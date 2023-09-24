Reds vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 24

Odds updated as of 11:33 AM

MLB action on Sunday includes the Cincinnati Reds facing the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Reds vs Pirates Game Info

Cincinnati Reds (79-77) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (74-81)

Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Sunday, September 24, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio Coverage: BSOH

Reds vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CIN: (-148) | PIT: (+126)

CIN: (-148) | PIT: (+126) Spread: CIN: -1.5 (+130) | PIT: +1.5 (-156)

CIN: -1.5 (+130) | PIT: +1.5 (-156) Total: 10.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Reds vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Brandon Williamson (Reds) - 4-5, 4.47 ERA vs Quinn Priester (Pirates) - 3-2, 8.61 ERA

The probable pitchers are Brandon Williamson (4-5) for the Reds and Priester (3-2) for the Pirates. When Williamson starts, his team is 11-9-0 against the spread this season. Williamson and his team have won each of the three games he's started as the moneyline favorite. The Pirates have gone 4-2-0 ATS in Priester's six starts with a set spread. The Pirates have a 3-3 record in Priester's six starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Reds vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Reds win (62.6%)

Reds vs Pirates Moneyline

Pittsburgh is a +126 underdog on the moneyline, while Cincinnati is a -148 favorite at home.

Reds vs Pirates Spread

The Pirates are at the Reds, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Pirates are +130 to cover the spread, and the Reds are -156.

Reds vs Pirates Over/Under

An over/under of 10.5 has been set for Reds-Pirates on September 24, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Reds vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Reds have come away with 20 wins in the 37 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year Cincinnati has won five of 10 games when listed as at least -148 on the moneyline.

The Reds and their opponents have hit the over in 77 of their 155 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Reds are 90-66-0 against the spread in their 156 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Pirates have compiled a 54-65 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 45.4% of those games).

Pittsburgh has a 35-33 record (winning 51.5% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +126 or longer.

The Pirates have played in 150 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 78 times (78-65-7).

The Pirates have collected a 79-71-0 record ATS this season.

Reds Player Leaders

Spencer Steer has 152 hits and an OBP of .359 to go with a slugging percentage of .459. All three of those stats are best among Cincinnati hitters this season. He has a .271 batting average, as well.

Among all qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 45th in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage, and 55th in slugging.

Steer hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is hitting .343 with four doubles, two home runs, five walks and five RBI.

TJ Friedl is hitting .277 with 21 doubles, eight triples, 16 home runs and 43 walks, while slugging .458 with an on-base percentage of .349.

He ranks 28th in batting average, 38th in on-base percentage and 57th in slugging in the majors.

Friedl has picked up a hit in five straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .368 with a double, two home runs, four walks and four RBI.

Jonathan India has 104 hits this season and has a slash line of .239/.329/.394.

Jake Fraley has 15 home runs, 65 RBI and a batting average of .262 this season.

Pirates Player Leaders

Bryan Reynolds has accumulated a team-best slugging percentage (.470) and paces the Pirates in hits (147). He's batting .269 and with an on-base percentage of .336.

Including all qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average places him 54th, his on-base percentage ranks 54th, and he is 43rd in slugging.

Ke'Bryan Hayes is hitting .278 with 29 doubles, seven triples, 15 home runs and 28 walks. He's slugging .465 with an on-base percentage of .317.

He is currently 24th in batting average, 95th in on-base percentage and 48th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Jack Suwinski a has .340 on-base percentage to pace the Pirates.

Connor Joe is hitting .239 with 28 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 47 walks.

Reds vs. Pirates Head to Head

9/23/2023: 13-12 PIT (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

13-12 PIT (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 9/22/2023: 7-5 PIT (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

7-5 PIT (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 8/13/2023: 6-5 CIN (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

6-5 CIN (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/13/2023: 4-2 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

4-2 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/11/2023: 9-2 CIN (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

9-2 CIN (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/23/2023: 2-0 PIT (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

2-0 PIT (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/22/2023: 2-1 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

2-1 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 4/21/2023: 4-2 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

4-2 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 4/20/2023: 4-3 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

4-3 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 9/28/2022: 4-3 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

