ROTHSTEIN 45: WEEK 11

1. Auburn (+500 Odds to Win National Championship)

The Skinny: Beating good teams without Johni Broome.

2. Duke (+500)

The Skinny: Isaiah Evans is a weapon in reserve.

3. Iowa State (+1200)

The Skinny: Was 1-17 from three-point range in Saturday’s loss at West Virginia.

4. Alabama (+1300)

The Skinny: Scored 102 points on Saturday at Rupp Arena.

5. Florida (+1700)

The Skinny: Alex Condon is turning into a walking double-double.

6. Tennessee (+1700)

The Skinny: Chaz Lanier got back on track against Vanderbilt.

7. Marquette (+4000)

The Skinny: Suffered its first Big East loss against Xavier.

8. Kentucky (+1700)

The Skinny: Elite offensively.

9. Houston (+1300)

The Skinny: 21-3 in Big 12 regular season games under Kelvin Sampson.

10. Texas A&M (+6500)

The Skinny: Getting Wade Taylor IV back healthy is huge.

11. Michigan State

The Skinny: The whole is greater than the sum of its parts.

12. Illinois

The Skinny: Final Four good.

13. Kansas

The Skinny: Zeke Mayo has scored 41 points in his last two games.

14. Purdue

The Skinny: Swept the Great Northwest.

15. Oregon

The Skinny: All three of its losses have come in Eugene.

16. Mississippi State

The Skinny: Keshawn Murphy is having a breakout season.

17. Ole Miss

The Skinny: Tougher than the Gates of Hell.

18. Wisconsin

The Skinny: Shot 56.4 percent from the field in Saturday’s win at USC.

19. UConn

The Skinny: Needs to get Liam McNeeley back.

20. Michigan

The Skinny: Vlad Goldin is on a tear.

21. Memphis

The Skinny: Thursday’s loss at Temple could be a wake up call.

22. West Virginia

The Skinny: Darian DeVries could get blood from a stone.

23. St. John’s

The Skinny: In sole possession of first place in the Big East.

24. Louisville

The Skinny: The second-best team in the ACC.

25. Utah State

The Skinny: Mason Falslev needs to get back on track.

26. Arizona

The Skinny: Caleb Love is just 6-23 from the field in his last two games.

27. Maryland

The Skinny: Ja’Kobi Gillespie is this team’s most indispensable piece.

28. Georgia

The Skinny: Had 17 assists to 31 turnovers in a pair of losses to Tennessee and Auburn.

29. Gonzaga

The Skinny: Gave up an average of 100 points in back-to-back losses to Oregon State and Santa Clara.

30. Oklahoma

The Skinny: Back-to-back road games loom at Arkansas and Texas.

31. UCLA

The Skinny: Needs Dylan Andrews to play all season long like he did against Iowa.

32. Missouri

The Skinny: Has already won seven more games than it did during all of last season.

33. Clemson

The Skinny: Chase Hunter may be the least appreciated guard in America.

34. Baylor

The Skinny: Was out hustled down the stretch in Sunday’s loss to TCU.

35. Creighton

The Skinny: Separating itself as one of the top four teams in the Big East.

36. San Diego State

The Skinny: Has already lost three times this season at Viejas Arena.

37. Texas Tech

The Skinny: JT Toppin went for 20 and 16 on Saturday against Arizona.

38. Saint Mary’s

The Skinny: Randy Bennett is doing Randy Bennett things.

39. North Carolina

The Skinny: Ian Jackson only scored six points in Saturday’s loss to Stanford.

40. Pitt

The Skinny: Has lost four straight.

41. Nebraska

The Skinny: Last week's home loss to Rutgers is one that Fred Hoiberg would like to have back.

42. Vanderbilt

The Skinny: Could be the 12th or 13th team from the SEC to reach the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

43. UCF

The Skinny: Let a golden opportunity slip away against Houston.

44. New Mexico

The Skinny: Lethal to play against in Albuquerque.

45. Xavier

The Skinny: Moved the needle on Saturday at Marquette.

