Diamondbacks vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 13

Odds updated as of 9:11 p.m.

The Arizona Diamondbacks are among the MLB squads busy on Tuesday, up against the San Francisco Giants.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Diamondbacks vs Giants Game Info

Arizona Diamondbacks (22-20) vs. San Francisco Giants (24-18)

Date: Tuesday, May 13, 2025

Tuesday, May 13, 2025 Time: 9:45 p.m. ET

9:45 p.m. ET Venue: Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California

Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California Coverage: MLB Network, NBCS-BA, and ARID

Diamondbacks vs Giants Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ARI: (-110) | SF: (-106)

ARI: (-110) | SF: (-106) Spread: ARI: -1.5 (+158) | SF: +1.5 (-192)

ARI: -1.5 (+158) | SF: +1.5 (-192) Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Diamondbacks vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Brandon Pfaadt (Diamondbacks) - 6-2, 3.28 ERA vs Robbie Ray (Giants) - 5-0, 2.84 ERA

The Diamondbacks will give the nod to Brandon Pfaadt (6-2) against the Giants and Robbie Ray (5-0). Pfaadt and his team have a record of 6-2-0 against the spread when he starts. Pfaadt's team is 4-1 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Giants have a 7-1-0 record against the spread in Ray's starts. The Giants have played when named the moneyline underdog for three of Ray's starts this season, and they won every time.

Diamondbacks vs Giants Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Diamondbacks win (56.5%)

Diamondbacks vs Giants Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Giants-Diamondbacks, San Francisco is the underdog at -106, and Arizona is -110 playing on the road.

Diamondbacks vs Giants Spread

The Diamondbacks are at the Giants and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Diamondbacks are +158 to cover the runline, with the Giants being -192.

Diamondbacks vs Giants Over/Under

The over/under for Diamondbacks-Giants on May 13 is 8. The over is -110, and the under is -110.

Bet on Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Francisco Giants on FanDuel today!

Diamondbacks vs Giants Betting Trends

The Diamondbacks have been victorious in 15, or 55.6%, of the 27 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Arizona has been victorious 15 times in 27 chances when named as a favorite of at least -110 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Diamondbacks have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 18 of 41 chances this season.

The Diamondbacks have an against the spread record of 20-21-0 in 41 games with a line this season.

The Giants have won 47.1% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (8-9).

San Francisco is 8-9 (winning 47.1% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of -106 or longer.

The Giants have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 23 times this season for a 23-18-1 record against the over/under.

The Giants have covered 50% of their games this season, going 21-21-0 ATS.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Corbin Carroll leads Arizona in slugging percentage (.609) and total hits (49) this season. He's batting .282 with an on-base percentage of .356.

Among all qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 41st in batting average, 46th in on-base percentage, and third in slugging.

Geraldo Perdomo leads Arizona with an OBP of .394 this season while batting .293 with 27 walks and 20 runs scored. He's slugging .456.

Among all qualifying hitters, he ranks 25th in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage and 51st in slugging percentage.

Perdomo takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .353 with two doubles and a walk.

Josh Naylor has collected 45 base hits, an OBP of .366 and a slugging percentage of .442 this season.

Naylor has logged a hit or more in five games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with two doubles and a walk.

Eugenio Suarez has been key for Arizona with 30 hits, an OBP of .292 plus a slugging percentage of .487.

Giants Player Leaders

Jung Hoo Lee has racked up a slugging percentage of .456, a team-high for the Giants. He's batting .285 with an on-base percentage of .331.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average is 37th, his on-base percentage ranks 78th, and he is 51st in slugging.

Heliot Ramos has collected 45 hits while slugging .490. Both lead his team. He has a batting average of .290 with an on-base percentage of .356.

Including all qualified players, he is 28th in batting average, 46th in on-base percentage and 31st in slugging percentage.

Matt Chapman is batting .219 with six doubles, eight home runs and 30 walks.

Michael Yastrzemski leads his team with a .371 OBP.

Diamondbacks vs Giants Head to Head

5/12/2025: 2-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

2-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/25/2024: 8-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

8-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 9/24/2024: 11-0 SF (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

11-0 SF (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 9/23/2024: 6-3 SF (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

6-3 SF (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 9/5/2024: 3-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

3-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 9/4/2024: 6-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

6-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 9/3/2024: 8-7 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

8-7 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 6/5/2024: 9-3 SF (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

9-3 SF (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 6/4/2024: 8-5 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

8-5 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 6/3/2024: 4-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!