Rhamondre Stevenson Fantasy Week 16: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Bills

New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson will take on the 14th-ranked rushing defense of the Buffalo Bills (117.7 yards conceded per game) in Week 16, at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Stevenson vs. Bills Game Info

Matchup: New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills

New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills Game Day: December 22, 2024

December 22, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 9.2

9.2 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.4

10.4 Projected Rushing Yards: 61.05

61.05 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.29

0.29 Projected Receiving Yards: 14.52

14.52 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.07

Projections provided by numberFire

Stevenson Fantasy Performance

At the RB position, Stevenson is currently the 24th-ranked fantasy player (63rd overall), posting 131.5 total fantasy points (10.1 per game).

During his last three games, Stevenson has 21.2 total fantasy points (7.1 per game), carrying the ball 39 times for 155 yards and zero touchdowns. As a receiver, he has added 37 yards on four catches (six targets).

Stevenson has generated 37.8 fantasy points (7.6 per game) in his last five games, as he's rushed for 302 yards with zero touchdowns on 79 attempts. In the receiving game, he has contributed 56 yards on nine receptions (11 targets).

The highlight of Stevenson's fantasy campaign was a Week 8 performance versus the New York Jets, a game where he came through with zero passing yards and zero touchdowns with picks (for 20.5 total fantasy points). On the ground, he chipped in with 48 rushing yards on 20 attempts (2.4 yards per carry) with two TDs.

From a fantasy standpoint, Rhamondre Stevenson's matchup versus the New York Jets in Week 3 was his worst of the year, as he posted just 0.3 fantasy points. He ran for 23 yards on six carries on the day.

Bills Defensive Performance

Buffalo has allowed three players to amass over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

A total of 12 players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Bills this season.

A total of seven players have thrown for at least two touchdowns versus Buffalo this year.

Two players have passed for at least three touchdowns in a game against the Bills this season.

Buffalo has allowed over 100 yards receiving to five players this season.

The Bills have allowed 22 players to catch a TD pass against them this year.

Buffalo has given up two or more receiving touchdowns to one player this season.

The Bills have allowed three players to pick up over 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

A total of 10 players have rushed for at least one touchdown versus Buffalo this year.

The Bills have given up at least two rushing touchdowns to one player this season.

