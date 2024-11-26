Rhamondre Stevenson Fantasy Week 13: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Colts

New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson will match up with the 27th-ranked tun defense of the Indianapolis Colts (142.6 yards conceded per game) in Week 13, at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Is Stevenson a DFS option for you this week, as he plays the Colts? More stats and info can be found in this article, so take a look.

Stevenson vs. Colts Game Info

Matchup: New England Patriots vs. Indianapolis Colts

New England Patriots vs. Indianapolis Colts Game Day: December 1, 2024

December 1, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 9.7

9.7 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.8

10.8 Projected Rushing Yards: 60.11

60.11 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.38

0.38 Projected Receiving Yards: 14.46

14.46 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.08

Projections provided by numberFire

Stevenson Fantasy Performance

Stevenson is currently the 23rd-ranked fantasy player at his position (59th overall), tallying 111.6 total fantasy points (10.1 per game).

During his last three games, Stevenson has 17.9 total fantasy points (6.0 per game), carrying the ball 48 times for 160 yards and zero touchdowns. In the receiving game, he has added 19 yards on five catches (seven targets).

Stevenson has 55.8 total fantasy points (11.2 per game) in his last five games, toting the ball 78 times for 224 yards with three touchdowns. As a receiver, he has added 74 yards on 13 catches (15 targets) with one TDs.

The highlight of Stevenson's fantasy campaign was a Week 8 outburst versus the New York Jets, a game when he went off for 48 rushing yards and two TDs on 20 carries (for 20.5 total fantasy points). As a receiver, he caught three balls (on three targets) for 17 yards.

From a fantasy perspective, Rhamondre Stevenson's game against the New York Jets in Week 3 was his worst of the year, as he posted just 0.3 fantasy points. He rushed for 23 yards on six carries on the day.

Colts Defensive Performance

Three players have recorded over 300 yards passing in a game against Indianapolis this season.

The Colts have allowed 10 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Indianapolis has allowed five players to pass for at least two touchdowns in a game this year.

The Colts have allowed one player to pass for three or more touchdowns in a game this season.

Indianapolis has allowed more than 100 yards receiving to five players this year.

The Colts have allowed 15 players to catch a TD pass against them this year.

A total of one player has hauled in more than one touchdown pass versus Indianapolis this year.

The Colts have given up more than 100 yards on the ground to four players this season.

Indianapolis has allowed 10 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this season.

The Colts have allowed three players to score more than one rushing TD in a game this year.

