Reds vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 14

Odds updated as of 11:26 AM

Sunday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Cincinnati Reds and the Chicago White Sox.

Reds vs White Sox Game Info

Cincinnati Reds (8-6) vs. Chicago White Sox (2-12)

Date: Sunday, April 14, 2024

Sunday, April 14, 2024 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: NBCS-CHI

Reds vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CIN: (-152) | CHW: (+128)

CIN: (-152) | CHW: (+128) Spread: CIN: -1.5 (+105) | CHW: +1.5 (-126)

CIN: -1.5 (+105) | CHW: +1.5 (-126) Total: 9 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Reds vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Graham Ashcraft (Reds) - 1-1, 5.40 ERA vs Mike Soroka (White Sox) - 0-1, 6.14 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Reds will send Graham Ashcraft (1-1) to the mound, while Mike Soroka (0-1) will answer the bell for the White Sox. Ashcraft has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Ashcraft's team won his only start as a favorite this season. The White Sox are 2-1-0 against the spread when Soroka starts. The White Sox have a 1-2 record in Soroka's three starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Reds vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Reds win (56.3%)

Reds vs White Sox Moneyline

Chicago is a +128 underdog on the moneyline, while Cincinnati is a -152 favorite on the road.

Reds vs White Sox Spread

The White Sox are +1.5 on the run line against the Reds. The White Sox are -126 to cover, and the Reds are +105.

The Reds-White Sox game on April 14 has been given an over/under of 9 runs. The over is set at -105 and the under at -115.

Reds vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Reds have come away with six wins in the 10 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Cincinnati has come away with a win three times in four chances when named as a favorite of at least -152 on the moneyline.

The Reds and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 10 of their 13 opportunities.

In 13 games with a line this season, the Reds have a mark of 6-7-0 against the spread.

The White Sox have won two of the 14 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (14.3%).

Chicago has a 2-8 record (winning only 20% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +128 or longer.

The White Sox have combined with opponents to go over the total five times this season for a 5-8-1 record against the over/under.

The White Sox have a 7-7-0 record against the spread this season.

Reds Player Leaders

Spencer Steer leads Cincinnati with 18 hits and an OBP of .483, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .714. He's batting .367.

Among all qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks fourth, his on-base percentage ranks third, and he is third in slugging.

Steer hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .294 with four doubles, four walks and six RBI.

Elly De La Cruz has four doubles, a triple, four home runs and five walks. He's batting .314 and slugging .667 with an on-base percentage of .386.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 36th, his on-base percentage 38th, and his slugging percentage 10th.

Jonathan India has collected 10 base hits, an OBP of .410 and a slugging percentage of .304 this season.

Will Benson has been key for Cincinnati with 10 hits, an OBP of .283 plus a slugging percentage of .500.

White Sox Player Leaders

Gavin Sheets is batting .290 with four doubles, two home runs and five walks. He's slugging .613 with an on-base percentage of .405.

Korey Lee is hitting .318 with a double, a home run and a walk. He's slugging .500 with an on-base percentage of .348.

Robbie Grossman is hitting .200 with a double and six walks.

Braden Shewmake has a double, a home run and a walk while batting .200.

Reds vs White Sox Head to Head

4/13/2024: 5-0 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

5-0 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/12/2024: 11-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

11-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 5/7/2023: 17-4 CHW (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

17-4 CHW (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 5/6/2023: 5-3 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-3 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/5/2023: 5-4 CHW (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

