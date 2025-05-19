Athletics vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 19
The Monday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Athletics and the Los Angeles Angels.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Athletics vs Angels Game Info
- Athletics (22-25) vs. Los Angeles Angels (20-25)
- Date: Monday, May 19, 2025
- Time: 10:05 p.m. ET
- Venue: Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California
- Coverage: NBCS-CA and FDSW
Athletics vs Angels Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: OAK: (-130) | LAA: (+110)
- Spread: OAK: -1.5 (+146) | LAA: +1.5 (-178)
- Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)
Athletics vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: J.T. Ginn (Athletics) - 1-1, 4.61 ERA vs José Soriano (Angels) - 2-4, 3.46 ERA
The probable pitchers are J.T. Ginn (1-1) for the Athletics and Jose Soriano (2-4) for the Angels. Ginn's team is 2-1-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Ginn has yet to start a game this season when his team was the moneyline favorite. When Soriano starts, the Angels have gone 1-8-0 against the spread. The Angels are 1-5 in Soriano's six starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.
Athletics vs Angels Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Athletics win (52.3%)
Athletics vs Angels Moneyline
- The Athletics vs Angels moneyline has the Athletics as a -130 favorite, while the Angels are a +110 underdog on the road.
Athletics vs Angels Spread
- The Athletics are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Angels. The Athletics are +146 to cover, while the Angels are -178 to cover.
Athletics vs Angels Over/Under
- The Athletics-Angels game on May 19 has been given an over/under of 9.5 runs. The over is set at -105 and the under at -115.
Athletics vs Angels Betting Trends
- The Athletics have won in nine, or 64.3%, of the 14 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.
- This year, the Athletics have won six of eight games when listed as at least -130 or better on the moneyline.
- The Athletics and their opponents have hit the over in 25 of their 47 games with a total this season.
- The Athletics have an against the spread mark of 24-23-0 in 47 games with a line this season.
- The Angels have compiled a 16-21 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 43.2% of those games).
- The Angels have gone 12-19 in games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +110 or longer (38.7%).
- The Angels have combined with their opponents to hit the over on the total 25 times this season for a 25-19-1 record against the over/under.
- The Angels have covered 42.2% of their games this season, going 19-26-0 ATS.
Athletics Player Leaders
- Jacob Wilson leads Sacramento with an OBP of .369, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .478. He's batting .337 on the season.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks fifth, his on-base percentage ranks 37th, and he is 39th in slugging.
- Tyler Soderstrom leads Sacramento with 49 hits. He is batting .272 this season and has 19 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .489 with an on-base percentage of .330.
- His batting average ranks 55th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 81st, and his slugging percentage 33rd.
- Shea Langeliers has 38 hits this season and has a slash line of .250/.318/.447.
- Brent Rooker has been key for Sacramento with 45 hits, an OBP of .301 plus a slugging percentage of .444.
Angels Player Leaders
- Nolan Schanuel has racked up an on-base percentage of .356 and a slugging percentage of .364. Both lead the Angels. He's batting .265.
- Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 60th in batting average, 48th in on-base percentage and 126th in slugging percentage.
- Schanuel takes a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .368 with a double, four walks and three RBIs.
- Taylor Ward is batting .197 with seven doubles, 12 home runs and 12 walks. He's slugging .445 with an on-base percentage of .246.
- Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 156th in batting average, 163rd in on-base percentage and 62nd in slugging percentage.
- Zach Neto is hitting .283 with eight doubles, seven home runs and seven walks.
- Logan O'Hoppe has 34 hits to pace his team.
