Rockets vs. Nets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 1

Rockets vs. Nets Game Info

Date: Saturday, February 1, 2025

Saturday, February 1, 2025 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas Coverage: SCHN and YES

The Brooklyn Nets (15-33) are double-digit, 14.5-point underdogs against the Houston Rockets (32-15) at Toyota Center on Saturday, February 1, 2025. The game begins at 8:00 PM ET on SCHN and YES. The point total is 212.5 in the matchup.

Rockets vs. Nets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Rockets -14.5 212.5 -952 +640

Rockets vs. Nets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rockets win (83.2%)

Rockets vs. Nets Betting Trends

The Rockets are 28-18-1 against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Nets are 22-24-2 this year.

Rockets games have gone over the total 26 times out of 48 chances this season.

Nets games this season have gone over the point total 22 times in 48 opportunities (45.8%).

Against the spread, Houston has played worse at home, covering 12 times in 22 home games, and 16 times in 25 road games.

The Rockets have eclipsed the over/under in a lower percentage of games at home (45.5%) than away games (64%).

In 2024-25 against the spread, Brooklyn has a lower winning percentage at home (.238, 5-15-1 record) than away (.630, 17-9-1).

Nets games have finished above the over/under less frequently at home (eight times out of 21) than on the road (14 of 27) this year.

Rockets Leaders

Alperen Sengun's numbers on the season are 19.1 points, 10.4 rebounds and 5 assists per contest, shooting 49.1% from the floor.

Jalen Green averages 21.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists, shooting 42.8% from the floor and 35.7% from downtown, with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Fred VanVleet is averaging 14.9 points, 4 rebounds and 5.9 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.6 steals (seventh in league) and 0.5 blocked shots.

Amen Thompson averages 13.8 points, 8 boards and 2.8 assists, shooting 55.7% from the field.

Dillon Brooks' numbers on the season are 13.5 points, 3.7 boards and 1.5 assists per game, shooting 41.9% from the field and 38.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.4 made 3-pointers.

Nets Leaders

Nic Claxton's numbers on the season are 9.7 points, 7.6 boards and 2 assists per contest. He is also sinking 54.3% of his shots from the floor.

Per game, D'Angelo Russell provides the Nets 13 points, 2.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 0.3 blocks.

Keon Johnson averages 9.4 points, 3.2 boards and 1.8 assists. He is sinking 37.3% of his shots from the field and 29.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 treys per contest.

Per game, Jalen Wilson gives the Nets 9.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists, plus 0.5 steals and 0 blocks.

Ben Simmons averages 6.4 points, 5.2 boards and 7.1 assists. He is making 55.9% of his shots from the floor.

