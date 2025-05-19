Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 19

Odds updated as of 8:13 a.m.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are among the MLB squads busy on Monday, versus the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (29-18) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (25-22)

Date: Monday, May 19, 2025

Monday, May 19, 2025 Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: MLB Network, SportsNet LA, and ARID

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAD: (-136) | ARI: (+116)

LAD: (-136) | ARI: (+116) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+140) | ARI: +1.5 (-170)

LAD: -1.5 (+140) | ARI: +1.5 (-170) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Landon Knack (Dodgers) - 2-1, 5.89 ERA vs Brandon Pfaadt (Diamondbacks) - 6-3, 3.73 ERA

The Dodgers will give the ball to Landon Knack (2-1, 5.89 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Diamondbacks will turn to Brandon Pfaadt (6-3, 3.73 ERA). Knack's team is 2-2-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Knack's team has won 75% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (3-1). When Pfaadt starts, the Diamondbacks have gone 6-3-0 against the spread. The Diamondbacks have been the underdog on the moneyline in three of Pfaadt's starts this season, and they went 2-1 in those matchups.

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Dodgers win (56.2%)

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Dodgers-Diamondbacks, Los Angeles is the favorite at -136, and Arizona is +116 playing on the road.

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Spread

The Diamondbacks are +1.5 on the spread (-170 to cover), and Los Angeles is +140 to cover the runline.

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Over/Under

An over/under of 9.5 has been set for Dodgers-Diamondbacks on May 19, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been chosen as favorites in 41 games this year and have walked away with the win 26 times (63.4%) in those games.

Los Angeles has a record of 23-12 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -136 or more on the moneyline.

Contests with the Dodgers have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 26 of 46 chances this season.

The Dodgers are 22-24-0 against the spread in their 46 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Diamondbacks have won 46.7% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (7-8).

Arizona has a 4-2 record (winning 66.7% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +116 or longer.

The Diamondbacks have played in 46 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 21 times (21-22-3).

The Diamondbacks have collected a 21-25-0 record ATS this season.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani has an OPS of 1.073, fueled by an OBP of .408 and a team-best slugging percentage of .665 this season. He has a .313 batting average.

Among all qualifying hitters, he is eighth in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks fifth, and he is third in slugging.

Mookie Betts is batting .257 with five doubles, a triple, six home runs and 23 walks, while slugging .407 with an on-base percentage of .347.

His batting average is 75th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 63rd, and his slugging percentage 88th.

Freddie Freeman has 49 hits and is batting .371 this season.

Freeman has recorded at least one base hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .400 with a walk and an RBI.

Andy Pages has been key for Los Angeles with 46 hits, an OBP of .333 plus a slugging percentage of .494.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Corbin Carroll has put up a slugging percentage of .589 and has 55 hits, both team-best marks for the Diamondbacks. He's batting .279 and with an on-base percentage of .352.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average places him 47th, his on-base percentage is 54th, and he is fourth in slugging.

Geraldo Perdomo has a .401 OBP to lead his team. He has a batting average of .300 while slugging .469.

He ranks 21st in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage and 43rd in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Josh Naylor is batting .302 with 12 doubles, five home runs and 19 walks.

Eugenio Suarez is hitting .216 with eight doubles, 14 home runs and 17 walks.

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Head to Head

5/11/2025: 8-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

8-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/10/2025: 3-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/9/2025: 14-11 LAD (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

14-11 LAD (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/8/2025: 5-3 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

5-3 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 9/2/2024: 11-6 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

11-6 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 9/1/2024: 14-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

14-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/31/2024: 8-6 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

8-6 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/30/2024: 10-9 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

10-9 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 7/4/2024: 9-3 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

9-3 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 7/3/2024: 12-4 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

