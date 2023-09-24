Reds vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 24
Odds updated as of 11:33 AM
MLB action on Sunday includes the Cincinnati Reds facing the Pittsburgh Pirates.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Reds vs Pirates Game Info
- Cincinnati Reds (79-77) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (74-81)
- Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023
- Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio
- Coverage: BSOH
Reds vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: CIN: (-148) | PIT: (+126)
- Spread: CIN: -1.5 (+130) | PIT: +1.5 (-156)
- Total: 10.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Reds vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Brandon Williamson (Reds) - 4-5, 4.47 ERA vs Quinn Priester (Pirates) - 3-2, 8.61 ERA
The probable pitchers are Brandon Williamson (4-5) for the Reds and Priester (3-2) for the Pirates. When Williamson starts, his team is 11-9-0 against the spread this season. Williamson and his team have won each of the three games he's started as the moneyline favorite. The Pirates have gone 4-2-0 ATS in Priester's six starts with a set spread. The Pirates have a 3-3 record in Priester's six starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.
Reds vs Pirates Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Reds win (62.6%)
Reds vs Pirates Moneyline
- Pittsburgh is a +126 underdog on the moneyline, while Cincinnati is a -148 favorite at home.
Reds vs Pirates Spread
- The Pirates are at the Reds, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Pirates are +130 to cover the spread, and the Reds are -156.
Reds vs Pirates Over/Under
- An over/under of 10.5 has been set for Reds-Pirates on September 24, with the over being -110 and the under -110.
Bet on Cincinnati Reds vs. Pittsburgh Pirates on FanDuel today!
Reds vs Pirates Betting Trends
- The Reds have come away with 20 wins in the 37 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.
- This year Cincinnati has won five of 10 games when listed as at least -148 on the moneyline.
- The Reds and their opponents have hit the over in 77 of their 155 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.
- The Reds are 90-66-0 against the spread in their 156 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Pirates have compiled a 54-65 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 45.4% of those games).
- Pittsburgh has a 35-33 record (winning 51.5% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +126 or longer.
- The Pirates have played in 150 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 78 times (78-65-7).
- The Pirates have collected a 79-71-0 record ATS this season.
Reds Player Leaders
- Spencer Steer has 152 hits and an OBP of .359 to go with a slugging percentage of .459. All three of those stats are best among Cincinnati hitters this season. He has a .271 batting average, as well.
- Among all qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 45th in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage, and 55th in slugging.
- Steer hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is hitting .343 with four doubles, two home runs, five walks and five RBI.
- TJ Friedl is hitting .277 with 21 doubles, eight triples, 16 home runs and 43 walks, while slugging .458 with an on-base percentage of .349.
- He ranks 28th in batting average, 38th in on-base percentage and 57th in slugging in the majors.
- Friedl has picked up a hit in five straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .368 with a double, two home runs, four walks and four RBI.
- Jonathan India has 104 hits this season and has a slash line of .239/.329/.394.
- Jake Fraley has 15 home runs, 65 RBI and a batting average of .262 this season.
Pirates Player Leaders
- Bryan Reynolds has accumulated a team-best slugging percentage (.470) and paces the Pirates in hits (147). He's batting .269 and with an on-base percentage of .336.
- Including all qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average places him 54th, his on-base percentage ranks 54th, and he is 43rd in slugging.
- Ke'Bryan Hayes is hitting .278 with 29 doubles, seven triples, 15 home runs and 28 walks. He's slugging .465 with an on-base percentage of .317.
- He is currently 24th in batting average, 95th in on-base percentage and 48th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.
- Jack Suwinski a has .340 on-base percentage to pace the Pirates.
- Connor Joe is hitting .239 with 28 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 47 walks.
Reds vs. Pirates Head to Head
- 9/23/2023: 13-12 PIT (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)
- 9/22/2023: 7-5 PIT (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)
- 8/13/2023: 6-5 CIN (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
- 8/13/2023: 4-2 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
- 8/11/2023: 9-2 CIN (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 4/23/2023: 2-0 PIT (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
- 4/22/2023: 2-1 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)
- 4/21/2023: 4-2 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)
- 4/20/2023: 4-3 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)
- 9/28/2022: 4-3 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!