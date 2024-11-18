ROTHSTEIN 45: WEEK 2

This week’s ROTHSTEIN 45 is now LIVE! Check out Jon's rankings below.

1. Kansas (+1300 National Championship Odds)

The Skinny: Rylan Griffen is starting to become an offensive threat.

2. Auburn (+1200)

The Skinny: Part of a loaded field at the Maui Invitational during Thanksgiving Week.

3. Gonzaga (+1100)

The Skinny: Will play its first true road game on Monday against San Diego State.

4. Kentucky (+2500)

The Skinny: Five of its top six scorers are in their fifth season of college basketball.

5. Purdue (+5000)

The Skinny: Trey Kaufman-Renn broke out against Alabama with 26 points and eight rebounds.

6. Iowa State (+1700)

The Skinny: Hasn't truly helped or hurt itself yet.

7. UConn (+1000)

The Skinny: Needs more out of Aidan Mahaney.

8. Alabama (+1700)

The Skinny: Role allocation is still a work in progress.

9. Duke (+1100)

The Skinny: Will play both Arizona and Kansas in the next eight days.

10. Houston (+1300)

The Skinny: Milos Uzan has 19 assists and just five turnovers.

11. North Carolina

The Skinny: The center spot still looks like a big question.

12. Marquette

The Skinny: Kam Jones is playing like the best guard in the country. He currently sits at +950 odds to win the Wooden Award.

13. Baylor

The Skinny: St. John's is up next on Thursday.

14. Wisconsin

The Skinny: John Tonje has been a revelation.

15. Arizona

The Skinny: Gave up more than 100 points in Friday's loss at Wisconsin.

16. Tennessee

The Skinny: Can make a statement this week in the Bahamas.

17. Indiana

The Skinny: The most talented roster in the Big Ten.

18. Arkansas

The Skinny: Adou Thieo is playing at an elite level.

19. Florida

The Skinny: Looked the part in a road win at Florida State.

20. Xavier

The Skinny: Has made 36 three-point shots in its last three games.

21. St. John's

The Skinny: Took a step forward on Sunday against New Mexico.

22. Cincinnati

The Skinny: Needs to get healthy.

23. UCF

The Skinny: UTSA transfer Jordan Ivy-Curry is averaging 18.7 points.

24. Creighton

The Skinny: Will play its first power conference game on Friday against Nebraska.

25. Texas A&M

The Skinny: Zhuric Phelps is an under-the-radar transfer.

26. Ole Miss

The Skinny: One of oldest teams in the sport.

27. Saint Mary's

The Skinny: Buy stock in Mikey Lewis.

28. Oregon

The Skinny: Supreme Cook's return will boost the frontcourt.

29. Ohio State

The Skinny: Has 43 assists and 40 turnovers.

30. Texas Tech

The Skinny: Sneaky good.

31. Rutgers

The Skinny: Ace Bailey made his college debut on Friday and didn't disappoint, finishing with 17 points and six rebounds.

32. Wake Forest

The Skinny: Omaha Biliew's foot injury hurts frontcourt depth.

33. Texas

The Skinny: Will be a much different team when Tramon Mark returns.

34. Illinois

The Skinny: Alabama looms on Wednesday in Birmingham.

35. Providence

The Skinny: Can't truly be judged without Bryce Hopkins.

36. New Mexico

The Skinny: Should push Boise State at the top of the Mountain West. Has +340 odds to win the MWC regular-season title.

37. Michigan

The Skinny: Tre Donaldson is getting better with each game.

38. Michigan State

The Skinny: Shooting just 20 percent from three-point range.

39. Maryland

The Skinny: Julian Reese had only three field goal attempts against Marquette.

40. UCLA

The Skinny: Has held its last two opponents to a combined 85 points.

41. Mississippi State

The Skinny: Perimeter heavy.

42. BYU

The Skinny: Egor Demin's assist-to-turnover ratio is 30:8.

43. Arizona State

The Skinny: Has improved dramatically in the past few weeks.

44. Miami

The Skinny: Will attempt to move the needle at the Charleston Classic.

45. Memphis

The Skinny: A tough game awaits this week against San Francisco at the Chase Center.

Rothstein has been a college basketball insider for CBS Sports since 2010 and a contributor to the CBS Broadcast Network since 2016. He joined FanDuel in 2022 as a Content Creator. Rothstein is also the host of the College Hoops Today Podcast via Compass Media Networks.