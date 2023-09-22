Rice vs South Florida Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 4 Game

Saturday's slate in college football includes a matchup between the Rice Owls and the South Florida Bulls.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding today's NCAA football betting odds.

Rice vs South Florida Odds & Spread

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Rice: (-140) | South Florida: (+116)

Rice: (-140) | South Florida: (+116) Spread: Rice: -2.5 (-115) | South Florida: +2.5 (-105)

Rice: -2.5 (-115) | South Florida: +2.5 (-105) Total: 56.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Rice vs South Florida Betting Trends

Rice has posted two wins against the spread this season.

One of two Rice games have gone over the point total this season.

South Florida has one win against the spread this year.

South Florida has one win ATS (1-1) as a 2.5-point underdog or more this season.

Not one of South Florida's two games has gone over the point total in 2023.

Rice vs South Florida Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Bulls win (56.8%)

Rice vs South Florida Point Spread

South Florida is an underdog by 2.5 points against Rice. South Florida is -105 to cover the spread, and Rice is -115.

Rice vs South Florida Over/Under

An over/under of 56.5 has been set for Rice-South Florida on September 23, with the over being -114 and the under -106.

Rice vs South Florida Moneyline

Rice is the favorite, -140 on the moneyline, while South Florida is a +116 underdog.

Rice vs. South Florida Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Rice 37.3 45 28.3 87 55.0 1 3 South Florida 21.7 106 27.3 84 66.0 1 3

Bet $5 on Owls vs. Bulls and Get $200 in Bonus Bets + $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket!

Check out even more in-depth Rice vs. South Florida analysis on FanDuel Research.