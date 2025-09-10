Rest of Season Fantasy Football Rankings Entering Week 2

Whether you're weighing a waiver claim or a trade offer, rest-of-season rankings can be a nice crutch in fantasy football.

Using projections to make those rankings decreases the bias we'll have with each decision, giving us a subjective look at which players will have the most value the rest of the way.

How should we rank each player the rest of the way entering Week 2?

Below are rest-of-season rankings based on FanDuel Research's fantasy football projections. Obviously, you will need to consider additional factors such as byes, projected time missed, and more, but the projections can act as at least a jumping-off point.

As a note, these projections are as of this article's publication on Wednesday morning. Players with injury concerns may have their projections docked as a result, and additional injuries will pop up later in the week. Please check the fantasy football projections page to see the most recent run of projections.

Rest of Season Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings

Rank Quarterback Proj. Fantasy Points 1 Josh Allen 374.05 2 Lamar Jackson 333.90 3 Jalen Hurts 321.76 4 Jayden Daniels 309.87 5 Patrick Mahomes 304.95 6 Joe Burrow 302.32 7 Justin Herbert 301.93 View Full Table ChevronDown

Rest of Season Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings

Rank Running Back Proj. Fantasy Points 1 Bijan Robinson 271.33 2 Saquon Barkley 266.75 3 Christian McCaffrey 256.98 4 Jahmyr Gibbs 243.05 5 Derrick Henry 236.87 6 Jonathan Taylor 218.35 7 Kyren Williams 214.08 View Full Table ChevronDown

Rest of Season Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings

Rank Wide Receiver Proj. Fantasy Points 1 Ja'Marr Chase 218.89 2 Amon-Ra St. Brown 185.70 3 Justin Jefferson 175.85 4 Ladd McConkey 173.52 5 CeeDee Lamb 168.84 6 Mike Evans 168.43 7 Terry McLaurin 163.41 View Full Table ChevronDown

Rest of Season Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings

Rank Tight End Proj. Fantasy Points 1 Brock Bowers 135.13 2 Trey McBride 129.00 3 Sam LaPorta 117.76 4 George Kittle 113.84 5 Travis Kelce 106.50 6 David Njoku 101.04 7 Mark Andrews 97.28 View Full Table ChevronDown

Rest of Season Fantasy Football Defense and Special Teams Rankings

Rank DST Proj. Fantasy Points 1 Buffalo D/ST 120.73 2 Philadelphia D/ST 117.60 3 Baltimore D/ST 115.40 4 Minnesota D/ST 114.04 5 Green Bay D/ST 113.58 6 San Francisco D/ST 111.90 7 Tampa Bay D/ST 111.59 View Full Table ChevronDown

Rest of Season Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings

Rank Kicker Proj. Fantasy Points 1 Cameron Dicker 148.83 2 Chase McLaughlin 145.44 3 Jake Bates 143.94 4 Brandon McManus 138.74 5 Spencer Shrader 138.56 6 Chris Boswell 138.42 7 Cairo Santos 138.29 View Full Table ChevronDown

