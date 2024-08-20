Royals vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 20

Odds updated as of 4:11 p.m.

The MLB schedule on Tuesday includes the Kansas City Royals facing the Los Angeles Angels.

Royals vs Angels Game Info

Kansas City Royals (70-55) vs. Los Angeles Angels (53-72)

Date: Tuesday, August 20, 2024

Tuesday, August 20, 2024 Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri Coverage: BSW

Royals vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: KC: (-200) | LAA: (+168)

KC: (-200) | LAA: (+168) Spread: KC: -1.5 (+102) | LAA: +1.5 (-122)

KC: -1.5 (+102) | LAA: +1.5 (-122) Total: 8 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Royals vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Cole Ragans (Royals) - 10-7, 3.18 ERA vs Tyler Anderson (Angels) - 9-11, 3.30 ERA

The Royals will give the nod to Cole Ragans (10-7, 3.18 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 11 on the season, and the Angels will counter with Tyler Anderson (9-11, 3.30 ERA). Ragans and his team are 12-11-0 ATS this season when he starts. Ragans' team has been victorious in 53.8% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 7-6. The Angels have a 16-8-0 ATS record in Anderson's 24 starts with a set spread. The Angels are 11-9 in Anderson's 20 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Royals vs Angels Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Royals win (65.2%)

Royals vs Angels Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Royals-Angels, Kansas City is the favorite at -200, and Los Angeles is +168 playing on the road.

Royals vs Angels Spread

The Angels are at the Royals, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Angels are +102 to cover the spread, and the Royals are -122.

Royals vs Angels Over/Under

A total of 8 runs has been set for the Royals-Angels game on August 20, with the over available at -115 and the under at -105.

Royals vs Angels Betting Trends

The Royals have come away with 37 wins in the 58 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Kansas City has been a -200 moneyline favorite on nine occasions this season and won every time.

Contests with the Royals have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 58 of 122 chances this season.

The Royals are 69-53-0 against the spread in their 122 games that had a posted line this season.

The Angels are 45-55 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 45% of those games).

Los Angeles has a 3-7 record (winning only 30% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +168 or longer.

The Angels have played in 125 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 57 times (57-60-8).

The Angels have covered 56.8% of their games this season, going 71-54-0 ATS.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has 174 hits and an OBP of .399 to go with a slugging percentage of .614. All three of those stats lead Kansas City hitters this season. He has a .349 batting average, as well.

Among qualified batters in baseball, he ranks first in batting average, third in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.

Witt hopes to build on an eight-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .395 with three doubles, a triple, five home runs, six walks and 11 RBI.

Vinnie Pasquantino has 27 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 39 walks. He's batting .265 and slugging .453 with an on-base percentage of .320.

He ranks 44th in batting average, 79th in on-base percentage and 47th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Salvador Perez is batting .278 with a .472 slugging percentage and 85 RBI this year.

Maikel Garcia has been key for Kansas City with 113 hits, an OBP of .283 plus a slugging percentage of .342.

Angels Player Leaders

Zachary Neto has accumulated a team-high slugging percentage (.459) and leads the Angels in hits (109). He's batting .261 and with an on-base percentage of .325.

He is 51st in batting average, 64th in on-base percentage and 39th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in MLB.

Nolan Schanuel has a .342 OBP to pace his team. He has a batting average of .249 while slugging .372.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average places him 75th, his on-base percentage ranks 32nd, and he is 115th in slugging.

Taylor Ward is batting .234 with 22 doubles, 16 home runs and 47 walks.

Logan O'Hoppe is batting .255 with 14 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 25 walks.

Royals vs Angels Head to Head

8/19/2024: 5-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

5-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 5/12/2024: 4-2 KC (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

4-2 KC (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/11/2024: 9-3 LAA (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

9-3 LAA (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 5/10/2024: 2-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

2-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 5/9/2024: 10-4 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

10-4 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/18/2023: 5-2 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-2 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/17/2023: 10-9 KC (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

10-9 KC (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/16/2023: 3-0 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

3-0 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 4/23/2023: 4-3 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

4-3 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 4/22/2023: 11-8 KC (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

