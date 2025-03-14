Rockets vs. Mavericks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 14

Rockets vs. Mavericks Game Info

Date: Friday, March 14, 2025

Friday, March 14, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas Coverage: SCHN and KFAA

The Houston Rockets (41-25) are heavy, 11.5-point favorites as they try to continue a four-game win streak when they host the Dallas Mavericks (33-34) on Friday, March 14, 2025 at Toyota Center. The matchup airs at 8 p.m. ET on SCHN and KFAA. The matchup has an over/under set at 224 points.

Rockets vs. Mavericks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Rockets -11.5 224 -559 +420

Rockets vs. Mavericks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rockets win (70.5%)

Rockets vs. Mavericks Betting Trends

The Rockets are 37-28-1 against the spread this season.

In the Mavericks' 67 games this season, they have 32 wins against the spread.

Games involving the Rockets have hit the over 33 times out of 67 chances this season.

Mavericks games this year have hit the over on 35 of 67 set point totals (52.2%).

At home, Houston has a worse record against the spread (18-14-1) compared to its ATS record in road games (19-14-0).

The Rockets have gone over the over/under in a lower percentage of games at home (39.4%) than road tilts (60.6%).

This season, Dallas is 17-16-1 at home against the spread (.500 winning percentage). Away, it is 15-17-1 ATS (.455).

Mavericks games have gone above the over/under less often at home (14 times out of 34) than on the road (21 of 33) this year.

Rockets Leaders

Alperen Sengun's numbers on the season are 19.2 points, 10.3 boards and 4.9 assists per game, shooting 50.2% from the field.

Jalen Green is averaging 21.1 points, 3.3 assists and 4.5 boards.

Fred VanVleet is averaging 14.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.7 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.7 steals (sixth in league) and 0.4 blocked shots.

Dillon Brooks is averaging 13.9 points, 1.7 assists and 3.9 rebounds.

Tari Eason is averaging 11.8 points, 6.3 boards and 1.3 assists.

Mavericks Leaders

Kyrie Irving averages 24.7 points for the Mavericks, plus 4.8 boards and 4.6 assists.

The Mavericks receive 14 points per game from P.J. Washington, plus 8.1 boards and 2.3 assists.

Per game, Klay Thompson gives the Mavericks 14.5 points, 3.5 boards and 2.1 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Per game, Spencer Dinwiddie gets the Mavericks 10.3 points, 2.4 boards and 3.8 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Naji Marshall's numbers on the season are 12.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest. He is draining 49.7% of his shots from the field.

