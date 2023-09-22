Reds vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 22

Odds updated as of 3:30 PM

The Friday slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Cincinnati Reds and the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Reds vs Pirates Game Info

Cincinnati Reds (79-75) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (72-81)

Date: Friday, September 22, 2023

Friday, September 22, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio Coverage: BSOH

Reds vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CIN: (-162) | PIT: (+136)

CIN: (-162) | PIT: (+136) Spread: CIN: -1.5 (+126) | PIT: +1.5 (-152)

CIN: -1.5 (+126) | PIT: +1.5 (-152) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Reds vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Andrew Abbott (Reds) - 8-5, 3.68 ERA vs Andre Jackson (Pirates) - 1-3, 5.40 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Reds will send Andrew Abbott (8-5) to the mound, while Jackson (1-3) will take the ball for the Pirates. Abbott's team is 12-7-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Abbott's team has a record of 5-3 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Pirates have a 2-3-0 ATS record in Jackson's five starts with a set spread. The Pirates were the underdog on the moneyline for two Jackson starts this season -- they lost both.

Reds vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Reds win (60.1%)

Reds vs Pirates Moneyline

Pittsburgh is the underdog, +136 on the moneyline, while Cincinnati is a -162 favorite at home.

Reds vs Pirates Spread

The Reds are hosting the Pirates and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Reds are +126 to cover the runline, with the Pirates being -152.

Reds vs Pirates Over/Under

The Reds-Pirates contest on September 22 has been given an over/under of 9.5 runs. The over is set at -118 and the under at -104.

Reds vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Reds have been victorious in 20, or 57.1%, of the 35 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year Cincinnati has won four of six games when listed as at least -162 on the moneyline.

The Reds and their opponents have gone over in 75 of their 153 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Reds have an against the spread record of 90-64-0 in 154 games with a line this season.

The Pirates have won 44.4% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (52-65).

Pittsburgh has a record of 24-26 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +136 or longer (48%).

The Pirates have combined with opponents to go over the total 76 times this season for a 76-65-7 record against the over/under.

The Pirates have gone 77-71-0 ATS this season.

Reds Player Leaders

Spencer Steer leads Cincinnati in OBP (.359), slugging percentage (.456) and total hits (148) this season. He has a .269 batting average.

He is 51st in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage, and 57th in slugging among qualified hitters in baseball.

Steer will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .400 with two doubles, three walks and an RBI.

TJ Friedl is hitting .272 with 20 doubles, eight triples, 14 home runs and 39 walks. He's slugging .441 with an on-base percentage of .340.

He ranks 44th in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage and 70th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Friedl enters this matchup looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .278 with an RBI.

Jonathan India has collected 103 base hits, an OBP of .330 and a slugging percentage of .400 this season.

Jake Fraley is batting .263 with a .346 OBP and 64 RBI for Cincinnati this season.

Pirates Player Leaders

Bryan Reynolds has racked up 145 hits with a .467 slugging percentage, both team-best numbers for the Pirates. He's batting .269 and with an on-base percentage of .332.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 51st in batting average, 62nd in on-base percentage and 46th in slugging percentage.

Ke'Bryan Hayes is hitting .277 with 29 doubles, seven triples, 14 home runs and 27 walks. He's slugging .461 with an on-base percentage of .315.

Including all qualifying players, his batting average places him 29th, his on-base percentage ranks 101st, and he is 52nd in slugging.

Jack Suwinski has 20 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs and 73 walks while batting .216.

Connor Joe is hitting .241 with 28 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 46 walks.

Reds vs. Pirates Head to Head

8/13/2023: 6-5 CIN (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

6-5 CIN (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/13/2023: 4-2 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

4-2 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/11/2023: 9-2 CIN (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

9-2 CIN (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/23/2023: 2-0 PIT (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

2-0 PIT (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/22/2023: 2-1 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

2-1 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 4/21/2023: 4-2 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

4-2 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 4/20/2023: 4-3 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

4-3 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 9/28/2022: 4-3 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

4-3 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/2/2023: 3-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

3-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/1/2023: 6-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

