Rockets vs. Spurs NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 6

Rockets vs. Spurs Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 6, 2024

Wednesday, November 6, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas Coverage: SCHN and FDSSW

Southwest Division foes meet when the Houston Rockets (4-3) host the San Antonio Spurs (3-4) at Toyota Center, tipping off at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 6, 2024. The Spurs are 5.5-point underdogs in the game, the third matchup between the teams this season. The point total is set at 216.5 in the matchup.

Rockets vs. Spurs Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Rockets -5.5 -112 -108 216.5 -110 -110 -230 +190

Rockets vs. Spurs Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rockets win (85.5%)

Rockets vs. Spurs Betting Trends

The Rockets have covered the spread four times this season (4-3-0).

In the Spurs' seven games this season, they have four wins against the spread.

Rockets games have gone over the total twice this season.

Spurs games this season have eclipsed the over/under 42.9% of the time (three out of seven games with a set point total).

Rockets Leaders

Alperen Sengun averages 16.4 points, 12.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists, shooting 43.9% from the field.

Jalen Green's numbers on the season are 22.9 points, 4.6 boards and 3.0 assists per game, shooting 39.4% from the floor and 37.3% from downtown, with an average of 3.6 made 3-pointers.

Fred VanVleet averages 13.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 5.6 assists.

Jabari Smith Jr. is averaging 12.6 points, 1.1 assists and 7.9 rebounds.

Tari Eason averages 10.9 points, 4.6 boards and 1.4 assists, shooting 54.4% from the floor and 38.9% from downtown, with 1.0 made treys per game.

Spurs Leaders

Victor Wembanyama is averaging 18.9 points, 10.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Spurs.

The Spurs receive 12.0 points per game from Chris Paul, plus 4.3 boards and 8.9 assists.

Jeremy Sochan averages 15.4 points, 7.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists. He is sinking 51.2% of his shots from the field.

Per game, Keldon Johnson provides the Spurs 12.3 points, 5.9 boards and 0.7 assists, plus 0.9 steals and 0.0 blocks.

Per game, Julian Champagnie gives the Spurs 10.3 points, 5.4 boards and 1.6 assists, plus 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks.

