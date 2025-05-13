Tuesday’s MLB Home Run Props - May 13

Will Seiya Suzuki or Kyle Tucker go yard on Tuesday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on May 13, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Miami Marlins at Chicago Cubs

Seiya Suzuki (Cubs): +300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 38 games (has homered in 21.1% of games)

+300 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 38 games (has homered in 21.1% of games) Kyle Tucker (Cubs): +310 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 42 games (has homered in 23.8% of games)

+310 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 42 games (has homered in 23.8% of games) Dansby Swanson (Cubs): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 42 games (has homered in 21.4% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 42 games (has homered in 21.4% of games) Michael Busch (Cubs): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 40 games (has homered in 17.5% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 40 games (has homered in 17.5% of games) Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 42 games (has homered in 19% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 42 games (has homered in 19% of games) Carson Kelly (Cubs): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 25 games (has homered in 24% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 25 games (has homered in 24% of games) Agustin Ramirez (Marlins): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 18 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 18 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Kyle Stowers (Marlins): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 38 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 38 games (has homered in 13.2% of games) Connor Norby (Marlins): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.8% of games) Jesus Sanchez (Marlins): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games) Nicholas Lopez (Cubs): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games

+830 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 9 games Eric Wagaman (Marlins): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 36 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 36 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Matt Mervis (Marlins): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 32 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 32 games (has homered in 18.8% of games) Derek Hill (Marlins): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 12 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 12 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Javier Sanoja (Marlins): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 25 games (has homered in 3.7% of games)

+1500 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 25 games (has homered in 3.7% of games) Nico Hoerner (Cubs): +1700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 38 games

+1700 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 38 games Xavier Edwards (Marlins): +2500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 40 games

+2500 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 40 games Miguel Amaya (Cubs): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 22 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 22 games (has homered in 13.6% of games) Jonathon Berti (Cubs): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 25 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 25 games Dane Myers (Marlins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 27 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 27 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Ian Happ (Cubs): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 39 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

Boston Red Sox at Detroit Tigers

Wilyer Abreu (Red Sox): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 40 games (has homered in 22.5% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 40 games (has homered in 22.5% of games) Rafael Devers (Red Sox): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 43 games (has homered in 16.3% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 43 games (has homered in 16.3% of games) Alexander Bregman (Red Sox): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 42 games (has homered in 19% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 42 games (has homered in 19% of games) Kerry Carpenter (Tigers): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 39 games (has homered in 20.5% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 39 games (has homered in 20.5% of games) Jarren Duran (Red Sox): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 42 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 42 games (has homered in 4.8% of games) Riley Greene (Tigers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 40 games (has homered in 17.5% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 40 games (has homered in 17.5% of games) Spencer Torkelson (Tigers): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 42 games (has homered in 23.8% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 42 games (has homered in 23.8% of games) Kristian Campbell (Red Sox): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 36 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 36 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Carlos Narvaez (Red Sox): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 29 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 29 games (has homered in 13.8% of games) Trey Sweeney (Tigers): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 40 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 40 games (has homered in 10% of games) Dillon Dingler (Tigers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 30 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 30 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Ceddanne Rafaela (Red Sox): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 36 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 36 games (has homered in 5.6% of games) Jace Jung (Tigers): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 16 games

+1060 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 16 games Gleyber Torres (Tigers): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 29 games (has homered in 17.2% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 29 games (has homered in 17.2% of games) Javier Baez (Tigers): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 32 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 32 games (has homered in 9.4% of games) Nick Sogard (Red Sox): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games

+1100 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 3 games Zach McKinstry (Tigers): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 38 games (has homered in 2.6% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 38 games (has homered in 2.6% of games) David Hamilton (Red Sox): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Trevor Story (Red Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 40 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 40 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Colt Keith (Tigers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 39 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

Washington Nationals at Atlanta Braves

Marcell Ozuna (Braves): +330 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 38 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 38 games (has homered in 15.8% of games) Austin Riley (Braves): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 41 games (has homered in 14.6% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 41 games (has homered in 14.6% of games) Matt Olson (Braves): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 41 games (has homered in 17.1% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 41 games (has homered in 17.1% of games) James Wood (Nationals): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 42 games (has homered in 23.8% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 42 games (has homered in 23.8% of games) C.J. Abrams (Nationals): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 29 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 29 games (has homered in 13.8% of games) Joshua Bell (Nationals): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 35 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 35 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Ozzie Albies (Braves): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 41 games (has homered in 12.2% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 41 games (has homered in 12.2% of games) Nathaniel Lowe (Nationals): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 42 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 42 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Michael Harris II (Braves): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 41 games (has homered in 7.3% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 41 games (has homered in 7.3% of games) Drake Baldwin (Braves): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 24 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 24 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Keibert Ruiz (Nationals): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 36 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 36 games (has homered in 5.6% of games) Dylan Crews (Nationals): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 39 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 39 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Jose Tena (Nationals): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 22 games

+830 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 22 games Eli White (Braves): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Alex Verdugo (Braves): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 21 games

+870 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 21 games German Rosario (Nationals): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 21 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 21 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Nick Allen (Braves): +1800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 32 games

+1800 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 32 games Jacob Young (Nationals): +2500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 32 games

+2500 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 32 games Sean Murphy (Braves): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 26 games (has homered in 23.1% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 26 games (has homered in 23.1% of games) Luis Garcia (Nationals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 38 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)

Kansas City Royals at Houston Astros

Bobby Witt Jr. (Royals): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 43 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 43 games (has homered in 11.6% of games) Salvador Pérez (Royals): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 40 games (has homered in 5% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 40 games (has homered in 5% of games) Christian Walker (Astros): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 39 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 39 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Jose Altuve (Astros): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 38 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 38 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Dustin Renfroe (Royals): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 27 games

+630 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 27 games Yainer Diaz (Astros): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 35 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 35 games (has homered in 11.4% of games) Jake Meyers (Astros): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 34 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 34 games (has homered in 2.9% of games) Chas McCormick (Astros): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 17 games

+750 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 17 games Brendan Rodgers (Astros): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games) Jeremy Pena (Astros): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 40 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 40 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Isaac Paredes (Astros): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 39 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 39 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Vinnie Pasquantino (Royals): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 42 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 42 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Cam Smith (Astros): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 29 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 29 games (has homered in 6.9% of games) Freddy Fermin (Royals): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games) Jonathan India (Royals): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 39 games (has homered in 2.6% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 39 games (has homered in 2.6% of games) Maikel Garcia (Royals): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 41 games (has homered in 7.3% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 41 games (has homered in 7.3% of games) Mark Canha (Royals): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 20 games

+1100 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 20 games Kyle Isbel (Royals): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 33 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+1500 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 33 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Michael Massey (Royals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 37 games (has homered in 5.4% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 37 games (has homered in 5.4% of games) Victor Caratini (Astros): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 20 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 20 games (has homered in 10% of games) Yordan Alvarez (Astros): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 29 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 29 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Zach Dezenzo (Astros): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.8% of games) Drew Waters (Royals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 29 games (has homered in 3.4% of games)

Pittsburgh Pirates at New York Mets

Pete Alonso (Mets): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 42 games (has homered in 21.4% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 42 games (has homered in 21.4% of games) Juan Soto (Mets): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 42 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 42 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Francisco Lindor (Mets): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 41 games (has homered in 19.5% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 41 games (has homered in 19.5% of games) Brandon Nimmo (Mets): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 40 games (has homered in 17.5% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 40 games (has homered in 17.5% of games) Mark Vientos (Mets): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 38 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 38 games (has homered in 13.2% of games) Bryan Reynolds (Pirates): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 41 games (has homered in 12.2% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 41 games (has homered in 12.2% of games) Joey Bart (Pirates): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 33 games (has homered in 3% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 33 games (has homered in 3% of games) Francisco Álvarez (Mets): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Alexander Canario (Pirates): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 19 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 19 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Jeff McNeil (Mets): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 14 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 14 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Jared Triolo (Pirates): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 25 games (has homered in 4% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 25 games (has homered in 4% of games) Henry Davis (Pirates): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Brett Baty (Mets): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 22 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 22 games (has homered in 13.6% of games) Tyrone Taylor (Mets): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 34 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 34 games (has homered in 2.9% of games) Ke'Bryan Hayes (Pirates): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 39 games (has homered in 2.6% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 39 games (has homered in 2.6% of games) Ji-Hwan Bae (Pirates): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games

+1400 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 2 games Adam Frazier (Pirates): +1700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 39 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)

+1700 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 39 games (has homered in 5.1% of games) Isiah Kiner-Falefa (Pirates): +2000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 31 games (has homered in 3.2% of games)

+2000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 31 games (has homered in 3.2% of games) Oneil Cruz (Pirates): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 37 games (has homered in 21.6% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 37 games (has homered in 21.6% of games) Tommy Pham (Pirates): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 33 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 33 games Andrew McCutchen (Pirates): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 36 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 36 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Matt Gorski (Pirates): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Luisangel Acuna (Mets): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 32 games

Colorado Rockies at Texas Rangers

Ryan McMahon (Rockies): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 40 games (has homered in 15% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 40 games (has homered in 15% of games) Kyle Higashioka (Rangers): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.9% of games) Adolis Garcia (Rangers): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 41 games (has homered in 12.2% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 41 games (has homered in 12.2% of games) Wyatt Langford (Rangers): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 32 games (has homered in 21.9% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 32 games (has homered in 21.9% of games) Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 38 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 38 games (has homered in 15.8% of games) Jacob Burger (Rangers): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 31 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 31 games (has homered in 9.7% of games) Josh Jung (Rangers): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 33 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 33 games (has homered in 12.1% of games) Marcus Semien (Rangers): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 41 games (has homered in 7.3% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 41 games (has homered in 7.3% of games) Jonah Heim (Rangers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 32 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 32 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Mike Toglia (Rockies): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 40 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 40 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Brenton Doyle (Rockies): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 32 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 32 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Mickey Moniak (Rockies): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 34 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 34 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) Jordan Beck (Rockies): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 29 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 29 games (has homered in 13.8% of games) Adael Amador (Rockies): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games) Ezequiel Duran (Rangers): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 10 games

+830 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 10 games Sam Haggerty (Rangers): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games

+870 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 3 games Nicholas Martini (Rockies): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 33 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 33 games Alan Trejo (Rockies): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 12 games

+1300 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 12 games Josh Smith (Rangers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 33 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 33 games (has homered in 12.1% of games) James Farmer (Rockies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 33 games

Tampa Bay Rays at Toronto Blue Jays

Anthony Santander (Blue Jays): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 36 games (has homered in 13.9% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 36 games (has homered in 13.9% of games) Daulton Varsho (Blue Jays): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 8 games (has homered in 37.5% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 8 games (has homered in 37.5% of games) Junior Caminero (Rays): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 38 games (has homered in 18.4% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 38 games (has homered in 18.4% of games) Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 40 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 40 games (has homered in 10% of games) Jonathan Aranda (Rays): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 36 games (has homered in 13.9% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 36 games (has homered in 13.9% of games) Brandon Lowe (Rays): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 36 games (has homered in 13.9% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 36 games (has homered in 13.9% of games) Addison Barger (Blue Jays): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 19 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 19 games (has homered in 5.3% of games) Daniel Jansen (Rays): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 28 games (has homered in 3.6% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 28 games (has homered in 3.6% of games) George Springer (Blue Jays): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 35 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 35 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Bo Bichette (Blue Jays): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 40 games (has homered in 5% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 40 games (has homered in 5% of games) Kameron Misner (Rays): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 33 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 33 games (has homered in 6.1% of games) Ernie Clement (Blue Jays): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 33 games

+750 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 33 games Jose Caballero (Rays): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 27 games (has homered in 3.7% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 27 games (has homered in 3.7% of games) Nathan Lukes (Blue Jays): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Tyler Heineman (Blue Jays): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Taylor Walls (Rays): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 32 games (has homered in 3.1% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 32 games (has homered in 3.1% of games) Chandler Simpson (Rays): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 20 games

+1500 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 20 games Travis Jankowski (Rays): +2000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 15 games

+2000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 15 games Yandy Diaz (Rays): +10000 to hit a HR

+10000 to hit a HR Myles Straw (Blue Jays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games) Alejandro Kirk (Blue Jays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games) Jonatan Clase (Blue Jays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

Los Angeles Angels at San Diego Padres

Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 39 games (has homered in 23.1% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 39 games (has homered in 23.1% of games) Jackson Merrill (Padres): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 15 games (has homered in 26.7% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 15 games (has homered in 26.7% of games) Jorge Soler (Angels): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 38 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 38 games (has homered in 15.8% of games) Manny Machado (Padres): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 40 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 40 games (has homered in 7.5% of games) Logan O'Hoppe (Angels): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 35 games (has homered in 25.7% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 35 games (has homered in 25.7% of games) Joseph Ward (Angels): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 39 games (has homered in 20.5% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 39 games (has homered in 20.5% of games) Zach Neto (Angels): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 22 games (has homered in 22.7% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 22 games (has homered in 22.7% of games) Jo Adell (Angels): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 33 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 33 games (has homered in 12.1% of games) Yoan Moncada (Angels): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 15 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 15 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Gavin Sheets (Padres): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 36 games (has homered in 13.9% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 36 games (has homered in 13.9% of games) Martin Maldonado (Padres): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 21 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 21 games (has homered in 9.5% of games) Jake Cronenworth (Padres): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 16 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 16 games (has homered in 18.8% of games) Jason Heyward (Padres): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 40 games (has homered in 5% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 40 games (has homered in 5% of games) Nolan Schanuel (Angels): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 38 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 38 games (has homered in 5.3% of games) Luis Rengifo (Angels): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 37 games (has homered in 2.7% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 37 games (has homered in 2.7% of games) Kyren Paris (Angels): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 37 games (has homered in 13.5% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 37 games (has homered in 13.5% of games) Luis Arraez (Padres): +1700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 34 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+1700 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 34 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) Tyler Wade (Padres): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 21 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 21 games Elias Diaz (Padres): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 28 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)

Milwaukee Brewers at Cleveland Guardians

Rhys Hoskins (Brewers): +330 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 39 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 39 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) José Ramírez (Guardians): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 39 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 39 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Kyle Manzardo (Guardians): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 36 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 36 games (has homered in 25% of games) Bo Naylor (Guardians): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 30 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 30 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Carlos Santana (Guardians): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 39 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 39 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Jackson Chourio (Brewers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 41 games (has homered in 14.6% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 41 games (has homered in 14.6% of games) William Contreras (Brewers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 39 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 39 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Christian Yelich (Brewers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 40 games (has homered in 17.5% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 40 games (has homered in 17.5% of games) Eric Haase (Brewers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 10 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 10 games (has homered in 20% of games) Daniel Schneemann (Guardians): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 29 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 29 games (has homered in 13.8% of games) Daz Cameron (Brewers): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games

+700 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 8 games Gabriel Arias (Guardians): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 37 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 37 games (has homered in 10.8% of games) Andruw Monasterio (Brewers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Angel Martinez (Guardians): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 28 games (has homered in 3.6% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 28 games (has homered in 3.6% of games) Joey Ortiz (Brewers): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 40 games (has homered in 2.5% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 40 games (has homered in 2.5% of games) Steven Kwan (Guardians): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 41 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 41 games (has homered in 9.8% of games) Brice Turang (Brewers): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 39 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+1400 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 39 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Nolan Jones (Guardians): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 36 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 36 games (has homered in 5.6% of games) Caleb Durbin (Brewers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games) Sal Frelick (Brewers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 38 games (has homered in 2.6% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 38 games (has homered in 2.6% of games) Isaac Collins (Brewers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 27 games (has homered in 3.7% of games)

Arizona Diamondbacks at San Francisco Giants

Ketel Marte (Diamondbacks): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 18 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 18 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Matt Chapman (Giants): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 42 games (has homered in 19% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 42 games (has homered in 19% of games) Randal Grichuk (Diamondbacks): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 27 games (has homered in 3.7% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 27 games (has homered in 3.7% of games) Eugenio Suárez (Diamondbacks): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 42 games (has homered in 19% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 42 games (has homered in 19% of games) Willy Adames (Giants): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 42 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 42 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Lourdes Gurriel (Diamondbacks): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 38 games (has homered in 18.4% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 38 games (has homered in 18.4% of games) Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 42 games (has homered in 23.8% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 42 games (has homered in 23.8% of games) Michael Yastrzemski (Giants): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 37 games (has homered in 13.5% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 37 games (has homered in 13.5% of games) Tim Tawa (Diamondbacks): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 24 games (has homered in 20.8% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 24 games (has homered in 20.8% of games) Heliot Ramos (Giants): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 41 games (has homered in 17.1% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 41 games (has homered in 17.1% of games) Josh Naylor (Diamondbacks): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 41 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 41 games (has homered in 9.8% of games) LaMonte Wade (Giants): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 35 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 35 games (has homered in 2.9% of games) Wilmer Flores (Giants): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 41 games (has homered in 17.1% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 41 games (has homered in 17.1% of games) Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 41 games (has homered in 7.3% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 41 games (has homered in 7.3% of games) Patrick Bailey (Giants): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 34 games

+1060 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 34 games Gabriel Moreno (Diamondbacks): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 32 games (has homered in 3.1% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 32 games (has homered in 3.1% of games) Christian Koss (Giants): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 18 games

+1300 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 18 games Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 42 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 42 games (has homered in 11.9% of games) Jose Herrera (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Garrett Hampson (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR

New York Yankees at Seattle Mariners

Aaron Judge (Yankees): +200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 41 games (has homered in 26.8% of games)

+200 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 41 games (has homered in 26.8% of games) Cal Raleigh (Mariners): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 40 games (has homered in 27.5% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 40 games (has homered in 27.5% of games) Trent Grisham (Yankees): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 32 games (has homered in 31.3% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 32 games (has homered in 31.3% of games) Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 38 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 38 games (has homered in 13.2% of games) Austin Wells (Yankees): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 34 games (has homered in 23.5% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 34 games (has homered in 23.5% of games) Cody Bellinger (Yankees): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 37 games (has homered in 13.5% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 37 games (has homered in 13.5% of games) Jasson Domínguez (Yankees): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 34 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 34 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 40 games (has homered in 17.5% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 40 games (has homered in 17.5% of games) Paul Goldschmidt (Yankees): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 41 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 41 games (has homered in 9.8% of games) Mitchell Garver (Mariners): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 25 games (has homered in 4% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 25 games (has homered in 4% of games) Dylan Moore (Mariners): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 27 games (has homered in 22.2% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 27 games (has homered in 22.2% of games) Anthony Volpe (Yankees): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 40 games (has homered in 15% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 40 games (has homered in 15% of games) Leody Taveras (Mariners): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 32 games (has homered in 3.1% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 32 games (has homered in 3.1% of games) Oswald Peraza (Yankees): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 19 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 19 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Dónovan Solano (Mariners): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 23 games

+1200 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 23 games J.P. Crawford (Mariners): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 39 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 39 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Jorbit Vivas (Yankees): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games

+1300 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 8 games Ben Williamson (Mariners): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)

+1500 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games) Oswaldo Cabrera (Yankees): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 33 games (has homered in 3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 33 games (has homered in 3% of games) Miles Mastrobuoni (Mariners): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 31 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 31 games Leonardo Rivas (Mariners): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 18 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 18 games Jorge Polanco (Mariners): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 30 games (has homered in 26.7% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 30 games (has homered in 26.7% of games) Ryan Tellez (Mariners): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 31 games (has homered in 19.4% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 31 games (has homered in 19.4% of games) Ben Rice (Yankees): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 36 games (has homered in 22.2% of games)

Athletics at Los Angeles Dodgers