Reds vs Tigers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 26

Odds updated as of 8:12 p.m.

The Sunday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Cincinnati Reds and the Detroit Tigers.

All the information you need to make smart wagers on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Reds vs Tigers Game Info

Cincinnati Reds (17-9) vs. Detroit Tigers (14-13)

Date: Sunday, April 26, 2026

Sunday, April 26, 2026 Time: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio Coverage: Reds.TV and DSN

Reds vs Tigers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CIN: (-116) | DET: (-102)

CIN: (-116) | DET: (-102) Spread: CIN: +1.5 (-192) | DET: -1.5 (+158)

CIN: +1.5 (-192) | DET: -1.5 (+158) Total: 9 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Reds vs Tigers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Rhett Lowder (Reds) - 3-1, 3.10 ERA vs Keider Montero (Tigers) - 1-2, 3.68 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Reds will send Rhett Lowder (3-1) to the mound, while Keider Montero (1-2) will answer the bell for the Tigers. Lowder's team is 4-1-0 against the spread this season in his starts. This will be Lowder's first game as the moneyline favorite this season. The Tigers are 2-2-0 ATS in Montero's four starts with a set spread. The Tigers were the underdog on the moneyline for one Montero start this season -- they won.

Reds vs Tigers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Tigers win (50.9%)

Reds vs Tigers Moneyline

Cincinnati is the favorite, -116 on the moneyline, while Detroit is a -102 underdog on the road.

Reds vs Tigers Spread

The Tigers are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Reds. The Tigers are +158 to cover, while the Reds are -192 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Reds vs Tigers Over/Under

Reds versus Tigers, on April 26, has an over/under of 9, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Bet on Cincinnati Reds vs. Detroit Tigers on FanDuel today!

Reds vs Tigers Betting Trends

The Reds have come away with four wins in the six contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Cincinnati has a record of 3-2 when favored by -116 or more this year.

The Reds and their opponents have gone over in 14 of their 26 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Reds are 16-10-0 against the spread in their 26 games that had a posted line this season.

The Tigers have won 42.9% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (3-4).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer, Detroit has a record of 3-4 (42.9%).

In the 27 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Tigers, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 13 times (13-13-1).

The Tigers have a 13-14-0 record against the spread this season (covering 48.1% of the time).

Reds Player Leaders

Sal Stewart leads Cincinnati in OBP (.381) and total hits (27) this season. He's batting .284 batting average while slugging .589.

Among qualified hitters, he is 38th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 19th, and he is fourth in slugging.

Elly De La Cruz has hit eight homers this season while driving in 18 runs. He's batting .274 this season and slugging .547 with an on-base percentage of .342.

Among all qualified, he is 50th in batting average, 73rd in on-base percentage and 15th in slugging percentage.

Matt McLain is batting .213 with a .330 slugging percentage and eight RBI this year.

McLain takes a five-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .304 with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and five RBIs.

Spencer Steer has been key for Cincinnati with 19 hits, an OBP of .297 plus a slugging percentage of .439.

Steer has safely hit in six straight games. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .323 with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and two RBIs.

Tigers Player Leaders

Kevin McGonigle has accumulated an on-base percentage of .416, a slugging percentage of .495, and has 31 hits, all club-highs for the Tigers (while batting .320).

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average is 12th, his on-base percentage is ninth, and he is 32nd in slugging.

McGonigle hopes to build on a nine-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .316 with four doubles, a triple, six walks and three RBIs.

Riley Greene has eight doubles, three home runs and 16 walks while batting .295. He's slugging .474 with an on-base percentage of .396.

His batting average ranks 23rd among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 15th, and he is 45th in slugging.

Dillon Dingler is batting .250 with four doubles, five home runs and six walks.

Gleyber Torres has two doubles, a home run and 21 walks while hitting .232.

Reds vs Tigers Head to Head

4/24/2026: 9-8 CIN (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100)

9-8 CIN (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100) 6/15/2025: 8-4 CIN (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

8-4 CIN (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 6/14/2025: 11-1 CIN (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

11-1 CIN (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 6/13/2025: 11-5 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

11-5 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/7/2024: 5-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/6/2024: 5-3 DET (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

5-3 DET (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 7/5/2024: 5-4 DET (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

5-4 DET (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/14/2023: 8-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: N/A, Underdog Moneyline: N/A)

8-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: N/A, Underdog Moneyline: N/A) 9/13/2023: 4-3 CIN (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

4-3 CIN (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/12/2023: 6-5 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!