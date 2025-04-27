Reds vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 27

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

The Cincinnati Reds will take on the Colorado Rockies in MLB action on Sunday.

All the info you need to make smart wagers on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Reds vs Rockies Game Info

Cincinnati Reds (14-13) vs. Colorado Rockies (4-22)

Date: Sunday, April 27, 2025

Sunday, April 27, 2025 Time: 3:10 p.m. ET

3:10 p.m. ET Venue: Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado

Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: COLR and FDSOH

Reds vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CIN: (-154) | COL: (+130)

CIN: (-154) | COL: (+130) Spread: CIN: -1.5 (-106) | COL: +1.5 (-113)

CIN: -1.5 (-106) | COL: +1.5 (-113) Total: 11 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Reds vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Nick Lodolo (Reds) - 2-2, 2.79 ERA vs Ryan Feltner (Rockies) - 0-1, 3.86 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Reds will send Nick Lodolo (2-2) to the mound, while Ryan Feltner (0-1) will get the nod for the Rockies. Lodolo's team is 3-2-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Lodolo's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Rockies have a 2-3-0 record against the spread in Feltner's starts. The Rockies have been the underdog on the moneyline in five of Feltner's starts this season, and they went 1-4 in those matchups.

Reds vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Reds win (63.4%)

Reds vs Rockies Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Reds-Rockies, Cincinnati is the favorite at -154, and Colorado is +130 playing at home.

Reds vs Rockies Spread

The Reds are at the Rockies and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Reds are -106 to cover the runline, with the Rockies being -113.

Reds vs Rockies Over/Under

The over/under for the Reds versus Rockies contest on April 27 has been set at 11, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Bet on Cincinnati Reds vs. Colorado Rockies on FanDuel today!

Reds vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Reds have been chosen as favorites in 11 games this year and have walked away with the win seven times (63.6%) in those games.

Cincinnati has not lost in three games when named as a moneyline favorite of -154 or better.

The Reds and their opponents have hit the over in 13 of their 27 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 27 games with a line this season, the Reds have a mark of 15-12-0 against the spread.

The Rockies have gone 3-20 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 13% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +130 or longer, Colorado has a 1-16 record (winning only 5.9% of its games).

The Rockies have had an over/under set by bookmakers 26 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in nine of those games (9-16-1).

The Rockies have a 10-16-0 record against the spread this season (covering just 38.5% of the time).

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz has 28 hits, which is tops among Cincinnati hitters this season, while batting .262 with eight extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .336 and a slugging percentage of .430.

He is 65th in batting average, 66th in on-base percentage, and 60th in slugging among all qualifying batters in MLB.

De La Cruz will look for his 11th straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 outings he is batting .325 with two home runs, seven walks and five RBI.

TJ Friedl has hit one homers this season while driving in 12 runs. He's batting .295 this season and slugging .400 with an on-base percentage of .348.

Among all qualified, he ranks 26th in batting average, 57th in on-base percentage and 84th in slugging percentage.

Austin Hays is batting .386 with a .773 slugging percentage and 11 RBI this year.

Hays heads into this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is hitting .313 with a double, two home runs, three walks and three RBI.

Gavin Lux leads Cincinnati in OBP (.423) this season, fueled by 27 hits.

Lux takes a 10-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is batting .486 with two doubles, a home run, seven walks and seven RBI.

Rockies Player Leaders

Hunter Goodman has racked up an on-base percentage of .358, a slugging percentage of .470, and has 22 hits, all club-highs for the Rockies (while batting .265).

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average places him 59th, his on-base percentage ranks 47th, and he is 43rd in slugging.

Brenton Doyle has three doubles, three home runs and six walks while batting .273. He's slugging .455 with an on-base percentage of .329.

Mickey Moniak has two doubles, three triples, three home runs and six walks while hitting .206.

Jordan Beck has a triple, five home runs and seven walks while hitting .256.

Reds vs Rockies Head to Head

4/26/2025: 6-4 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

6-4 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 4/25/2025: 8-7 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

8-7 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 7/11/2024: 8-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

8-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 7/10/2024: 6-5 COL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

6-5 COL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 7/9/2024: 12-6 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

12-6 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 7/8/2024: 6-0 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

6-0 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 6/5/2024: 12-7 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

12-7 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 6/4/2024: 4-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

4-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 6/3/2024: 13-3 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

13-3 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/21/2023: 5-3 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!