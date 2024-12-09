ROTHSTEIN 45: WEEK 5

This week’s ROTHSTEIN 45 is now LIVE! Check out Jon's rankings below.

1. Tennessee (+2000 National Championship odds)

The Skinny: Average margin of victory is more than 26 points.

2. Auburn (+750)

The Skinny: Six players scored in double figures on Sunday against Richmond.

3. Iowa State (+1700)

The Skinny: Keshon Gilbert is playing like one of the best guards in the country.

4. Marquette (+3200)

The Skinny: Kam Jones has 25 assists to just three turnovers in his last three games.

5. Kentucky (+1500)

The Skinny: Finished the game against Gonzaga without both Lamont Butler and Kerr Kriisa and still won.

6. Alabama (+1700)

The Skinny: Aden Holloway has reached double figures in four of its last five games.

7. Duke (+900)

The Skinny: The class of the ACC. Listed at -170 odds to win the ACC regular season, per FanDuel Sportsbook's college basketball odds.

8. Gonzaga (+1200)

The Skinny: Will face UConn on Saturday at MSG.

9. Florida (+3800)

The Skinny: Walter Clayton Jr. is playing like an All-American.

10. Purdue (+6000)

The Skinny: Both Braden Smith and Trey Kaufman-Renn are performing at an elite level.

11. Oregon

The Skinny: Lost a heartbreaker to UCLA.

12. Kansas

The Skinny: Was outscored by 24 in the first half of back-to-back losses to Creighton and Missouri.

13. Michigan

The Skinny: Won two games last week by a combined five points. Currently the Big 10 favorite (+320).

14. San Diego State

The Skinny: Has held every opponent this season to 70 points or fewer.

15. Houston

The Skinny: J’Wan Roberts is the all-time winningest player in program history.

16. Wisconsin

The Skinny: A big week lies ahead with games against Illinois and Butler.

17. Michigan State

The Skinny: 45 assists on its last 58 made field goals.

18. Oklahoma

The Skinny: The surprise team in college basketball.

19. Texas A&M

The Skinny: Has yet to lose a game this season at full strength.

20. UConn

The Skinny: Has its mojo back.

21. Ole Miss

The Skinny: Should be 11-1 entering its game at Memphis on Dec. 28th.

22. Clemson

The Skinny: Could be the ACC’s top challenger to Duke.

23. Memphis

The Skinny: Took a step back against Arkansas State.

24. UCLA

The Skinny: Sunday’s win at Oregon will travel all the way to Selection Sunday.

25. Penn State

The Skinny: Picked up a key win over Purdue last week.

26. Illinois

The Skinny: A massive week in Champaign features home games against both Wisconsin and Tennessee.

27. Dayton

The Skinny: Nate Santos was 6-6 from three-point range on Saturday against Lehigh.

28. Baylor

The Skinny: Needs to get healthy.

29. Mississippi State

The Skinny: A third straight NCAA Tournament appearance under Chris Jans feels inevitable.

30. Pittsburgh

The Skinny: Won two of three true road games in eight days.

31. Arizona State

The Skinny: Josan Sanon is averaging 19.7 points in his last six games.

32. West Virginia

The Skinny: Should be 9-2 entering its Big 12 opener at Kansas on New Year’s Eve.

33. Saint Mary’s

The Skinny: Paulius Murauskas -- Remember the Name.

34. Butler

The Skinny: Will face Wisconsin, Marquette, and UConn in its next three games.

35. Missouri

The Skinny: Sunday’s win over Kansas was its biggest since the first round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament against Utah State.

36. Cincinnati

The Skinny: Dan Skillings returned from injury on Sunday against Howard.

37. Georgia

The Skinny: Mount St. Mary’s transfer Dakota Leffew has been a gem.

38. St. John’s

The Skinny: Scored 53 second-half points in Saturday’s win over Kansas State.

39. Maryland

The Skinny: How many big men would you take over Derik Queen?

40. Texas

The Skinny: Never pushed UConn on Sunday in Austin.

41. North Carolina

The Skinny: None of its primary big men have had a game this season with 10 or more rebounds.

42. BYU

The Skinny: Looked overmatched against Providence.

43. Xavier

The Skinny: 50 turnovers in its last three games.

44. Wake Forest

The Skinny: Off until Dec. 17th against James Madison.

45. Creighton

The Skinny: Jamiya Neal’s numbers are going to spike following Pop Isaacs’ season-ending injury.

