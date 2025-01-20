ROTHSTEIN 45: WEEK 11
1. Auburn (+500 Odds to Win National Championship)
The Skinny: Beating good teams without Johni Broome.
2. Duke (+500)
The Skinny: Isaiah Evans is a weapon in reserve.
3. Iowa State (+1200)
The Skinny: Was 1-17 from three-point range in Saturday’s loss at West Virginia.
4. Alabama (+1300)
The Skinny: Scored 102 points on Saturday at Rupp Arena.
5. Florida (+1700)
The Skinny: Alex Condon is turning into a walking double-double.
6. Tennessee (+1700)
The Skinny: Chaz Lanier got back on track against Vanderbilt.
7. Marquette (+4000)
The Skinny: Suffered its first Big East loss against Xavier.
8. Kentucky (+1700)
The Skinny: Elite offensively.
9. Houston (+1300)
The Skinny: 21-3 in Big 12 regular season games under Kelvin Sampson.
10. Texas A&M (+6500)
The Skinny: Getting Wade Taylor IV back healthy is huge.
11. Michigan State
The Skinny: The whole is greater than the sum of its parts.
12. Illinois
The Skinny: Final Four good.
13. Kansas
The Skinny: Zeke Mayo has scored 41 points in his last two games.
14. Purdue
The Skinny: Swept the Great Northwest.
15. Oregon
The Skinny: All three of its losses have come in Eugene.
16. Mississippi State
The Skinny: Keshawn Murphy is having a breakout season.
17. Ole Miss
The Skinny: Tougher than the Gates of Hell.
18. Wisconsin
The Skinny: Shot 56.4 percent from the field in Saturday’s win at USC.
19. UConn
The Skinny: Needs to get Liam McNeeley back.
20. Michigan
The Skinny: Vlad Goldin is on a tear.
21. Memphis
The Skinny: Thursday’s loss at Temple could be a wake up call.
22. West Virginia
The Skinny: Darian DeVries could get blood from a stone.
23. St. John’s
The Skinny: In sole possession of first place in the Big East.
24. Louisville
The Skinny: The second-best team in the ACC.
25. Utah State
The Skinny: Mason Falslev needs to get back on track.
26. Arizona
The Skinny: Caleb Love is just 6-23 from the field in his last two games.
27. Maryland
The Skinny: Ja’Kobi Gillespie is this team’s most indispensable piece.
28. Georgia
The Skinny: Had 17 assists to 31 turnovers in a pair of losses to Tennessee and Auburn.
29. Gonzaga
The Skinny: Gave up an average of 100 points in back-to-back losses to Oregon State and Santa Clara.
30. Oklahoma
The Skinny: Back-to-back road games loom at Arkansas and Texas.
31. UCLA
The Skinny: Needs Dylan Andrews to play all season long like he did against Iowa.
32. Missouri
The Skinny: Has already won seven more games than it did during all of last season.
33. Clemson
The Skinny: Chase Hunter may be the least appreciated guard in America.
34. Baylor
The Skinny: Was out hustled down the stretch in Sunday’s loss to TCU.
35. Creighton
The Skinny: Separating itself as one of the top four teams in the Big East.
36. San Diego State
The Skinny: Has already lost three times this season at Viejas Arena.
37. Texas Tech
The Skinny: JT Toppin went for 20 and 16 on Saturday against Arizona.
38. Saint Mary’s
The Skinny: Randy Bennett is doing Randy Bennett things.
39. North Carolina
The Skinny: Ian Jackson only scored six points in Saturday’s loss to Stanford.
40. Pitt
The Skinny: Has lost four straight.
41. Nebraska
The Skinny: Last week's home loss to Rutgers is one that Fred Hoiberg would like to have back.
42. Vanderbilt
The Skinny: Could be the 12th or 13th team from the SEC to reach the 2025 NCAA Tournament.
43. UCF
The Skinny: Let a golden opportunity slip away against Houston.
44. New Mexico
The Skinny: Lethal to play against in Albuquerque.
45. Xavier
The Skinny: Moved the needle on Saturday at Marquette.
