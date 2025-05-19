Monday’s MLB Home Run Props - May 19

Will Shohei Ohtani or Ketel Marte go yard on Monday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on May 19, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Arizona Diamondbacks at Los Angeles Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +172 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 45 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)

+172 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 45 games (has homered in 33.3% of games) Ketel Marte (Diamondbacks): +280 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 23 games (has homered in 17.4% of games)

+280 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 23 games (has homered in 17.4% of games) Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks): +285 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 47 games (has homered in 23.4% of games)

+285 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 47 games (has homered in 23.4% of games) Eugenio Suárez (Diamondbacks): +285 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 47 games (has homered in 21.3% of games)

+285 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 47 games (has homered in 21.3% of games) Freddie Freeman (Dodgers): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 36 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 36 games (has homered in 25% of games) Max Muncy (Dodgers): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 44 games (has homered in 6.8% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 44 games (has homered in 6.8% of games) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (Diamondbacks): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 43 games (has homered in 16.3% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 43 games (has homered in 16.3% of games) Josh Naylor (Diamondbacks): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 46 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 46 games (has homered in 10.9% of games) Andy Pages (Dodgers): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 44 games (has homered in 20.5% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 44 games (has homered in 20.5% of games) Will Smith (Dodgers): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 38 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 38 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Mookie Betts (Dodgers): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 44 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 44 games (has homered in 11.4% of games) Pavin Smith (Diamondbacks): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 43 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 43 games (has homered in 9.3% of games) Michael Conforto (Dodgers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 44 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 44 games (has homered in 4.5% of games) Tommy Edman (Dodgers): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 31 games (has homered in 25.8% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 31 games (has homered in 25.8% of games) Alek Thomas (Diamondbacks): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 38 games (has homered in 2.6% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 38 games (has homered in 2.6% of games) Gabriel Moreno (Diamondbacks): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 35 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 35 games (has homered in 2.9% of games) Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 46 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 46 games (has homered in 10.9% of games) James Outman (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 8 games (has homered in 25% of games)

Baltimore Orioles at Milwaukee Brewers

Gunnar Henderson (Orioles): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 38 games (has homered in 18.4% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 38 games (has homered in 18.4% of games) Rhys Hoskins (Brewers): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 44 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 44 games (has homered in 11.4% of games) Cedric Mullins (Orioles): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 42 games (has homered in 19% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 42 games (has homered in 19% of games) Jackson Chourio (Brewers): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 46 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 46 games (has homered in 13% of games) William Contreras (Brewers): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 44 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 44 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Jake Bauers (Brewers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 29 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 29 games (has homered in 10% of games) Christian Yelich (Brewers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 45 games (has homered in 15.6% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 45 games (has homered in 15.6% of games) Adley Rutschman (Orioles): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 43 games (has homered in 7% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 43 games (has homered in 7% of games) Ramon Laureano (Orioles): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 31 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 31 games (has homered in 12.9% of games) Ryan Mountcastle (Orioles): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 42 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 42 games (has homered in 4.8% of games) Ryan O'Hearn (Orioles): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 36 games (has homered in 19.4% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 36 games (has homered in 19.4% of games) Heston Kjerstad (Orioles): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 38 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 38 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Jackson Holliday (Orioles): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 40 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 40 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Ramón Urías (Orioles): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 25 games (has homered in 8% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 25 games (has homered in 8% of games) Brice Turang (Brewers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 44 games (has homered in 6.8% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 44 games (has homered in 6.8% of games) Caleb Durbin (Brewers): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 27 games (has homered in 3.7% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 27 games (has homered in 3.7% of games) Joey Ortiz (Brewers): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 45 games (has homered in 2.2% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 45 games (has homered in 2.2% of games) Sal Frelick (Brewers): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 43 games (has homered in 4.7% of games)

+1300 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 43 games (has homered in 4.7% of games) Jorge Mateo (Orioles): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 13 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 13 games Andruw Monasterio (Brewers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Emmanuel Rivera (Orioles): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 13 games

Kansas City Royals at San Francisco Giants

Bobby Witt Jr. (Royals): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 48 games (has homered in 10.4% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 48 games (has homered in 10.4% of games) Matt Chapman (Giants): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 47 games (has homered in 17% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 47 games (has homered in 17% of games) Salvador Pérez (Royals): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 45 games (has homered in 4.4% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 45 games (has homered in 4.4% of games) Willy Adames (Giants): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 47 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 47 games (has homered in 8.5% of games) Heliot Ramos (Giants): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 46 games (has homered in 17.4% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 46 games (has homered in 17.4% of games) Wilmer Flores (Giants): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 46 games (has homered in 17.4% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 46 games (has homered in 17.4% of games) Vinnie Pasquantino (Royals): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 47 games (has homered in 14.9% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 47 games (has homered in 14.9% of games) Sam Huff (Giants): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Luis Matos (Giants): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 20 games (has homered in 15% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 20 games (has homered in 15% of games) Dairon Blanco (Royals): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games

+870 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 2 games Michael Massey (Royals): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 42 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 42 games (has homered in 4.8% of games) Dustin Renfroe (Royals): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 30 games

+870 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 30 games Christian Koss (Giants): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.8% of games) David Villar (Giants): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 9 games Maikel Garcia (Royals): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 46 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 46 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Mark Canha (Royals): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 23 games

+1000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 23 games Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 46 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 46 games (has homered in 10.9% of games) Freddy Fermin (Royals): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 27 games (has homered in 3.7% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 27 games (has homered in 3.7% of games) Patrick Bailey (Giants): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 39 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 39 games Jonathan India (Royals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 43 games (has homered in 2.3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 43 games (has homered in 2.3% of games) Drew Waters (Royals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 33 games (has homered in 3% of games)

Seattle Mariners at Chicago White Sox

Cal Raleigh (Mariners): +290 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 45 games (has homered in 28.9% of games)

+290 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 45 games (has homered in 28.9% of games) Jorge Polanco (Mariners): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 34 games (has homered in 23.5% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 34 games (has homered in 23.5% of games) Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 43 games (has homered in 14% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 43 games (has homered in 14% of games) Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 45 games (has homered in 15.6% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 45 games (has homered in 15.6% of games) Ryan Tellez (Mariners): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 36 games (has homered in 22.2% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 36 games (has homered in 22.2% of games) Joshua Palacios (White Sox): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 29 games (has homered in 3.4% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 29 games (has homered in 3.4% of games) Dylan Moore (Mariners): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 32 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 32 games (has homered in 18.8% of games) Andrew Vaughn (White Sox): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 45 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 45 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Luis Robert (White Sox): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 42 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 42 games (has homered in 11.9% of games) Brooks Baldwin (White Sox): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 44 games (has homered in 6.8% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 44 games (has homered in 6.8% of games) Miguel Vargas (White Sox): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 44 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 44 games (has homered in 11.4% of games) Matthew Thaiss (White Sox): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 32 games (has homered in 3.1% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 32 games (has homered in 3.1% of games) J.P. Crawford (Mariners): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 43 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 43 games (has homered in 9.3% of games) Tim Elko (White Sox): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 7 games (has homered in 28.6% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 7 games (has homered in 28.6% of games) Josh Rojas (White Sox): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 12 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 12 games Leody Taveras (Mariners): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 37 games (has homered in 2.7% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 37 games (has homered in 2.7% of games) Ben Williamson (Mariners): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 27 games (has homered in 3.7% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 27 games (has homered in 3.7% of games) Chase Meidroth (White Sox): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games) Lenyn Sosa (White Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 45 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 45 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Michael Taylor (White Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 34 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)

Cleveland Guardians at Minnesota Twins

Kyle Manzardo (Guardians): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 41 games (has homered in 24.4% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 41 games (has homered in 24.4% of games) José Ramírez (Guardians): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 44 games (has homered in 15.9% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 44 games (has homered in 15.9% of games) Ryan Jeffers (Twins): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 35 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 35 games (has homered in 8.6% of games) Royce Lewis (Twins): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Carlos Santana (Guardians): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 44 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 44 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Bo Naylor (Guardians): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 35 games (has homered in 17.1% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 35 games (has homered in 17.1% of games) Harrison Bader (Twins): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 38 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 38 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Ty France (Twins): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 46 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 46 games (has homered in 6.5% of games) Trevor Larnach (Twins): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 46 games (has homered in 15.2% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 46 games (has homered in 15.2% of games) Daniel Schneemann (Guardians): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 34 games (has homered in 14.7% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 34 games (has homered in 14.7% of games) Kody Clemens (Twins): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 21 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 21 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Brooks Lee (Twins): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 31 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 31 games (has homered in 12.9% of games) Jonah Bride (Twins): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 26 games

+830 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 26 games Gabriel Arias (Guardians): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 42 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 42 games (has homered in 9.5% of games) Nolan Jones (Guardians): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 40 games (has homered in 5% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 40 games (has homered in 5% of games) DaShawn Keirsey Jr. (Twins): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.9% of games) Will Brennan (Guardians): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+1060 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Steven Kwan (Guardians): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 46 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 46 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Willi Castro (Twins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 28 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 28 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Byron Buxton (Twins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 41 games (has homered in 24.4% of games)

Philadelphia Phillies at Colorado Rockies

Kyle Schwarber (Phillies): +235 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 46 games (has homered in 30.4% of games)

+235 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 46 games (has homered in 30.4% of games) Bryce Harper (Phillies): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 46 games (has homered in 15.2% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 46 games (has homered in 15.2% of games) Nick Castellanos (Phillies): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 46 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 46 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Trea Turner (Phillies): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 44 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 44 games (has homered in 4.5% of games) J.T. Realmuto (Phillies): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 38 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 38 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 43 games (has homered in 16.3% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 43 games (has homered in 16.3% of games) Ezequiel Tovar (Rockies): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games) Mike Toglia (Rockies): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 45 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 45 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Edmundo Sosa (Phillies): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 20 games

+600 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 20 games Brenton Doyle (Rockies): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 37 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 37 games (has homered in 10.8% of games) Alec Bohm (Phillies): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 43 games (has homered in 4.7% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 43 games (has homered in 4.7% of games) Ryan McMahon (Rockies): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 45 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 45 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Jordan Beck (Rockies): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 34 games (has homered in 14.7% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 34 games (has homered in 14.7% of games) Weston Wilson (Phillies): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) James Farmer (Rockies): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 37 games (has homered in 5.4% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 37 games (has homered in 5.4% of games) Jacob Stallings (Rockies): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 22 games

+1060 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 22 games Tyler Freeman (Rockies): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+1100 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Johan Rojas (Phillies): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 30 games (has homered in 3.3% of games)

+1400 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 30 games (has homered in 3.3% of games) Mickey Moniak (Rockies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 39 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 39 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Scott Alexander (Rockies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: HR in 0 games

+10000 to hit a HR | HR in 0 games Kyle Freeland (Rockies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: HR in 0 games

+10000 to hit a HR | HR in 0 games German Marquez (Rockies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: HR in 0 games

+10000 to hit a HR | HR in 0 games Adael Amador (Rockies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)

Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates

Elly De La Cruz (Reds): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 48 games (has homered in 14.6% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 48 games (has homered in 14.6% of games) Austin Hays (Reds): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 22 games (has homered in 22.7% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 22 games (has homered in 22.7% of games) Oneil Cruz (Pirates): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 40 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 40 games (has homered in 20% of games) Will Benson (Reds): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 9 games (has homered in 44.4% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 9 games (has homered in 44.4% of games) Joey Bart (Pirates): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 37 games (has homered in 2.7% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 37 games (has homered in 2.7% of games) Andrew McCutchen (Pirates): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 41 games (has homered in 7.3% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 41 games (has homered in 7.3% of games) Tyler Stephenson (Reds): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Bryan Reynolds (Pirates): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 45 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 45 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Spencer Steer (Reds): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 41 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 41 games (has homered in 9.8% of games) TJ Friedl (Reds): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 43 games (has homered in 4.7% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 43 games (has homered in 4.7% of games) Matt McLain (Reds): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 39 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 39 games (has homered in 15.4% of games) Gavin Lux (Reds): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 43 games (has homered in 2.3% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 43 games (has homered in 2.3% of games) Jared Triolo (Pirates): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 28 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 28 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Tommy Pham (Pirates): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 34 games

+1100 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 34 games Ke'Bryan Hayes (Pirates): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 43 games (has homered in 2.3% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 43 games (has homered in 2.3% of games) Santiago Espinal (Reds): +1700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 38 games

+1700 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 38 games Isiah Kiner-Falefa (Pirates): +1800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 36 games (has homered in 2.8% of games)

+1800 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 36 games (has homered in 2.8% of games) Alexander Canario (Pirates): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 24 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 24 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Matt Gorski (Pirates): +10000 to hit a HR

Detroit Tigers at St. Louis Cardinals

Kerry Carpenter (Tigers): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 44 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 44 games (has homered in 18.2% of games) Lars Nootbaar (Cardinals): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 46 games (has homered in 15.2% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 46 games (has homered in 15.2% of games) Riley Greene (Tigers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 45 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 45 games (has homered in 20% of games) Willson Contreras (Cardinals): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 46 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 46 games (has homered in 13% of games) Spencer Torkelson (Tigers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 46 games (has homered in 26.1% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 46 games (has homered in 26.1% of games) Masyn Winn (Cardinals): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 34 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 34 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Nolan Arenado (Cardinals): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 43 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 43 games (has homered in 9.3% of games) Gleyber Torres (Tigers): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 34 games (has homered in 14.7% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 34 games (has homered in 14.7% of games) Iván Herrera (Cardinals): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 15 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 15 games (has homered in 20% of games) Pedro Pages (Cardinals): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games) Jordan Walker (Cardinals): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 37 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 37 games (has homered in 8.1% of games) Dillon Dingler (Tigers): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 34 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 34 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Javier Baez (Tigers): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 37 games (has homered in 13.5% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 37 games (has homered in 13.5% of games) Trey Sweeney (Tigers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 45 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 45 games (has homered in 8.9% of games) Victor Scott II (Cardinals): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 43 games (has homered in 4.7% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 43 games (has homered in 4.7% of games) Brendan Donovan (Cardinals): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 45 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 45 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Colt Keith (Tigers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 42 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 42 games (has homered in 9.5% of games) Zach McKinstry (Tigers): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 43 games (has homered in 4.7% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 43 games (has homered in 4.7% of games) Nolan Gorman (Cardinals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 25 games (has homered in 4% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 25 games (has homered in 4% of games) Alec Burleson (Cardinals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 38 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

Chicago Cubs at Miami Marlins

Kyle Tucker (Cubs): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 47 games (has homered in 21.3% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 47 games (has homered in 21.3% of games) Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 47 games (has homered in 21.3% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 47 games (has homered in 21.3% of games) Seiya Suzuki (Cubs): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 43 games (has homered in 20.9% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 43 games (has homered in 20.9% of games) Agustin Ramirez (Marlins): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 22 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 22 games (has homered in 18.2% of games) Kyle Stowers (Marlins): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 43 games (has homered in 16.3% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 43 games (has homered in 16.3% of games) Michael Busch (Cubs): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 44 games (has homered in 15.9% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 44 games (has homered in 15.9% of games) Jesus Sanchez (Marlins): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 27 games (has homered in 3.7% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 27 games (has homered in 3.7% of games) Dansby Swanson (Cubs): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 47 games (has homered in 21.3% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 47 games (has homered in 21.3% of games) Connor Norby (Marlins): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Eric Wagaman (Marlins): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 41 games (has homered in 7.3% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 41 games (has homered in 7.3% of games) Moises Ballesteros (Cubs): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+750 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Carson Kelly (Cubs): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 29 games (has homered in 20.7% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 29 games (has homered in 20.7% of games) Matt Mervis (Marlins): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 36 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 36 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Derek Hill (Marlins): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 16 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 16 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Otto Lopez (Marlins): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 30 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 30 games (has homered in 10% of games) Nico Hoerner (Cubs): +1700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 43 games

+1700 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 43 games Javier Sanoja (Marlins): +1800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 30 games (has homered in 3.1% of games)

+1800 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 30 games (has homered in 3.1% of games) Vidal Brujan (Cubs): +2000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games

+2000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 8 games Jonathon Berti (Cubs): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 27 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 27 games Ian Happ (Cubs): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 39 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 39 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Xavier Edwards (Marlins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 42 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 42 games Dane Myers (Marlins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 27 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

Houston Astros at Tampa Bay Rays

Christopher Morel (Rays): +280 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 34 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+280 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 34 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) Junior Caminero (Rays): +320 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 43 games (has homered in 18.6% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 43 games (has homered in 18.6% of games) Yandy Diaz (Rays): +330 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 43 games (has homered in 14% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 43 games (has homered in 14% of games) Christian Walker (Astros): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 45 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 45 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Daniel Jansen (Rays): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 32 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 32 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Brandon Lowe (Rays): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 42 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 42 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Yainer Diaz (Astros): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 41 games (has homered in 12.2% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 41 games (has homered in 12.2% of games) Isaac Paredes (Astros): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 45 games (has homered in 15.6% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 45 games (has homered in 15.6% of games) Jeremy Pena (Astros): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 46 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 46 games (has homered in 13% of games) Jose Altuve (Astros): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 44 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 44 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Zach Dezenzo (Astros): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 25 games (has homered in 4% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 25 games (has homered in 4% of games) Victor Caratini (Astros): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 25 games (has homered in 8% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 25 games (has homered in 8% of games) Curtis Mead (Rays): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 26 games

+600 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 26 games Jake Meyers (Astros): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 40 games (has homered in 2.5% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 40 games (has homered in 2.5% of games) Josh Lowe (Rays): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games) Cam Smith (Astros): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 33 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 33 games (has homered in 6.1% of games) Jose Caballero (Rays): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 32 games (has homered in 3.1% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 32 games (has homered in 3.1% of games) Taylor Walls (Rays): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 37 games (has homered in 2.7% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 37 games (has homered in 2.7% of games) Chandler Simpson (Rays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 25 games

New York Mets at Boston Red Sox

Juan Soto (Mets): +310 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 46 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+310 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 46 games (has homered in 13% of games) Pete Alonso (Mets): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 47 games (has homered in 19.1% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 47 games (has homered in 19.1% of games) Francisco Lindor (Mets): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 46 games (has homered in 17.4% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 46 games (has homered in 17.4% of games) Rafael Devers (Red Sox): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 48 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 48 games (has homered in 18.8% of games) Brandon Nimmo (Mets): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 45 games (has homered in 15.6% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 45 games (has homered in 15.6% of games) Mark Vientos (Mets): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 43 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 43 games (has homered in 11.6% of games) Alexander Bregman (Red Sox): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 47 games (has homered in 21.3% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 47 games (has homered in 21.3% of games) Robert Refsnyder (Red Sox): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 16 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 16 games (has homered in 18.8% of games) Jarren Duran (Red Sox): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 47 games (has homered in 6.4% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 47 games (has homered in 6.4% of games) Brett Baty (Mets): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 27 games (has homered in 14.8% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 27 games (has homered in 14.8% of games) Kristian Campbell (Red Sox): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 40 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 40 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Jeff McNeil (Mets): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 19 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 19 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Trevor Story (Red Sox): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 44 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 44 games (has homered in 11.4% of games) Luis Torrens (Mets): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 28 games (has homered in 3.6% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 28 games (has homered in 3.6% of games) Tyrone Taylor (Mets): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 38 games (has homered in 2.6% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 38 games (has homered in 2.6% of games) Ceddanne Rafaela (Red Sox): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 41 games (has homered in 4.9% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 41 games (has homered in 4.9% of games) Carlos Narvaez (Red Sox): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 33 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 33 games (has homered in 12.1% of games) Nick Sogard (Red Sox): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Luisangel Acuna (Mets): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 35 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 35 games Wilyer Abreu (Red Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 45 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 45 games (has homered in 20% of games) Francisco Álvarez (Mets): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

Los Angeles Angels at Athletics