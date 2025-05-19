Athletics vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 19

Odds updated as of 8:13 a.m.

The Monday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Athletics and the Los Angeles Angels.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Athletics vs Angels Game Info

Athletics (22-25) vs. Los Angeles Angels (20-25)

Date: Monday, May 19, 2025

Monday, May 19, 2025 Time: 10:05 p.m. ET

10:05 p.m. ET Venue: Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California

Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California Coverage: NBCS-CA and FDSW

Athletics vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: OAK: (-130) | LAA: (+110)

OAK: (-130) | LAA: (+110) Spread: OAK: -1.5 (+146) | LAA: +1.5 (-178)

OAK: -1.5 (+146) | LAA: +1.5 (-178) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Athletics vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: J.T. Ginn (Athletics) - 1-1, 4.61 ERA vs José Soriano (Angels) - 2-4, 3.46 ERA

The probable pitchers are J.T. Ginn (1-1) for the Athletics and Jose Soriano (2-4) for the Angels. Ginn's team is 2-1-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Ginn has yet to start a game this season when his team was the moneyline favorite. When Soriano starts, the Angels have gone 1-8-0 against the spread. The Angels are 1-5 in Soriano's six starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Athletics vs Angels Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Athletics win (52.3%)

Athletics vs Angels Moneyline

The Athletics vs Angels moneyline has the Athletics as a -130 favorite, while the Angels are a +110 underdog on the road.

Athletics vs Angels Spread

The Athletics are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Angels. The Athletics are +146 to cover, while the Angels are -178 to cover.

Athletics vs Angels Over/Under

The Athletics-Angels game on May 19 has been given an over/under of 9.5 runs. The over is set at -105 and the under at -115.

Bet on Athletics vs. Los Angeles Angels on FanDuel today!

Athletics vs Angels Betting Trends

The Athletics have won in nine, or 64.3%, of the 14 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This year, the Athletics have won six of eight games when listed as at least -130 or better on the moneyline.

The Athletics and their opponents have hit the over in 25 of their 47 games with a total this season.

The Athletics have an against the spread mark of 24-23-0 in 47 games with a line this season.

The Angels have compiled a 16-21 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 43.2% of those games).

The Angels have gone 12-19 in games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +110 or longer (38.7%).

The Angels have combined with their opponents to hit the over on the total 25 times this season for a 25-19-1 record against the over/under.

The Angels have covered 42.2% of their games this season, going 19-26-0 ATS.

Athletics Player Leaders

Jacob Wilson leads Sacramento with an OBP of .369, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .478. He's batting .337 on the season.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks fifth, his on-base percentage ranks 37th, and he is 39th in slugging.

Tyler Soderstrom leads Sacramento with 49 hits. He is batting .272 this season and has 19 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .489 with an on-base percentage of .330.

His batting average ranks 55th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 81st, and his slugging percentage 33rd.

Shea Langeliers has 38 hits this season and has a slash line of .250/.318/.447.

Brent Rooker has been key for Sacramento with 45 hits, an OBP of .301 plus a slugging percentage of .444.

Angels Player Leaders

Nolan Schanuel has racked up an on-base percentage of .356 and a slugging percentage of .364. Both lead the Angels. He's batting .265.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 60th in batting average, 48th in on-base percentage and 126th in slugging percentage.

Schanuel takes a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .368 with a double, four walks and three RBIs.

Taylor Ward is batting .197 with seven doubles, 12 home runs and 12 walks. He's slugging .445 with an on-base percentage of .246.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 156th in batting average, 163rd in on-base percentage and 62nd in slugging percentage.

Zach Neto is hitting .283 with eight doubles, seven home runs and seven walks.

Logan O'Hoppe has 34 hits to pace his team.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!