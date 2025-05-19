Reds vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 19

Odds updated as of 8:13 a.m.

In MLB action on Monday, the Cincinnati Reds take on the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Reds vs Pirates Game Info

Cincinnati Reds (24-24) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (15-32)

Date: Monday, May 19, 2025

Monday, May 19, 2025 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: Fox Sports 1, SportsNet PT, and FDSOH

Reds vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CIN: (-126) | PIT: (+108)

CIN: (-126) | PIT: (+108) Spread: CIN: -1.5 (+130) | PIT: +1.5 (-156)

CIN: -1.5 (+130) | PIT: +1.5 (-156) Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Reds vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Nick Lodolo (Reds) - 3-4, 3.42 ERA vs Mitch Keller (Pirates) - 1-5, 4.15 ERA

The Reds will call on Nick Lodolo (3-4) versus the Pirates and Mitch Keller (1-5). When Lodolo starts, his team is 5-4-0 against the spread this season. Lodolo's team has won 40% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (2-3). The Pirates are 3-6-0 ATS in Keller's nine starts with a set spread. The Pirates have a 1-5 record in Keller's six starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Reds vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Reds win (57.8%)

Reds vs Pirates Moneyline

Cincinnati is a -126 favorite on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a +108 underdog at home.

Reds vs Pirates Spread

The Reds are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Pirates. The Reds are +130 to cover, and the Pirates are -156.

Reds vs Pirates Over/Under

An over/under of 8 has been set for Reds-Pirates on May 19, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Bet on Cincinnati Reds vs. Pittsburgh Pirates on FanDuel today!

Reds vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Reds have been chosen as favorites in 19 games this year and have walked away with the win 11 times (57.9%) in those games.

Cincinnati has a record of 7-5 when favored by -126 or more this year.

The Reds and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 18 of their 46 opportunities.

The Reds are 25-21-0 against the spread in their 46 games that had a posted line this season.

The Pirates have gone 10-20 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 33.3% of those games).

Pittsburgh has gone 8-18 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +108 or longer (30.8%).

The Pirates have had an over/under set by bookmakers 45 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 17 of those games (17-26-2).

The Pirates have covered 40% of their games this season, going 18-27-0 against the spread.

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz has 46 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .406, both of which are tops among Cincinnati hitters this season. He has a .246 batting average and an on-base percentage of .317.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 99th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 101st, and he is 90th in slugging.

TJ Friedl is hitting .265 with seven doubles, a triple, three home runs and 23 walks, while slugging .373 with an on-base percentage of .358.

His batting average ranks 60th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 46th, and his slugging percentage 116th.

Gavin Lux has 43 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .379.

Austin Hays has been key for Cincinnati with 26 hits, an OBP of .363 plus a slugging percentage of .590.

Hays takes a five-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and four RBIs.

Pirates Player Leaders

Oneil Cruz has collected 31 hits, a team-best for the Pirates. He's batting .223 and slugging .432 with an on-base percentage of .349.

He is 129th in batting average, 57th in on-base percentage and 70th in slugging percentage among all qualified batters in the majors.

Andrew McCutchen is batting .248 with seven doubles, three home runs and 20 walks. He's slugging .368 with an on-base percentage of .348.

He is currently 94th in batting average, 61st in on-base percentage and 121st in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Bryan Reynolds is batting .203 with five doubles, six home runs and 16 walks.

Ke'Bryan Hayes paces his team with a .311 slugging percentage.

Reds vs Pirates Head to Head

4/13/2025: 4-0 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

4-0 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 4/12/2025: 5-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

5-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/11/2025: 5-3 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

5-3 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 9/22/2024: 2-0 PIT (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

2-0 PIT (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 9/21/2024: 7-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

7-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/20/2024: 8-3 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

8-3 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/25/2024: 4-3 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

4-3 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 8/24/2024: 10-2 CIN (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

10-2 CIN (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 8/23/2024: 6-5 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-5 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/22/2024: 7-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!