of .381.

Giants Player Leaders

Heliot Ramos is leading the Giants with 117 hits. He's batting .266 and slugging .466 with an on-base percentage of .322.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 45th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 73rd and he is 35th in slugging.

Michael Conforto has 25 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs and 41 walks while batting .234. He's slugging .441 with an on-base percentage of .308.

Mike Yastrzemski is hitting .234 with 14 doubles, nine triples, 17 home runs and 38 walks.

Mark Canha is hitting .237 with 19 doubles, seven home runs and 50 walks.

