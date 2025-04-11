Reds vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 11

Odds updated as of 2:11 p.m.

The MLB slate on Friday includes the Cincinnati Reds taking on the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Reds vs Pirates Game Info

Cincinnati Reds (5-8) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (5-8)

Date: Friday, April 11, 2025

Friday, April 11, 2025 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio Coverage: Apple TV+

Reds vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CIN: (-158) | PIT: (+134)

CIN: (-158) | PIT: (+134) Spread: CIN: -1.5 (+128) | PIT: +1.5 (-154)

CIN: -1.5 (+128) | PIT: +1.5 (-154) Total: 8 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Reds vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Brady Singer (Reds) - 2-0, 2.25 ERA vs Bailey Falter (Pirates) - 0-1, 8.10 ERA

The Reds will give the nod to Brady Singer (2-0, 2.25 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Pirates will turn to Bailey Falter (0-1, 8.10 ERA). Singer has a record of 2-0-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Singer has yet to start a game this season when his team was the moneyline favorite. Falter has started two games with set spreads, and the Pirates failed to cover in both chances. The Pirates were the underdog on the moneyline for one Falter start this season -- they lost.

Reds vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Reds win (62%)

Reds vs Pirates Moneyline

Cincinnati is the favorite, -158 on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a +134 underdog on the road.

Reds vs Pirates Spread

The Reds are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Pirates. The Reds are +128 to cover, and the Pirates are -154.

Reds vs Pirates Over/Under

A combined run total of 8 has been set for Reds-Pirates on April 11, with the over at -118 and the under at -104.

Reds vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Reds have split the two contests they've played as odds-on favorites this season.

Cincinnati has not played a game this season with better moneyline odds than -158.

Contests with the Reds have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in six of 13 chances this season.

The Reds are 7-6-0 against the spread in their 13 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Pirates have won 37.5% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (3-5).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +134 or longer, Pittsburgh has a record of 1-4 (20%).

The Pirates have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total seven times this season for a 7-6-0 record against the over/under.

The Pirates have covered just 30.8% of their games this season, going 4-9-0 ATS.

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz leads Cincinnati in slugging percentage (.423) and total hits (13) this season. He's batting .250 with an on-base percentage of .291.

He ranks 83rd in batting average, 125th in on-base percentage, and 83rd in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB.

TJ Friedl is batting .245 with a double, a home run and three walks, while slugging .327 with an on-base percentage of .288.

Among all qualifying players, he is 89th in batting average, 128th in on-base percentage and 128th in slugging percentage.

Jose Trevino has six hits this season and has a slash line of .273/.333/.455.

Santiago Espinal has no home runs, but zero RBI and a batting average of .233 this season.

Pirates Player Leaders

Oneil Cruz is hitting .211 with a double, two home runs and nine walks. He's slugging .395 with an on-base percentage of .360.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he is 116th in batting average, 57th in on-base percentage and 99th in slugging percentage.

Ke'Bryan Hayes is batting .239 with a double, a triple, a home run and five walks. He's slugging .370 with an on-base percentage of .314.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 93rd, his on-base percentage is 97th, and he is 108th in slugging.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa has accumulated an on-base percentage of .391 and a slugging percentage of .325. Both lead the Pirates.

Bryan Reynolds is batting .196 with three doubles, two home runs and six walks.

