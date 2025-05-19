Giants vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 19

Odds updated as of 8:13 a.m.

The San Francisco Giants versus the Kansas City Royals is on the MLB schedule for Monday.

Giants vs Royals Game Info

San Francisco Giants (28-19) vs. Kansas City Royals (26-22)

Date: Monday, May 19, 2025

Monday, May 19, 2025 Time: 9:45 p.m. ET

9:45 p.m. ET Venue: Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California

Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California Coverage: MLB Network, NBCS-BA, and FDSKC

Giants vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SF: (-122) | KC: (+104)

SF: (-122) | KC: (+104) Spread: SF: -1.5 (+180) | KC: +1.5 (-220)

SF: -1.5 (+180) | KC: +1.5 (-220) Total: 7 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Giants vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Robbie Ray (Giants) - 6-0, 3.04 ERA vs Kris Bubic (Royals) - 4-2, 1.66 ERA

The probable pitchers are Robbie Ray (6-0) for the Giants and Kris Bubic (4-2) for the Royals. Ray's team is 8-1-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Ray and his team have won each of the five games he's started as the moneyline favorite. The Royals have a 6-3-0 ATS record in Bubic's nine starts with a set spread. The Royals have been the moneyline underdog in six of Bubic's starts this season, and they went 2-4 in those matchups.

Giants vs Royals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Royals win (51.9%)

Giants vs Royals Moneyline

Kansas City is the underdog, +104 on the moneyline, while San Francisco is a -122 favorite at home.

Giants vs Royals Spread

The Royals are at +1.5 on the runline against the Giants. The Royals are -220 to cover the spread, and the Giants are +180.

Giants vs Royals Over/Under

A total of 7 runs has been set for the Giants-Royals game on May 19, with the over available at -120 and the under at -102.

Giants vs Royals Betting Trends

The Giants have been favorites in 29 games this season and have come away with the win 19 times (65.5%) in those contests.

This season San Francisco has been victorious 16 times in 23 chances when named as a favorite of at least -122 on the moneyline.

The Giants and their opponents have gone over in 26 of their 47 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Giants are 24-23-0 against the spread in their 47 games that had a posted line this season.

The Royals have won 48.1% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (13-14).

Kansas City has a 7-12 record (winning only 36.8% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +104 or longer.

The Royals have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 16 times this season for a 16-31-1 record against the over/under.

The Royals have gone 26-22-0 against the spread this season.

Giants Player Leaders

Jung Hoo Lee has 12 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 11 walks while hitting .276. He has an on-base percentage of .318 and a slugging percentage of .464.

Among all qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 50th, his on-base percentage ranks 99th, and he is 47th in slugging.

Wilmer Flores has two doubles, 10 home runs and 15 walks. He's batting .258 and slugging .454 with an on-base percentage of .324.

Among all qualifying players, he is 72nd in batting average, 92nd in on-base percentage and 55th in slugging percentage.

Heliot Ramos has a team-high 51 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .494.

Ramos heads into this game with four games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is hitting .316 with a double, a home run, three walks and five RBIs.

Matt Chapman has been key for San Francisco with 37 hits, an OBP of .343 plus a slugging percentage of .407.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has racked up 56 hits with a .371 on-base percentage and a .508 slugging percentage, all club-bests for the Royals. He's batting .303.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average places him 14th, his on-base percentage ranks 33rd, and he is 26th in slugging.

Maikel Garcia leads his team with a .371 on-base percentage. He has a batting average of .301 while slugging .482.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average puts him 18th, his on-base percentage ranks 33rd, and he is 37th in slugging.

Vinnie Pasquantino has five doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 11 walks while hitting .222.

Jonathan India is hitting .238 with nine doubles, a home run and 21 walks.

