Thunder vs. Timberwolves Western Finals Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for May 20

Thunder vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Date: Tuesday, May 20, 2025

Tuesday, May 20, 2025 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET Venue: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Coverage: ESPN and ESPN2

The Oklahoma City Thunder and the Minnesota Timberwolves take the court to tip off the Western Conference Finals. The Thunder are favored by 7.5 points in the contest, which airs on ESPN and ESPN2 at 8:30 p.m. ET. The matchup has a point total of 215.

Thunder vs. Timberwolves Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Thunder -7.5 215 -295 +240

Thunder vs. Timberwolves Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Thunder win (70.6%)

Thunder vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends

The Thunder have put together a record of 54-26-2 against the spread this season.

The Timberwolves have 39 wins against the spread in 82 games this year.

Thunder games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 44 times this season.

Timberwolves games this year have gone over the total in 45 of 82 opportunities (54.9%).

Against the spread, Oklahoma City has played better when playing at home, covering 29 times in 42 home games, and 25 times in 40 road games.

When it comes to over/unders, the Thunder hit the over more consistently at home, as they've gone over the total 25 times in 42 opportunities this season (59.5%). In away games, they have hit the over 19 times in 40 opportunities (47.5%).

Minnesota's winning percentage against the spread at home is .415 (17-23-1). Away, it is .537 (22-19-0).

In terms of the over/under, Timberwolves games have gone over more frequently at home (25 of 41, 61%) than on the road (20 of 41, 48.8%).

Thunder Leaders

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averages 32.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 6.4 assists.

Jalen Williams is averaging 21.6 points, 5.3 boards and 5.1 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.6 steals (seventh in league) and 0.7 blocked shots.

Isaiah Hartenstein is averaging 11.2 points, 3.8 assists and 10.7 boards.

Aaron Wiggins averages 12.0 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists, shooting 48.8% from the floor and 38.3% from downtown, with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game.

Luguentz Dort is averaging 10.1 points, 1.6 assists and 4.1 boards.

Timberwolves Leaders

Anthony Edwards averages 27.6 points for the Timberwolves, plus 5.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists.

Per game, Julius Randle gives the Timberwolves 18.7 points, 7.1 boards and 4.7 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks.

The Timberwolves get 12.0 points per game from Rudy Gobert, plus 10.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists.

The Timberwolves are getting 14.2 points, 6.0 boards and 2.3 assists per game from Naz Reid.

Jaden McDaniels averages 12.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists. He is sinking 47.7% of his shots from the floor and 33.0% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 triples per contest.

