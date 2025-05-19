Phillies vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 19

Odds updated as of 8:13 a.m.

The Philadelphia Phillies are among the MLB squads playing on Monday, versus the Colorado Rockies.

Phillies vs Rockies Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (28-18) vs. Colorado Rockies (8-38)

Date: Monday, May 19, 2025

Monday, May 19, 2025 Time: 8:40 p.m. ET

8:40 p.m. ET Venue: Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado

Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: COLR and NBCS-PH

Phillies vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PHI: (-275) | COL: (+225)

PHI: (-275) | COL: (+225) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (-178) | COL: +1.5 (+146)

PHI: -1.5 (-178) | COL: +1.5 (+146) Total: 10 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Phillies vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Cristopher Sanchez (Phillies) - 4-1, 2.91 ERA vs Kyle Freeland (Rockies) - 0-6, 6.15 ERA

The Phillies will give the nod to Cristopher Sanchez (4-1) against the Rockies and Kyle Freeland (0-6). Sanchez's team is 6-2-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Sanchez's team has been victorious in 71.4% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 5-2. The Rockies have gone 4-5-0 ATS in Freeland's nine starts that had a set spread. The Rockies have a 1-7 record in Freeland's eight starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Phillies vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Phillies win (68.9%)

Phillies vs Rockies Moneyline

Colorado is a +225 underdog on the moneyline, while Philadelphia is a -275 favorite on the road.

Phillies vs Rockies Spread

The Rockies are hosting the Phillies, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Rockies are -178 to cover the spread, and the Phillies are +146.

Phillies vs Rockies Over/Under

The Phillies-Rockies game on May 19 has been given an over/under of 10 runs. The over is set at -105 and the under at -115.

Phillies vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Phillies have won in 22, or 61.1%, of the 36 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Philadelphia has been victorious three times in four chances when named as a favorite of at least -275 on the moneyline.

The Phillies and their opponents have gone over in 19 of their 44 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Phillies are 23-21-0 against the spread in their 44 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Rockies have won 16.7% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (7-35).

Colorado has a 3-11 record (winning only 21.4% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +225 or longer.

The Rockies have combined with opponents to go over the total 18 times this season for an 18-26-1 record against the over/under.

The Rockies have covered only 35.6% of their games this season, going 16-29-0 against the spread.

Phillies Player Leaders

Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia with 43 hits and an OBP of .389 this season. He has a .257 batting average and a slugging percentage of .563.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 75th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 13th, and he is ninth in slugging.

Bryce Harper is hitting .257 with 10 doubles, seven home runs and 33 walks. He's slugging .439 with an on-base percentage of .376.

His batting average ranks 75th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 24th, and his slugging percentage 67th.

Harper enters this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .500 with two doubles, four walks and four RBIs.

Trea Turner has an OPS of .730, fueled by an OBP of .352 and a team-best slugging percentage of .378 this season.

Bryson Stott is batting .256 with a .322 OBP and 24 RBI for Philadelphia this season.

Rockies Player Leaders

Hunter Goodman has racked up 49 hits with a .352 on-base percentage and a .506 slugging percentage, all club-bests for the Rockies. He's batting .299.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 22nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 54th and he is 29th in slugging.

Goodman hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and five RBIs.

Jordan Beck is batting .264 with five doubles, four triples, eight home runs and 12 walks. He's slugging .570 with an on-base percentage of .333.

Ryan McMahon is batting .206 with six doubles, a triple, six home runs and 29 walks.

Mickey Moniak has four doubles, four triples, three home runs and eight walks while hitting .216.

Phillies vs Rockies Head to Head

4/3/2025: 3-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

3-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 4/2/2025: 5-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -320, Underdog Moneyline: +260)

5-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -320, Underdog Moneyline: +260) 3/31/2025: 6-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -320, Underdog Moneyline: +260)

6-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -320, Underdog Moneyline: +260) 5/26/2024: 5-2 COL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

5-2 COL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 5/25/2024: 8-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

8-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 5/24/2024: 3-2 COL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

3-2 COL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 4/17/2024: 7-6 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

7-6 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190) 4/16/2024: 5-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

5-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 4/15/2024: 2-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

2-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 5/14/2023: 4-0 COL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

