NFL

Rest of Season Fantasy Football Rankings Entering Week 2

FanDuel Staff
Whether you're weighing a waiver claim or a trade offer, rest-of-season rankings can be a nice crutch in fantasy football.

Using projections to make those rankings decreases the bias we'll have with each decision, giving us a subjective look at which players will have the most value the rest of the way.

How should we rank each player the rest of the way entering Week 2?

Below are rest-of-season rankings based on FanDuel Research's fantasy football projections. Obviously, you will need to consider additional factors such as byes, projected time missed, and more, but the projections can act as at least a jumping-off point.

As a note, these projections are as of this article's publication on Wednesday morning. Players with injury concerns may have their projections docked as a result, and additional injuries will pop up later in the week. Please check the fantasy football projections page to see the most recent run of projections.

Rest of Season Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings

NOTE: These projections are as of Wednesday morning. Players with injury concerns may have their projections docked as a result, and additional injuries will pop up later in the week. Please check the fantasy football projections page to see the most recent run of projections.

Rank
Quarterback
Proj. Fantasy Points
1Josh Allen374.05
2Lamar Jackson333.90
3Jalen Hurts321.76
4Jayden Daniels309.87
5Patrick Mahomes304.95
6Joe Burrow302.32
7Justin Herbert301.93

Rest of Season Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings

NOTE: These projections are as of Wednesday morning. Players with injury concerns may have their projections docked as a result, and additional injuries will pop up later in the week. Please check the fantasy football projections page to see the most recent run of projections.

Rank
Running Back
Proj. Fantasy Points
1Bijan Robinson271.33
2Saquon Barkley266.75
3Christian McCaffrey256.98
4Jahmyr Gibbs243.05
5Derrick Henry236.87
6Jonathan Taylor218.35
7Kyren Williams214.08

Rest of Season Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings

NOTE: These projections are as of Wednesday morning. Players with injury concerns may have their projections docked as a result, and additional injuries will pop up later in the week. Please check the fantasy football projections page to see the most recent run of projections.

Rank
Wide Receiver
Proj. Fantasy Points
1Ja'Marr Chase218.89
2Amon-Ra St. Brown185.70
3Justin Jefferson175.85
4Ladd McConkey173.52
5CeeDee Lamb168.84
6Mike Evans168.43
7Terry McLaurin163.41

Rest of Season Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings

NOTE: These projections are as of Wednesday morning. Players with injury concerns may have their projections docked as a result, and additional injuries will pop up later in the week. Please check the fantasy football projections page to see the most recent run of projections.

Rank
Tight End
Proj. Fantasy Points
1Brock Bowers135.13
2Trey McBride129.00
3Sam LaPorta117.76
4George Kittle113.84
5Travis Kelce106.50
6David Njoku101.04
7Mark Andrews97.28

Rest of Season Fantasy Football Defense and Special Teams Rankings

NOTE: These projections are as of Wednesday morning. Players with injury concerns may have their projections docked as a result, and additional injuries will pop up later in the week. Please check the fantasy football projections page to see the most recent run of projections.

Rank
DST
Proj. Fantasy Points
1Buffalo D/ST120.73
2Philadelphia D/ST117.60
3Baltimore D/ST115.40
4Minnesota D/ST114.04
5Green Bay D/ST113.58
6San Francisco D/ST111.90
7Tampa Bay D/ST111.59

Rest of Season Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings

NOTE: These projections are as of Wednesday morning. Players with injury concerns may have their projections docked as a result, and additional injuries will pop up later in the week. Please check the fantasy football projections page to see the most recent run of projections.

Rank
Kicker
Proj. Fantasy Points
1Cameron Dicker148.83
2Chase McLaughlin145.44
3Jake Bates143.94
4Brandon McManus138.74
5Spencer Shrader138.56
6Chris Boswell138.42
7Cairo Santos138.29

