4 Best WNBA Bets and Player Props for Sunday 7/6/25

Seattle Storm at New York Liberty

The Seattle Storm held the New York Liberty to just 79 points in these teams' matchup last month. This line provides enough cushion for another under.

New York just isn't quite the same offense without Jonquel Jones (ankle), averaging just 84.5 PPG over their last eight tilts. Their 98.3 pace still leads the W in this period, which is why the Storm (96.5 in this time) present a bit of a downgrade.

Seattle's veteran defense also travels. They're second in the league in road defensive rating (98.3 DRTG), limiting teams below this line in all eight road games.

Leaning toward the Storm to cover a 5.5-point total, I'll avoid their half of this game's total with a dart at just the Liberty's team benchmark. DRatings forecasts just 81.3 median points for the W's best squad on Saturday.

Perhaps in an effort to keep pace with Sabrina Ionescu, Liberty opponents seem to chuck it.

New York is allowing the the fourth-most total three-point attempts per game (27.4) and very most three-point attempts per game to guards (16.4). This might be a bit masked by the fact that teams are shooting just a pedestrian 33.1% on those attempts thus far.

Skylar Diggins has had a renaissance year from three. She's averaging 1.8 makes on 4.2 attempts per 36 minutes, which is good for a 42.0% clip that is on track for her highest make rate since 2015.

This matchup should only boost expectations for triples -- not shrink them. Rotowire projects her for 1.7 median made threes in 33.0 minutes, making plus money an enticing proposition here.

Las Vegas Aces at Connecticut Sun

This is foul, but we're going to have to bet the Connecticut Sun at some point. The only team failing expectations as badly as they are right now is the Las Vegas Aces.

Sin City's expectations were, of course, much higher, but the Aces are a mess at present. Coming off a 32-point waxing by the Fever, Las Vegas has a -5.0 net rating (NRTG) in their past eight games. Though Connecticut's is -23.2, we're in the ballpark based on a potential adjustment for home court.

I also think Connecticut's bad run of play might be a bit overstated given a four-game road trip to the opposite end of the country with Seattle, Vegas, Golden State, and finishing in Minnesota. Their closest contest in this stretch? A 16-point loss to the Aces.

Tina Charles' size inside gives the defense a puncher's chance against A'ja Wilson, and Las Vegas isn't getting much from anyone else. I'll back them to hang close-ish when DRatings' overall projected margin in this game (8.7 points) is much, much smaller.

Chicago Sky at Minnesota Lynx

Angel Reese is winning the WNBA's biggest rivalry as her breakout has coincided with another Caitlin Clark injury. I think the run of good play ends Sunday, though.

In the Chicago Sky's first seasonal matchup with the Minnesota Lynx, Reese will face reigning DPOY Napheesa Collier inside. Collier is a huge reason why the Lynx are allowing the fewest points per game to listed centers (1.5) and fourth-fewest paint points per game in the W (32.9).

Reese's shot diet is almost entirely in the painted area with attempts inside 10 feet accounting for 9.1 of her 10.6 field-goal attempts per game. Reese averaged just 13.5 PPG in two regular season matchups with Minnesota a year ago.

This game's 15.5-point spread -- despite the Lynx on a back-to-back -- also looms large for a potential blowout of the 5-11 Sky. Rotowire is typically bullish on Reese's counting stats, but projecting only 13.9 median points on Sunday, the under has to be the side.

