Reds vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 13

Odds updated as of 6:11 p.m.

The Cincinnati Reds versus the Chicago White Sox is on the MLB schedule for Tuesday.

Reds vs White Sox Game Info

Cincinnati Reds (20-22) vs. Chicago White Sox (12-29)

Date: Tuesday, May 13, 2025

Tuesday, May 13, 2025 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio Coverage: FDSOH and CHSN

Reds vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CIN: (-210) | CHW: (+176)

CIN: (-210) | CHW: (+176) Spread: CIN: -1.5 (-111) | CHW: +1.5 (-108)

CIN: -1.5 (-111) | CHW: +1.5 (-108) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (+102) | Under: (-124)

Reds vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Andrew Abbott (Reds) - 2-0, 2.25 ERA vs Brandon Eisert (White Sox) - 1-0, 4.96 ERA

The Reds will give the ball to Andrew Abbott (2-0, 2.25 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the White Sox will counter with Brandon Eisert (1-0, 4.96 ERA). Abbott and his team have a record of 4-1-0 against the spread when he starts. Abbott's team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. Eisert has started just one game with a set spread, which the White Sox covered. The White Sox were the moneyline underdog for one Eisert start this season -- they lost.

Reds vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Reds win (63.9%)

Reds vs White Sox Moneyline

Cincinnati is the favorite, -210 on the moneyline, while Chicago is a +176 underdog on the road.

Reds vs White Sox Spread

The Reds are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the White Sox. The Reds are -111 to cover the spread, while the White Sox are -108.

A combined run total of 9.5 has been set for Reds-White Sox on May 13, with the over at +102 and the under at -124.

Reds vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Reds have been chosen as favorites in 16 games this year and have walked away with the win nine times (56.2%) in those games.

Cincinnati has played as a favorite of -210 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

Contests with the Reds have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 18 of 41 chances this season.

In 41 games with a line this season, the Reds have a mark of 21-20-0 against the spread.

The White Sox have gone 12-28 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 30% of those games).

Chicago is 4-16 (winning only 20% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +176 or longer.

In the 41 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the White Sox, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 19 times (19-20-2).

The White Sox have covered 53.7% of their games this season, going 22-19-0 ATS.

Reds Player Leaders

TJ Friedl leads Cincinnati with a slugging percentage of .385, fueled by 10 extra-base hits. He has a .276 batting average and an on-base percentage of .358.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 48th, his on-base percentage ranks 44th, and he is 104th in slugging.

Elly De La Cruz is batting .244 with five doubles, six home runs and 17 walks, while slugging .384 with an on-base percentage of .321.

He is 97th in batting average, 89th in on-base percentage and 107th in slugging in the majors.

Gavin Lux leads Cincinnati with 37 hits and an OBP of .377 this season.

Jose Trevino has three home runs, 10 RBI and a batting average of .310 this season.

Trevino enters this matchup on a two-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .263 with four doubles and an RBI.

White Sox Player Leaders

Luis Robert is batting .186 with three doubles, five home runs and 20 walks. He's slugging .326 with an on-base percentage of .293.

Including all qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average places him 154th, his on-base percentage ranks 124th, and he is 141st in slugging.

Miguel Vargas' .312 OBP leads his team. He has a batting average of .215 while slugging .319.

He is currently 135th in batting average, 102nd in on-base percentage and 146th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Andrew Vaughn has six doubles, five home runs and seven walks while batting .191.

Matthew Thaiss is batting .224 with four doubles, a home run and 18 walks.

