Royals vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 21

The Kansas City Royals are among the MLB teams in action on Wednesday, up against the Los Angeles Angels.

Royals vs Angels Game Info

Kansas City Royals (70-56) vs. Los Angeles Angels (54-72)

Date: Wednesday, August 21, 2024

Wednesday, August 21, 2024 Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri Coverage: BSKC

Royals vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: KC: (-180) | LAA: (+152)

KC: (-180) | LAA: (+152) Spread: KC: -1.5 (+105) | LAA: +1.5 (-126)

KC: -1.5 (+105) | LAA: +1.5 (-126) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (+102) | Under: (-124)

Royals vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Michael Lorenzen (Royals) - 6-6, 3.68 ERA vs Johnny Cueto (Angels) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Royals will give the nod to Michael Lorenzen (6-6) against the Angels and Johnny Cueto. Lorenzen and his team are 8-13-0 ATS this season when he starts. When Lorenzen starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 1-6. Cueto and his team were moneyline underdogs every time he pitched a season ago.

Royals vs Angels Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Royals win (56.7%)

Royals vs Angels Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Royals-Angels, Kansas City is the favorite at -180, and Los Angeles is +152 playing on the road.

Royals vs Angels Spread

The Angels are at the Royals, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Angels are +105 to cover the spread, and the Royals are -126.

Royals vs Angels Over/Under

An over/under of 9.5 has been set for Royals-Angels on August 21, with the over being +102 and the under -124.

Royals vs Angels Betting Trends

The Royals have been victorious in 37, or 62.7%, of the 59 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Kansas City has been victorious 14 times in 19 chances when named as a favorite of at least -180 on the moneyline.

The Royals and their opponents have gone over in 59 of their 123 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Royals have an against the spread mark of 69-54-0 in 123 games with a line this season.

The Angels have won 46 of the 101 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (45.5%).

Los Angeles has an 8-12 record (winning 40% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +152 or longer.

The Angels have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 58 times this season for a 58-60-8 record against the over/under.

The Angels are 72-54-0 ATS this season.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. leads Kansas City in OBP (.401), slugging percentage (.618) and total hits (177) this season. He has a .352 batting average.

Among qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks first in batting average, third in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.

Witt hopes to build on a nine-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .385 with four doubles, a triple, three home runs, six walks and eight RBI.

Vinnie Pasquantino is hitting .268 with 28 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 40 walks, while slugging .456 with an on-base percentage of .324.

Among qualifying hitters, he is 40th in batting average, 67th in on-base percentage and 45th in slugging percentage.

Salvador Perez is batting .276 with a .468 slugging percentage and 85 RBI this year.

Maikel Garcia has been key for Kansas City with 114 hits, an OBP of .285 plus a slugging percentage of .342.

Angels Player Leaders

Zachary Neto has put up a team-high slugging percentage (.466) while leading the Angels in hits (111). He's batting .262 and with an on-base percentage of .327.

Including all qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he is 49th in batting average, 61st in on-base percentage and 35th in slugging percentage.

Nolan Schanuel has a .346 on-base percentage to lead his team. He has a batting average of .250 while slugging .375.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 73rd in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage and 112th in slugging percentage.

Taylor Ward is hitting .236 with 22 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 47 walks.

Logan O'Hoppe is hitting .257 with 14 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 25 walks.

Royals vs Angels Head to Head

8/20/2024: 9-5 LAA (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

9-5 LAA (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 8/19/2024: 5-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

5-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 5/12/2024: 4-2 KC (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

4-2 KC (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/11/2024: 9-3 LAA (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

9-3 LAA (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 5/10/2024: 2-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

2-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 5/9/2024: 10-4 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

10-4 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/18/2023: 5-2 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-2 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/17/2023: 10-9 KC (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

10-9 KC (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/16/2023: 3-0 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

3-0 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 4/23/2023: 4-3 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

