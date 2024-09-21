Reds vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 21

Odds updated as of 8:14 a.m.

The Cincinnati Reds will take on the Pittsburgh Pirates in MLB action on Saturday.

Reds vs Pirates Game Info

Cincinnati Reds (75-80) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (72-82)

Date: Saturday, September 21, 2024

Saturday, September 21, 2024 Time: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio Coverage: SportsNet PT

Reds vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CIN: (-116) | PIT: (-102)

CIN: (-116) | PIT: (-102) Spread: CIN: +1.5 (-182) | PIT: -1.5 (+150)

CIN: +1.5 (-182) | PIT: -1.5 (+150) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Reds vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Rhett Lowder (Reds) - 1-2, 1.74 ERA vs Jared Jones (Pirates) - 6-7, 3.85 ERA

The Reds will look to Rhett Lowder (1-2) against the Pirates and Jared Jones (6-7). Lowder and his team are 2-2-0 ATS this season when he starts. Lowder's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. The Pirates are 7-12-0 ATS in Jones' 19 starts that had a set spread. The Pirates are 3-6 in Jones' nine starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Reds vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Reds win (56.4%)

Reds vs Pirates Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Reds vs. Pirates reveal Cincinnati as the favorite (-116) and Pittsburgh as the underdog (-102) on the road.

Reds vs Pirates Spread

The Pirates are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Reds. The Pirates are +150 to cover, while the Reds are -182 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Reds vs Pirates Over/Under

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Reds-Pirates on Sept. 21, with the over at -114 and the under at -106.

Reds vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Reds have been victorious in 35, or 53.8%, of the 65 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Cincinnati has a record of 31-26 when favored by -116 or more this year.

The Reds and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 72 of their 149 opportunities.

The Reds are 84-65-0 against the spread in their 149 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Pirates have won 34 of the 86 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (39.5%).

Pittsburgh has gone 31-47 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer (39.7%).

The Pirates have played in 151 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 72 times (72-76-3).

The Pirates have covered 53% of their games this season, going 80-71-0 against the spread.

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz leads Cincinnati with 153 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .471. He's batting .260 with an on-base percentage of .343.

Among all qualified hitters, he is 55th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 33rd, and he is 30th in slugging.

De La Cruz has picked up at least one hit in five games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with a double, a triple, two walks and an RBI.

Spencer Steer has 34 doubles, four triples, 20 home runs and 70 walks. He's batting .230 and slugging .415 with an on-base percentage of .324.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 117th, his on-base percentage 68th, and his slugging percentage 75th.

Jonathan India has 127 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .353.

India takes a three-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .222 with a triple, a home run, two walks and two RBI.

Tyler Stephenson has been key for Cincinnati with 114 hits, an OBP of .344 plus a slugging percentage of .459.

Pirates Player Leaders

Bryan Reynolds has racked up an on-base percentage of .344 and a slugging percentage of .447. Both lead the Pirates. He's batting .278.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 28th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 30th and he is 49th in slugging.

Oneil Cruz has 138 hits to pace his team. He has a batting average of .267 while slugging .461 with an on-base percentage of .326.

Including all qualifying players, his batting average puts him 45th, his on-base percentage is 62nd, and he is 39th in slugging.

Andrew McCutchen is batting .238 with 18 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 58 walks.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa has 17 doubles, four triples, eight home runs and 16 walks while hitting .274.

Reds vs Pirates Head to Head

9/20/2024: 8-3 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

8-3 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/25/2024: 4-3 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

4-3 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 8/24/2024: 10-2 CIN (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

10-2 CIN (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 8/23/2024: 6-5 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-5 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/22/2024: 7-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

7-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 6/26/2024: 6-1 PIT (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

6-1 PIT (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/25/2024: 9-5 PIT (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

9-5 PIT (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/24/2024: 11-5 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

11-5 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/19/2024: 1-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

1-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/18/2024: 2-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

