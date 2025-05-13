MLB
Tuesday’s MLB Home Run Props - May 13
Will Seiya Suzuki or Kyle Tucker go yard on Tuesday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on May 13, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
Miami Marlins at Chicago Cubs
- Seiya Suzuki (Cubs): +300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 38 games (has homered in 21.1% of games)
- Kyle Tucker (Cubs): +310 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 42 games (has homered in 23.8% of games)
- Dansby Swanson (Cubs): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 42 games (has homered in 21.4% of games)
- Michael Busch (Cubs): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 40 games (has homered in 17.5% of games)
- Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 42 games (has homered in 19% of games)
- Carson Kelly (Cubs): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 25 games (has homered in 24% of games)
- Agustin Ramirez (Marlins): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 18 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Kyle Stowers (Marlins): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 38 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)
- Connor Norby (Marlins): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)
- Jesus Sanchez (Marlins): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)
- Nicholas Lopez (Cubs): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games
- Eric Wagaman (Marlins): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 36 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Matt Mervis (Marlins): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 32 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)
- Derek Hill (Marlins): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 12 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Javier Sanoja (Marlins): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 25 games (has homered in 3.7% of games)
- Nico Hoerner (Cubs): +1700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 38 games
- Xavier Edwards (Marlins): +2500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 40 games
- Miguel Amaya (Cubs): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 22 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)
- Jonathon Berti (Cubs): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 25 games
- Dane Myers (Marlins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 27 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Ian Happ (Cubs): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 39 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)
Boston Red Sox at Detroit Tigers
- Wilyer Abreu (Red Sox): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 40 games (has homered in 22.5% of games)
- Rafael Devers (Red Sox): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 43 games (has homered in 16.3% of games)
- Alexander Bregman (Red Sox): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 42 games (has homered in 19% of games)
- Kerry Carpenter (Tigers): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 39 games (has homered in 20.5% of games)
- Jarren Duran (Red Sox): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 42 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)
- Riley Greene (Tigers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 40 games (has homered in 17.5% of games)
- Spencer Torkelson (Tigers): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 42 games (has homered in 23.8% of games)
- Kristian Campbell (Red Sox): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 36 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Carlos Narvaez (Red Sox): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 29 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)
- Trey Sweeney (Tigers): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 40 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Dillon Dingler (Tigers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 30 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)
- Ceddanne Rafaela (Red Sox): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 36 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)
- Jace Jung (Tigers): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 16 games
- Gleyber Torres (Tigers): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 29 games (has homered in 17.2% of games)
- Javier Baez (Tigers): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 32 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)
- Nick Sogard (Red Sox): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- Zach McKinstry (Tigers): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 38 games (has homered in 2.6% of games)
- David Hamilton (Red Sox): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)
- Trevor Story (Red Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 40 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Colt Keith (Tigers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 39 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)
Washington Nationals at Atlanta Braves
- Marcell Ozuna (Braves): +330 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 38 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)
- Austin Riley (Braves): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 41 games (has homered in 14.6% of games)
- Matt Olson (Braves): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 41 games (has homered in 17.1% of games)
- James Wood (Nationals): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 42 games (has homered in 23.8% of games)
- C.J. Abrams (Nationals): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 29 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)
- Joshua Bell (Nationals): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 35 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Ozzie Albies (Braves): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 41 games (has homered in 12.2% of games)
- Nathaniel Lowe (Nationals): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 42 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Michael Harris II (Braves): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 41 games (has homered in 7.3% of games)
- Drake Baldwin (Braves): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 24 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Keibert Ruiz (Nationals): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 36 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)
- Dylan Crews (Nationals): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 39 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)
- Jose Tena (Nationals): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 22 games
- Eli White (Braves): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)
- Alex Verdugo (Braves): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 21 games
- German Rosario (Nationals): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 21 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Nick Allen (Braves): +1800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 32 games
- Jacob Young (Nationals): +2500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 32 games
- Sean Murphy (Braves): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 26 games (has homered in 23.1% of games)
- Luis Garcia (Nationals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 38 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)
Kansas City Royals at Houston Astros
- Bobby Witt Jr. (Royals): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 43 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)
- Salvador Pérez (Royals): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 40 games (has homered in 5% of games)
- Christian Walker (Astros): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 39 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)
- Jose Altuve (Astros): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 38 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)
- Dustin Renfroe (Royals): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 27 games
- Yainer Diaz (Astros): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 35 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)
- Jake Meyers (Astros): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 34 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)
- Chas McCormick (Astros): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 17 games
- Brendan Rodgers (Astros): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)
- Jeremy Pena (Astros): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 40 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Isaac Paredes (Astros): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 39 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)
- Vinnie Pasquantino (Royals): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 42 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Cam Smith (Astros): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 29 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)
- Freddy Fermin (Royals): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)
- Jonathan India (Royals): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 39 games (has homered in 2.6% of games)
- Maikel Garcia (Royals): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 41 games (has homered in 7.3% of games)
- Mark Canha (Royals): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 20 games
- Kyle Isbel (Royals): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 33 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Michael Massey (Royals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 37 games (has homered in 5.4% of games)
- Victor Caratini (Astros): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 20 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Yordan Alvarez (Astros): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 29 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)
- Zach Dezenzo (Astros): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)
- Drew Waters (Royals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 29 games (has homered in 3.4% of games)
Pittsburgh Pirates at New York Mets
- Pete Alonso (Mets): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 42 games (has homered in 21.4% of games)
- Juan Soto (Mets): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 42 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Francisco Lindor (Mets): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 41 games (has homered in 19.5% of games)
- Brandon Nimmo (Mets): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 40 games (has homered in 17.5% of games)
- Mark Vientos (Mets): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 38 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)
- Bryan Reynolds (Pirates): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 41 games (has homered in 12.2% of games)
- Joey Bart (Pirates): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 33 games (has homered in 3% of games)
- Francisco Álvarez (Mets): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)
- Alexander Canario (Pirates): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 19 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)
- Jeff McNeil (Mets): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 14 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Jared Triolo (Pirates): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 25 games (has homered in 4% of games)
- Henry Davis (Pirates): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Brett Baty (Mets): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 22 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)
- Tyrone Taylor (Mets): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 34 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)
- Ke'Bryan Hayes (Pirates): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 39 games (has homered in 2.6% of games)
- Ji-Hwan Bae (Pirates): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games
- Adam Frazier (Pirates): +1700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 39 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)
- Isiah Kiner-Falefa (Pirates): +2000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 31 games (has homered in 3.2% of games)
- Oneil Cruz (Pirates): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 37 games (has homered in 21.6% of games)
- Tommy Pham (Pirates): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 33 games
- Andrew McCutchen (Pirates): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 36 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Matt Gorski (Pirates): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Luisangel Acuna (Mets): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 32 games
Colorado Rockies at Texas Rangers
- Ryan McMahon (Rockies): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 40 games (has homered in 15% of games)
- Kyle Higashioka (Rangers): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)
- Adolis Garcia (Rangers): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 41 games (has homered in 12.2% of games)
- Wyatt Langford (Rangers): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 32 games (has homered in 21.9% of games)
- Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 38 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)
- Jacob Burger (Rangers): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 31 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)
- Josh Jung (Rangers): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 33 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)
- Marcus Semien (Rangers): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 41 games (has homered in 7.3% of games)
- Jonah Heim (Rangers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 32 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Mike Toglia (Rockies): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 40 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Brenton Doyle (Rockies): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 32 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Mickey Moniak (Rockies): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 34 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)
- Jordan Beck (Rockies): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 29 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)
- Adael Amador (Rockies): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)
- Ezequiel Duran (Rangers): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 10 games
- Sam Haggerty (Rangers): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- Nicholas Martini (Rockies): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 33 games
- Alan Trejo (Rockies): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 12 games
- Josh Smith (Rangers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 33 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)
- James Farmer (Rockies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 33 games
Tampa Bay Rays at Toronto Blue Jays
- Anthony Santander (Blue Jays): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 36 games (has homered in 13.9% of games)
- Daulton Varsho (Blue Jays): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 8 games (has homered in 37.5% of games)
- Junior Caminero (Rays): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 38 games (has homered in 18.4% of games)
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 40 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Jonathan Aranda (Rays): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 36 games (has homered in 13.9% of games)
- Brandon Lowe (Rays): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 36 games (has homered in 13.9% of games)
- Addison Barger (Blue Jays): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 19 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)
- Daniel Jansen (Rays): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 28 games (has homered in 3.6% of games)
- George Springer (Blue Jays): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 35 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Bo Bichette (Blue Jays): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 40 games (has homered in 5% of games)
- Kameron Misner (Rays): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 33 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)
- Ernie Clement (Blue Jays): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 33 games
- Jose Caballero (Rays): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 27 games (has homered in 3.7% of games)
- Nathan Lukes (Blue Jays): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Tyler Heineman (Blue Jays): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Taylor Walls (Rays): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 32 games (has homered in 3.1% of games)
- Chandler Simpson (Rays): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 20 games
- Travis Jankowski (Rays): +2000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 15 games
- Yandy Diaz (Rays): +10000 to hit a HR
- Myles Straw (Blue Jays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)
- Alejandro Kirk (Blue Jays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)
- Jonatan Clase (Blue Jays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
Los Angeles Angels at San Diego Padres
- Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 39 games (has homered in 23.1% of games)
- Jackson Merrill (Padres): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 15 games (has homered in 26.7% of games)
- Jorge Soler (Angels): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 38 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)
- Manny Machado (Padres): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 40 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)
- Logan O'Hoppe (Angels): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 35 games (has homered in 25.7% of games)
- Joseph Ward (Angels): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 39 games (has homered in 20.5% of games)
- Zach Neto (Angels): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 22 games (has homered in 22.7% of games)
- Jo Adell (Angels): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 33 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)
- Yoan Moncada (Angels): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 15 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)
- Gavin Sheets (Padres): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 36 games (has homered in 13.9% of games)
- Martin Maldonado (Padres): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 21 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)
- Jake Cronenworth (Padres): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 16 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)
- Jason Heyward (Padres): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)
- Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 40 games (has homered in 5% of games)
- Nolan Schanuel (Angels): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 38 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)
- Luis Rengifo (Angels): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 37 games (has homered in 2.7% of games)
- Kyren Paris (Angels): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 37 games (has homered in 13.5% of games)
- Luis Arraez (Padres): +1700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 34 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)
- Tyler Wade (Padres): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 21 games
- Elias Diaz (Padres): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 28 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)
Milwaukee Brewers at Cleveland Guardians
- Rhys Hoskins (Brewers): +330 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 39 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)
- José Ramírez (Guardians): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 39 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)
- Kyle Manzardo (Guardians): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 36 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Bo Naylor (Guardians): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 30 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Carlos Santana (Guardians): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 39 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)
- Jackson Chourio (Brewers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 41 games (has homered in 14.6% of games)
- William Contreras (Brewers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 39 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)
- Christian Yelich (Brewers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 40 games (has homered in 17.5% of games)
- Eric Haase (Brewers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 10 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Daniel Schneemann (Guardians): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 29 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)
- Daz Cameron (Brewers): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games
- Gabriel Arias (Guardians): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 37 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)
- Andruw Monasterio (Brewers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Angel Martinez (Guardians): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 28 games (has homered in 3.6% of games)
- Joey Ortiz (Brewers): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 40 games (has homered in 2.5% of games)
- Steven Kwan (Guardians): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 41 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)
- Brice Turang (Brewers): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 39 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)
- Nolan Jones (Guardians): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 36 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)
- Caleb Durbin (Brewers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)
- Sal Frelick (Brewers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 38 games (has homered in 2.6% of games)
- Isaac Collins (Brewers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 27 games (has homered in 3.7% of games)
Arizona Diamondbacks at San Francisco Giants
- Ketel Marte (Diamondbacks): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 18 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Matt Chapman (Giants): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 42 games (has homered in 19% of games)
- Randal Grichuk (Diamondbacks): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 27 games (has homered in 3.7% of games)
- Eugenio Suárez (Diamondbacks): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 42 games (has homered in 19% of games)
- Willy Adames (Giants): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 42 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)
- Lourdes Gurriel (Diamondbacks): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 38 games (has homered in 18.4% of games)
- Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 42 games (has homered in 23.8% of games)
- Michael Yastrzemski (Giants): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 37 games (has homered in 13.5% of games)
- Tim Tawa (Diamondbacks): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 24 games (has homered in 20.8% of games)
- Heliot Ramos (Giants): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 41 games (has homered in 17.1% of games)
- Josh Naylor (Diamondbacks): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 41 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)
- LaMonte Wade (Giants): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 35 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)
- Wilmer Flores (Giants): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 41 games (has homered in 17.1% of games)
- Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 41 games (has homered in 7.3% of games)
- Patrick Bailey (Giants): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 34 games
- Gabriel Moreno (Diamondbacks): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 32 games (has homered in 3.1% of games)
- Christian Koss (Giants): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 18 games
- Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 42 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)
- Jose Herrera (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)
- Garrett Hampson (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR
New York Yankees at Seattle Mariners
- Aaron Judge (Yankees): +200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 41 games (has homered in 26.8% of games)
- Cal Raleigh (Mariners): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 40 games (has homered in 27.5% of games)
- Trent Grisham (Yankees): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 32 games (has homered in 31.3% of games)
- Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 38 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)
- Austin Wells (Yankees): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 34 games (has homered in 23.5% of games)
- Cody Bellinger (Yankees): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 37 games (has homered in 13.5% of games)
- Jasson Domínguez (Yankees): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 34 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)
- Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 40 games (has homered in 17.5% of games)
- Paul Goldschmidt (Yankees): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 41 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)
- Mitchell Garver (Mariners): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 25 games (has homered in 4% of games)
- Dylan Moore (Mariners): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 27 games (has homered in 22.2% of games)
- Anthony Volpe (Yankees): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 40 games (has homered in 15% of games)
- Leody Taveras (Mariners): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 32 games (has homered in 3.1% of games)
- Oswald Peraza (Yankees): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 19 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)
- Dónovan Solano (Mariners): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 23 games
- J.P. Crawford (Mariners): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 39 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)
- Jorbit Vivas (Yankees): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games
- Ben Williamson (Mariners): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)
- Oswaldo Cabrera (Yankees): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 33 games (has homered in 3% of games)
- Miles Mastrobuoni (Mariners): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 31 games
- Leonardo Rivas (Mariners): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 18 games
- Jorge Polanco (Mariners): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 30 games (has homered in 26.7% of games)
- Ryan Tellez (Mariners): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 31 games (has homered in 19.4% of games)
- Ben Rice (Yankees): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 36 games (has homered in 22.2% of games)
Athletics at Los Angeles Dodgers
- Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +215 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 39 games (has homered in 30.8% of games)
- Brent Rooker (Athletics): +280 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 41 games (has homered in 24.4% of games)
- Shea Langeliers (Athletics): +330 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 35 games (has homered in 22.9% of games)
- Tyler Soderstrom (Athletics): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 41 games (has homered in 14.6% of games)
- Freddie Freeman (Dodgers): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 30 games (has homered in 30% of games)
- Lawrence Butler (Athletics): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 37 games (has homered in 16.2% of games)
- Will Smith (Dodgers): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 33 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- JJ Bleday (Athletics): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 39 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)
- Andy Pages (Dodgers): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 38 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)
- Mookie Betts (Dodgers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 38 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)
- Enriqué Hernández (Dodgers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 29 games (has homered in 20.7% of games)
- Luis Urias (Athletics): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 27 games (has homered in 22.2% of games)
- Michael Conforto (Dodgers): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 38 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)
- Nick Kurtz (Athletics): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 16 games
- Miguel Andujar (Athletics): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 30 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)
- Jacob Wilson (Athletics): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 39 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)
- Chris Taylor (Dodgers): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 13 games
- Miguel Rojas (Dodgers): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)
- James Outman (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)