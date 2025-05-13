NBA Playoff Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - May 13

The NBA Playoff lineup on Tuesday, which includes the Indiana Pacers versus the Cleveland Cavaliers, is not one to miss.

Don't miss out on all of the NBA action on Tuesday. We've got the inside scoop on the betting insights you need to get an edge.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Indiana Pacers

Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (76.13% win probability)

Cavaliers (76.13% win probability) Spread: Cavaliers (-8.5)

Cavaliers (-8.5) Total: 231

231 Moneyline: Cavaliers -319, Pacers +260

Cavaliers -319, Pacers +260 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, MAX, truTV

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Denver Nuggets

Projected Favorite: Thunder (74.68% win probability)

Thunder (74.68% win probability) Spread: Thunder (-10)

Thunder (-10) Total: 221.5

221.5 Moneyline: Thunder -450, Nuggets +350

Thunder -450, Nuggets +350 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, MAX, truTV

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

