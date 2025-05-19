MLB
Monday’s MLB Home Run Props - May 19
Will Shohei Ohtani or Ketel Marte go yard on Monday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on May 19, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
Arizona Diamondbacks at Los Angeles Dodgers
- Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +172 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 45 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)
- Ketel Marte (Diamondbacks): +280 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 23 games (has homered in 17.4% of games)
- Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks): +285 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 47 games (has homered in 23.4% of games)
- Eugenio Suárez (Diamondbacks): +285 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 47 games (has homered in 21.3% of games)
- Freddie Freeman (Dodgers): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 36 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Max Muncy (Dodgers): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 44 games (has homered in 6.8% of games)
- Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (Diamondbacks): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 43 games (has homered in 16.3% of games)
- Josh Naylor (Diamondbacks): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 46 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)
- Andy Pages (Dodgers): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 44 games (has homered in 20.5% of games)
- Will Smith (Dodgers): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 38 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)
- Mookie Betts (Dodgers): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 44 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)
- Pavin Smith (Diamondbacks): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 43 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)
- Michael Conforto (Dodgers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 44 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)
- Tommy Edman (Dodgers): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 31 games (has homered in 25.8% of games)
- Alek Thomas (Diamondbacks): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 38 games (has homered in 2.6% of games)
- Gabriel Moreno (Diamondbacks): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 35 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)
- Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 46 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)
- James Outman (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 8 games (has homered in 25% of games)
Baltimore Orioles at Milwaukee Brewers
- Gunnar Henderson (Orioles): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 38 games (has homered in 18.4% of games)
- Rhys Hoskins (Brewers): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 44 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)
- Cedric Mullins (Orioles): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 42 games (has homered in 19% of games)
- Jackson Chourio (Brewers): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 46 games (has homered in 13% of games)
- William Contreras (Brewers): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 44 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Jake Bauers (Brewers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 29 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Christian Yelich (Brewers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 45 games (has homered in 15.6% of games)
- Adley Rutschman (Orioles): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 43 games (has homered in 7% of games)
- Ramon Laureano (Orioles): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 31 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)
- Ryan Mountcastle (Orioles): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 42 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)
- Ryan O'Hearn (Orioles): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 36 games (has homered in 19.4% of games)
- Heston Kjerstad (Orioles): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 38 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)
- Jackson Holliday (Orioles): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 40 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Ramón Urías (Orioles): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 25 games (has homered in 8% of games)
- Brice Turang (Brewers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 44 games (has homered in 6.8% of games)
- Caleb Durbin (Brewers): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 27 games (has homered in 3.7% of games)
- Joey Ortiz (Brewers): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 45 games (has homered in 2.2% of games)
- Sal Frelick (Brewers): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 43 games (has homered in 4.7% of games)
- Jorge Mateo (Orioles): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 13 games
- Andruw Monasterio (Brewers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Emmanuel Rivera (Orioles): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 13 games
Kansas City Royals at San Francisco Giants
- Bobby Witt Jr. (Royals): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 48 games (has homered in 10.4% of games)
- Matt Chapman (Giants): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 47 games (has homered in 17% of games)
- Salvador Pérez (Royals): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 45 games (has homered in 4.4% of games)
- Willy Adames (Giants): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 47 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)
- Heliot Ramos (Giants): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 46 games (has homered in 17.4% of games)
- Wilmer Flores (Giants): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 46 games (has homered in 17.4% of games)
- Vinnie Pasquantino (Royals): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 47 games (has homered in 14.9% of games)
- Sam Huff (Giants): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)
- Luis Matos (Giants): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 20 games (has homered in 15% of games)
- Dairon Blanco (Royals): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games
- Michael Massey (Royals): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 42 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)
- Dustin Renfroe (Royals): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 30 games
- Christian Koss (Giants): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)
- David Villar (Giants): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games
- Maikel Garcia (Royals): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 46 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)
- Mark Canha (Royals): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 23 games
- Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 46 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)
- Freddy Fermin (Royals): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 27 games (has homered in 3.7% of games)
- Patrick Bailey (Giants): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 39 games
- Jonathan India (Royals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 43 games (has homered in 2.3% of games)
- Drew Waters (Royals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 33 games (has homered in 3% of games)
Seattle Mariners at Chicago White Sox
- Cal Raleigh (Mariners): +290 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 45 games (has homered in 28.9% of games)
- Jorge Polanco (Mariners): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 34 games (has homered in 23.5% of games)
- Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 43 games (has homered in 14% of games)
- Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 45 games (has homered in 15.6% of games)
- Ryan Tellez (Mariners): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 36 games (has homered in 22.2% of games)
- Joshua Palacios (White Sox): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 29 games (has homered in 3.4% of games)
- Dylan Moore (Mariners): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 32 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)
- Andrew Vaughn (White Sox): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 45 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Luis Robert (White Sox): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 42 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)
- Brooks Baldwin (White Sox): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 44 games (has homered in 6.8% of games)
- Miguel Vargas (White Sox): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 44 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)
- Matthew Thaiss (White Sox): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 32 games (has homered in 3.1% of games)
- J.P. Crawford (Mariners): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 43 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)
- Tim Elko (White Sox): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 7 games (has homered in 28.6% of games)
- Josh Rojas (White Sox): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 12 games
- Leody Taveras (Mariners): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 37 games (has homered in 2.7% of games)
- Ben Williamson (Mariners): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 27 games (has homered in 3.7% of games)
- Chase Meidroth (White Sox): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)
- Lenyn Sosa (White Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 45 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)
- Michael Taylor (White Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 34 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)
Cleveland Guardians at Minnesota Twins
- Kyle Manzardo (Guardians): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 41 games (has homered in 24.4% of games)
- José Ramírez (Guardians): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 44 games (has homered in 15.9% of games)
- Ryan Jeffers (Twins): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 35 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)
- Royce Lewis (Twins): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Carlos Santana (Guardians): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 44 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Bo Naylor (Guardians): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 35 games (has homered in 17.1% of games)
- Harrison Bader (Twins): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 38 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)
- Ty France (Twins): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 46 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)
- Trevor Larnach (Twins): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 46 games (has homered in 15.2% of games)
- Daniel Schneemann (Guardians): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 34 games (has homered in 14.7% of games)
- Kody Clemens (Twins): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 21 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Brooks Lee (Twins): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 31 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)
- Jonah Bride (Twins): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 26 games
- Gabriel Arias (Guardians): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 42 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)
- Nolan Jones (Guardians): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 40 games (has homered in 5% of games)
- DaShawn Keirsey Jr. (Twins): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)
- Will Brennan (Guardians): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Steven Kwan (Guardians): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 46 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)
- Willi Castro (Twins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 28 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)
- Byron Buxton (Twins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 41 games (has homered in 24.4% of games)
Philadelphia Phillies at Colorado Rockies
- Kyle Schwarber (Phillies): +235 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 46 games (has homered in 30.4% of games)
- Bryce Harper (Phillies): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 46 games (has homered in 15.2% of games)
- Nick Castellanos (Phillies): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 46 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)
- Trea Turner (Phillies): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 44 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)
- J.T. Realmuto (Phillies): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 38 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)
- Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 43 games (has homered in 16.3% of games)
- Ezequiel Tovar (Rockies): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)
- Mike Toglia (Rockies): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 45 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)
- Edmundo Sosa (Phillies): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 20 games
- Brenton Doyle (Rockies): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 37 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)
- Alec Bohm (Phillies): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 43 games (has homered in 4.7% of games)
- Ryan McMahon (Rockies): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 45 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)
- Jordan Beck (Rockies): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 34 games (has homered in 14.7% of games)
- Weston Wilson (Phillies): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- James Farmer (Rockies): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 37 games (has homered in 5.4% of games)
- Jacob Stallings (Rockies): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 22 games
- Tyler Freeman (Rockies): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
- Johan Rojas (Phillies): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 30 games (has homered in 3.3% of games)
- Mickey Moniak (Rockies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 39 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)
- Scott Alexander (Rockies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: HR in 0 games
- Kyle Freeland (Rockies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: HR in 0 games
- German Marquez (Rockies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: HR in 0 games
- Adael Amador (Rockies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)
Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates
- Elly De La Cruz (Reds): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 48 games (has homered in 14.6% of games)
- Austin Hays (Reds): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 22 games (has homered in 22.7% of games)
- Oneil Cruz (Pirates): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 40 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Will Benson (Reds): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 9 games (has homered in 44.4% of games)
- Joey Bart (Pirates): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 37 games (has homered in 2.7% of games)
- Andrew McCutchen (Pirates): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 41 games (has homered in 7.3% of games)
- Tyler Stephenson (Reds): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)
- Bryan Reynolds (Pirates): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 45 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)
- Spencer Steer (Reds): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 41 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)
- TJ Friedl (Reds): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 43 games (has homered in 4.7% of games)
- Matt McLain (Reds): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 39 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)
- Gavin Lux (Reds): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 43 games (has homered in 2.3% of games)
- Jared Triolo (Pirates): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 28 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)
- Tommy Pham (Pirates): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 34 games
- Ke'Bryan Hayes (Pirates): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 43 games (has homered in 2.3% of games)
- Santiago Espinal (Reds): +1700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 38 games
- Isiah Kiner-Falefa (Pirates): +1800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 36 games (has homered in 2.8% of games)
- Alexander Canario (Pirates): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 24 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Matt Gorski (Pirates): +10000 to hit a HR
Detroit Tigers at St. Louis Cardinals
- Kerry Carpenter (Tigers): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 44 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)
- Lars Nootbaar (Cardinals): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 46 games (has homered in 15.2% of games)
- Riley Greene (Tigers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 45 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Willson Contreras (Cardinals): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 46 games (has homered in 13% of games)
- Spencer Torkelson (Tigers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 46 games (has homered in 26.1% of games)
- Masyn Winn (Cardinals): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 34 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)
- Nolan Arenado (Cardinals): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 43 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)
- Gleyber Torres (Tigers): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 34 games (has homered in 14.7% of games)
- Iván Herrera (Cardinals): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 15 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Pedro Pages (Cardinals): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)
- Jordan Walker (Cardinals): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 37 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)
- Dillon Dingler (Tigers): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 34 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)
- Javier Baez (Tigers): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 37 games (has homered in 13.5% of games)
- Trey Sweeney (Tigers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 45 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)
- Victor Scott II (Cardinals): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 43 games (has homered in 4.7% of games)
- Brendan Donovan (Cardinals): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 45 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)
- Colt Keith (Tigers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 42 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)
- Zach McKinstry (Tigers): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 43 games (has homered in 4.7% of games)
- Nolan Gorman (Cardinals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 25 games (has homered in 4% of games)
- Alec Burleson (Cardinals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 38 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)
Chicago Cubs at Miami Marlins
- Kyle Tucker (Cubs): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 47 games (has homered in 21.3% of games)
- Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 47 games (has homered in 21.3% of games)
- Seiya Suzuki (Cubs): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 43 games (has homered in 20.9% of games)
- Agustin Ramirez (Marlins): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 22 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)
- Kyle Stowers (Marlins): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 43 games (has homered in 16.3% of games)
- Michael Busch (Cubs): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 44 games (has homered in 15.9% of games)
- Jesus Sanchez (Marlins): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 27 games (has homered in 3.7% of games)
- Dansby Swanson (Cubs): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 47 games (has homered in 21.3% of games)
- Connor Norby (Marlins): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)
- Eric Wagaman (Marlins): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 41 games (has homered in 7.3% of games)
- Moises Ballesteros (Cubs): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Carson Kelly (Cubs): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 29 games (has homered in 20.7% of games)
- Matt Mervis (Marlins): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 36 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Derek Hill (Marlins): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 16 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Otto Lopez (Marlins): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 30 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Nico Hoerner (Cubs): +1700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 43 games
- Javier Sanoja (Marlins): +1800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 30 games (has homered in 3.1% of games)
- Vidal Brujan (Cubs): +2000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games
- Jonathon Berti (Cubs): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 27 games
- Ian Happ (Cubs): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 39 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)
- Xavier Edwards (Marlins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 42 games
- Dane Myers (Marlins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 27 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
Houston Astros at Tampa Bay Rays
- Christopher Morel (Rays): +280 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 34 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)
- Junior Caminero (Rays): +320 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 43 games (has homered in 18.6% of games)
- Yandy Diaz (Rays): +330 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 43 games (has homered in 14% of games)
- Christian Walker (Astros): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 45 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Daniel Jansen (Rays): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 32 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)
- Brandon Lowe (Rays): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 42 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Yainer Diaz (Astros): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 41 games (has homered in 12.2% of games)
- Isaac Paredes (Astros): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 45 games (has homered in 15.6% of games)
- Jeremy Pena (Astros): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 46 games (has homered in 13% of games)
- Jose Altuve (Astros): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 44 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Zach Dezenzo (Astros): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 25 games (has homered in 4% of games)
- Victor Caratini (Astros): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 25 games (has homered in 8% of games)
- Curtis Mead (Rays): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 26 games
- Jake Meyers (Astros): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 40 games (has homered in 2.5% of games)
- Josh Lowe (Rays): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Cam Smith (Astros): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 33 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)
- Jose Caballero (Rays): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 32 games (has homered in 3.1% of games)
- Taylor Walls (Rays): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 37 games (has homered in 2.7% of games)
- Chandler Simpson (Rays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 25 games
New York Mets at Boston Red Sox
- Juan Soto (Mets): +310 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 46 games (has homered in 13% of games)
- Pete Alonso (Mets): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 47 games (has homered in 19.1% of games)
- Francisco Lindor (Mets): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 46 games (has homered in 17.4% of games)
- Rafael Devers (Red Sox): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 48 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)
- Brandon Nimmo (Mets): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 45 games (has homered in 15.6% of games)
- Mark Vientos (Mets): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 43 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)
- Alexander Bregman (Red Sox): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 47 games (has homered in 21.3% of games)
- Robert Refsnyder (Red Sox): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 16 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)
- Jarren Duran (Red Sox): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 47 games (has homered in 6.4% of games)
- Brett Baty (Mets): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 27 games (has homered in 14.8% of games)
- Kristian Campbell (Red Sox): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 40 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Jeff McNeil (Mets): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 19 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)
- Trevor Story (Red Sox): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 44 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)
- Luis Torrens (Mets): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 28 games (has homered in 3.6% of games)
- Tyrone Taylor (Mets): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 38 games (has homered in 2.6% of games)
- Ceddanne Rafaela (Red Sox): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 41 games (has homered in 4.9% of games)
- Carlos Narvaez (Red Sox): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 33 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)
- Nick Sogard (Red Sox): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Luisangel Acuna (Mets): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 35 games
- Wilyer Abreu (Red Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 45 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Francisco Álvarez (Mets): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)
Los Angeles Angels at Athletics
- Brent Rooker (Athletics): +320 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 47 games (has homered in 21.3% of games)
- Taylor Ward (Angels): +330 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 44 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Zach Neto (Angels): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 27 games (has homered in 25.9% of games)
- Shea Langeliers (Athletics): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 41 games (has homered in 19.5% of games)
- Logan O'Hoppe (Angels): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 39 games (has homered in 25.6% of games)
- Jorge Soler (Angels): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 43 games (has homered in 14% of games)
- JJ Bleday (Athletics): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 44 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)
- Tyler Soderstrom (Athletics): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 47 games (has homered in 14.9% of games)
- Yoan Moncada (Angels): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 19 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)
- Lawrence Butler (Athletics): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 43 games (has homered in 14% of games)
- Matt Lugo (Angels): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 8 games (has homered in 37.5% of games)
- Luis Urias (Athletics): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 32 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)
- Kyren Paris (Angels): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 39 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)
- Luis Rengifo (Angels): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 41 games (has homered in 2.4% of games)
- Nolan Schanuel (Angels): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 43 games (has homered in 4.7% of games)
- Miguel Andujar (Athletics): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 34 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)
- Nick Kurtz (Athletics): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)
- Jacob Wilson (Athletics): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 45 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)
- Jo Adell (Angels): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 36 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)